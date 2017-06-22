Shift Toward Foreign-Developed Equity On Euro Strength

Fixed income holdings continue to be dominated by short-term bonds and TIPS, with the latter being added to in most models.

The estimated 130 bp return premium offered by foreign-developed cyclical equity over U.S. cyclical equity is above the average of 90 bp over the past five years.

We have added to our model portfolio holdings of foreign-developed equity for the second straight month despite a 3% gain for the MSCI EAFE Index in May. The recent strength of the euro has lifted our earnings projections in dollar terms, leading to higher projected long-term returns for this group.

Overall, the equity mix is slightly lower for most of our model portfolios m/m as projected fixed income returns edged higher while projected U.S. equity returns were largely static. Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 61% allocation to equity, down 1 point m/m. The allocation to foreign developed equity for this portfolio was increased by 3 points while the exposure to U.S. and emerging markets equity was reduced by 4 points.

The fixed income mix was little changed m/m across our model portfolios. Holdings continue to be dominated by short-term bonds and TIPS, with the latter being added to in most models. The prospective compensation for inflation risk and the real risk-free term premia both increased m/m, but not enough to push us out toward longer maturities.

We estimate the optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance to have an annual standard deviation of 8.2%, slightly below the back-tested median of 8.6% since the end of 2006.

The projected long-run annual return of our optimal model portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance is 3.4% after inflation, down 10 bp m/m. The back-tested median projected return of this portfolio is 3.5% since the end of 2006.

Expected Standard Deviation of Optimal Asset Allocation

Optimal Long-term Asset Allocation for Investor with Average Risk Tolerance

Long-Term Equity Market Return Outlook:

Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Projected U.S. large-cap equity returns are unchanged m/m following a 1% gain for the S&P 500 in May.

Our forecast for U.S. large-cap equity returns implies average annual mid-cycle earnings of $121 for the S&P 500 index companies, unchanged from the prior month. This earnings outlook compares to the consensus bottoms-up forecast of $135 over the next four quarters for S&P 500 earnings.

The gap between the projected returns of cyclical and non-cyclical U.S. large cap equity is still fairly tight at just 50 bp (unchanged from the prior month) - suggesting the U.S. equity market remains in "risk-on" mode.

Difference Between Projected Cyclical and Non-cyclical Equity Returns

The projected return is little changed m/m for U.S. small/mid cap equity as the Russell 2000 index fell 1%. We still project higher returns for large-cap U.S. equity, limiting the role of smaller cap stocks in our model portfolios.

Projected returns for foreign developed large-cap cyclical and non-cyclical equity increased 20 and 30 bp m/m, respectively, despite a 3% increase for the MSCI EAFE Index in May. The principal driver is a better long-run earnings outlook for the group following a 3% m/m strengthening of the euro against the U.S. dollar. The estimated 130 bp premium offered by foreign-developed cyclical equity over U.S. cyclical equity is above the average of 90 bp over the past five years. As such, our model portfolios favor foreign developed over U.S. cyclical equity.

We expect emerging markets large-cap cyclical equity to return 7.2% per year, up ~10 bp from the prior month, following a 3% gain for the MSCI Emerging Market Index. The strengthening of the Chinese Yuan improved the earnings outlook for the group. The 200 bp and 80 bp return premia offered by emerging markets over U.S. and foreign-developed cyclical equity, respectively, are comparable to the three-year averages of 170 bp and 80 bp, respectively.

Cyclical Large-Cap Equity Premia

Long-Term Fixed Income Market Return Outlook:

Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Projected fixed income returns generally moved higher m/m, especially for longer-dated maturities as they include a higher premium for credit and inflation risk than a month ago.

The estimated real term premium offered for 10-year U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) bonds continues to rebound but remains low. A 10-year UST note purchased in five years offers 31 bp of additional return over a 52-week UST bill.

Risk Free Real Term Premium

The inflation risk premium moved up to 6 bp for a 15-year bond. However, this inflation premium remained below 20 bp for the 20th consecutive month as bond markets continue to imply a significant possibility of disinflation. Inflation risk premia remain non-existent at maturities off less than 12 years.

Inflation Term Premium (15-Yr. Bond)

We estimate that investors in investment grade corporate bonds are receiving ~8 bp of return for every year to maturity as compensation for credit risk, up from 7 bp a month ago. The current credit risk premium is above the 5-year average of 5 bp for every year to maturity.

Credit Risk Premium Per Year

The Model Portfolio for an Investor with Average Risk Tolerance:

We have reduced equity exposure to 61% from 62% in the prior month. Foreign developed equity holdings are 3 point higher m/m, while exposure to U.S. and emerging equity markets were reduced by 4 points. We continue to recommend iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:IEFA) and its 8 bp expense ratio for broad-based foreign developed equity, and Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) with its 3 bp expense ratio for broad-based U.S. equity exposure. The balance of equity exposure is comprised of sector specific ETFs to tilt overall equity holdings toward non-cyclical industries. Fixed income holdings were little changed m/m, with the only change a one percentage point increase to TIPS exposure via PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LTPZ). In our view, LTPZ is the best way for long-term investors to capture (nearly) risk free returns as the only ETF to focus on longer-dated TIP maturities.

We caution that these recommendations may not be optimal for investors that make frequent changes to their portfolios as sector ETFs tend to have higher bid-ask spreads than the most liquid broad-based ETFs.

Methodology, Definitions of Terms and Other Disclosures:

Our portfolio recommendations are designed for investors with longer-term horizons only (greater than 5 years). Our systematic approach to portfolio construction relies upon detailed analysis of the fundamentals that impact equity and fixed income asset class returns and risks.

ArcPoint combines algorithms with human expertise to analyze several thousand public companies and determine the likely average earnings each company will achieve over an economic cycle. Companies are then grouped into twelve equity asset classes with distinct primary regions, market capitalizations, and degrees of sensitivity to economic cycles. This aggregation of hundreds of individual company forecasts unlocks the ability to forecast real long-run returns for specific equity asset classes.

The "cyclical equity" asset classes refer to companies in the consumer discretionary, energy, financial, industrial, information technology and materials sectors. Companies in the consumer staples, health care, telecommunications, and utilities sectors are included in the "non-cyclical equity" asset classes. We utilize the sector definitions of Standard & Poor's to classify companies as necessary.

"Large cap equity" asset classes includes companies with market capitalizations greater than $6.5 billion. All other companies are included in the "small/mid cap equity" asset classes.

We derive expected return projections for eight fixed income asset classes with an analysis of the long-term expectations embedded in publicly traded bonds, including expected real rates of return across the term structure, as well as compensation for inflation and credit risk.

"Short-term fixed income" includes bonds with maturities of 1-4 years, "intermediate fixed income" includes bonds with maturities of 4-10 years, and "long-term fixed income" includes bonds with maturities longer than 10-years.

Risk and correlation projections for each asset class are calibrated with an understanding that return correlations spike during periods of market turmoil. As a result, ArcPoint will tilt recommendation weightings toward asset classes with lower risk - appropriate for investors that care first and foremost about preservation of capital.

All references to measures of investor risk tolerance, including risk tolerance percentile measures, are based upon ArcPoint's proprietary data set of investor risk tolerance preferences and behavior.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHX, IEFA, FSTA, FHLC, FCOM, FUTY, IRY, IPS, IST, VGSH, VCSH, VGIT, AGG, LTPZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.