8.76% Dividend Yield Whoops Brothers 8.61%

We will be comparing preferred shares from Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO) to the preferred shares of CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

RSO is using commercial real estate loans and they have a fairly substantial amount of credit risk. Further, they trade materially below book value because their operating expenses are too high and therefore they are unlikely to put themselves in a position where it would be beneficial for common shareholders if RSO were to issue additional equity. Therefore, the ratio of common equity to preferred equity is less likely to get a huge boost. Even a minor boost would be pretty favorable for them. Despite the poor common equity to preferred equity ratio, RSO still has a reasonable investment opportunity in RSO-C.

AGNC and CYS are both mostly comprised of fixed rate agency mortgages. This gives both companies dramatically less credit risk.

Earlier this week

I compared AG Mortgage Investment Trust's (NYSE:MITT) preferred shares earlier this week because MITT-A was much better than its sister preferred share MITT-B. The prices are still materially further apart than they should be.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Let's get to the numbers!

The charts below will give insight into RSO-C being a great hold option:

I currently have CYS-B and RSO-B in the red which is a sell. RSO-C is significantly closer to a buy when compared to RSO-A and RSO-B. There's some material differences in prices comparing shares coming from the same company.

Let's see more numbers:

I think RSO-B is overvalued based on it having a lower dividend yield and losing on almost every metric compared to RSO-C. The one benefit that RSO-B has is that it is still trading materially below call value and being below call value is an inherent form of call protection. In the event a call actually happens, a share purchased below call value ends up with a capital gain on the call because they bought it for less than call value. An investor would receive call value at the end, getting the dividends plus the difference of the two prices. This is great when it happens, but it's all theoretical.

RSO-C is offering a higher stripped yield and has a large amount of call protection on the calendar - notice the green 7/30/2024. In the event that RSO-B were actually called, RSO-C would probably be trading materially above call value. It would be very weird for RSO to be calling RSO-B and for RSO-C to be trading below par value. RSO-C has a higher dividend rate in addition to a higher yield. Which means if the investor had RSO-C and was like, "boohoo, I didn't get called", (as absurd as that would be) they would most likely be in a position where they would have the ability to exit their position with a capital gain.

Notice the yield difference on the CYS preferred shares. CYS-B has a lower yield which is indicative of investors valuing the call protection. CYS-B is trading at a smaller premium than CYS-A which is another form of call protection. Technically, CYS-B is trading at a price higher than the call value, but the stripped price is going to be lower because of the dividend and those shares should go ex-dividend within the next 10 days. Even though CYS-B is in the red, it could still be reasonable for investors to hold onto shares leading up the ex-dividend date because the shares may bounce again after the ex-dividend as it seems to be getting a little extra bidding from people who wanted to buy anything up, to about, the normal $25 call value.

AGNCB and AGNCP are showing something similar to CYS preferred shares. The shares with dramatically more call protection, AGNCB, have a higher price and a lower yield because investors are glad that they will not have as much risk of them getting called. The AGNC shares are also starting to get pretty close to the sell prices. Price movements on the preferred shares of AGNC can be particularly strange. Occasionally, the prices will swing by $0.50 or more with no explanation. They usually revert back to the prior price within a day or two. Therefore, shareholders could have limit-sell orders in place to dump shares if the price spikes higher.

Here's more information on the preferred share yields:

Keeping an eye on investments for my portfolio

I watch preferred shares in the mREIT sector waiting for price points I consider a buy. I consider preferred share to carry low volatility compared to many investments. I'm currently invested in preferred shares for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI). I've been watching preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) for their prices to come down. NLY prices have been relatively high recently.

I'm also currently holding Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). There are other companies I'm waiting for a drop in PE ratio to buy. The companies on my watch list are: Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). These companies are generally held by a large number of funds, so I could be waiting a while for my price points.

I do like high dividends so I'm also interested in CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate (NYSE:PEI). Mall REITs carry dramatically more risk than preferred shares. The prices will have to be within my buy zone to make a purchase.

Conclusion

RSO-C is at about the mid-point between the buy and the sell range is the security that makes the most sense out of this batch. Compared to RSO-B it is dramatically superior.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.