Hertz: Industry Threats Are Likely Over Exaggerated But Company Debt Remains A Key Threat

Hertz: Industry Threats Are Likely Over exaggerated but Company Debt Remains as Key Threat

One or two more poor quarters of results and Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) is likely to turn into a distressed debt investment situation. I was previously involved with Hertz prior to and just a bit after its spinoff arguing to myself that there was no longer any point in holding onto Hertz or Herc (NYSE:HRI) after the spinoff since they were somewhat fairly valued and I could have invested in other things instead. Fortunately for me, this was a lucky decision.

My previous arguments were that the sum of the parts of Herc and Hertz were greater than the price given to them as a whole. The main portion of value, of course, belonged to Hertz and so I reasoned that with Icahn directing the management and an industry with oligopolistic characteristics, it was a fairly good bet. Nonetheless, I felt there were two main challenges that I had to get past first before I could invest.

First was the issue of Uber and the ride sharing phenomenon. I incorrectly convinced myself of the argument that due to Hertz's focus on airport rental for corporate and travel customers, Uber was unlikely to do much damage to its core business. I don't know how much of the current rout in revenues is due to this factor or other economic factors, but I had also failed to note that ridesharing business core model is based on the deflationary effects of cheap, flexible labor. As long as wages are stagnant and we have this decade low labor participation rate, Uber's model is legitimate and will do damage to car rental companies. The reasoning is that Uber takes Hertz's most profitable business away from them. Whereas light users on short trips may have decided to rent a car due to lack of other options, they can make do with Uber now and save money. These customers would previously have paid the same daily rates as any other car renter but put much less mileage on the rental vehicle, effectively putting the savings into Hertz's pockets. The damage has undoubtedly risen with the increasing ubiquity of ridesharing but I'm unable to quantify the damage.

The second issue was the problem of debt which although substantial, did not look like it would be a major problem at the time due to ample and steady cash flows. This obviously isn't the case now as debt is a central issue at hand. To avoid a really long report here, I will relegate myself to only discussing the former issue of the competitive landscape.

Will Ridesharing be an insurmountable challenge?

Both Hertz and ridesharing companies like Uber are at their fundamental levels companies that solve the problem of capital investments for individuals who desire transportation. Hertz takes that problem into their own hands by actually purchasing hundreds of thousands of vehicles and allocating them throughout their numerous chains. An old fashioned approach it might seem. Uber on the other hand, says that there are numerous capital investments already made out there by your average citizen. What they have to do is just to create a platform that incentivizes people to monetize their already made capital investments by performing a service. In other words, Uber benefits from two things; an existing pool of already made capital investments, and a sizeable portion of the population who are willing to mobilize these capital investments in combination with their own labor to render a very cheap service to consumers.

This is a very interesting and seductive model, but it's a model that's yet to be proven through consistent profitability over time. Apparently, the market doesn't care much for profitability nowadays and prices Uber like it will dominate the vehicle transportation market for the coming century.

I view the Hertz/Uber story as a microcosm for the market in general right now. Airbnb and Uber seeks to use existing capital investments made by everyday citizens to "democratize" the rental industry so to speak. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) aims to use the convenience of the internet to underprice competitors who still use retail locations. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) gives you live social stimulation and entertainment at only the cost of your attention and focus. Every single one of these forces are deflationary for the economy as a whole and it's possible that some of them are only viable due to the ongoing deflationary trend.

To better illustrate my point we'll keep the conversation within the Hertz and Uber story. In order for Uber to thrive as a competitor for Hertz's core business, it requires a few things to offer a competitive service. It must have reliability so that the customer can feel confident enough in his ability to accomplish his travels completely or to a satisfactory level of completion. It must also be competitive enough in terms of price such that the lower cost will make up for the lack of freedom in having his own private car for a short period of time. I see this as a fairly small area that allows for Uber to compete with Hertz. After all, Uber is still losing money, so when it is able to finally make a profit, I wonder what the price point will finally be.

Now imagine a full employment labor market where there is an abundance of jobs available and upward pressure on wages. I believe President Trump is currently working to bring the U.S. into this general direction but, of course, we cannot yet predict the ultimate results. If such an environment were to come about, the opportunity cost for each Uber driver immediately rises. Rather than being a part-time Uber driver, the citizen prefers the stability of a full-time job with satisfactory pay. The full-time drivers will also have other opportunities to look to such as potential career changes into professions with more upward mobility and better pay prospects. The result is that Uber must end up paying more to the remaining drivers in order to retain their services. There will also likely be less drivers overall given that it would probably be uneconomic to pay the required rise in wages to retain everybody in the system never mind growing it. So we have a system going into the opposite direction under such an environment; rising costs and a shrinking network all due to rising opportunity costs for the labor portion of the network. And rising labor costs, of course makes capital investments more valuable.

It is unclear to me on a quantitative level the exact amount of damages done to Hertz by the ridesharing industry. The damage was done through a product being heavily subsidized through operating losses and stretched valuations in combination with labor markets that were very favorable to the competitor's operating model.

The difference in ridesharing's effect on taxi services versus car rental is substantial in my opinion. A person looking to get from point A to B makes a simple comparison in terms of price and quickness of service when deciding between a taxi service and a ridesharing app. Uber has the opportunity to win on an individual basis with each transaction in this case. Each sale will rest upon the merits of the response of the app, the service of the driver and the total cost to the customer. The calculus for a customer that may need transportation for a period of time spanning over a day in potentially different geographical locations will be considerably different. A reasonably priced investment of a rental vehicle will yield him flexibility, freedom and peace of mind in his ability to reach his destinations on time and without worry. Uber must fulfill those desires at an attractive price point. It can never offer the same reliability of holding your own car, but it can come very close with a busy network. The main attraction comes from savings on costs.

To summarize my analysis on this topic, it seems reasonable that under the scenario of rising labor costs, Uber's model will likely decline in terms of both reliability and price appeal, which are key in Uber's competitive advantage against Hertz's core offering. The legitimacy of the ridesharing model and changes in labor markets are key indicators of the future financial results for Hertz.

A word on autonomous vehicles

All talk on autonomous vehicles being the end of rental companies seems rather premature and fall under the "reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated" category. I see a few problems with the automatic assumption that autonomous vehicles will bring about the finishing blow on the rental vehicle industry or even the human ridesharing business perhaps.

The first issue is that these vehicles must be financed. Driverless technology, car, maintenance, all of it has to be paid for upfront and during the operation of the business. How would this be any different than the current business model for Hertz? Will driverless vehicles have higher costs and lower residual resale value than the models that rental car companies offer? Who can say at this moment? The current advantage for ridesharing is that the driver provides his own vehicle that he maintains with great care as it's his livelihood. This vehicle was probably not bought to enter the ridesharing business but rather because most people require a car in the first place. Will a brand new high-technology vehicle with a corporate owner be able to provide the same level of service at a lower cost? This is a question that is very open to debate. In any case, autonomous vehicles and the facilities required to house and maintain them must be financed with a tremendous amount of capital even if it were a viable business model. It's simply too quick to pronounce its emergence as the death of the rental industry at this moment.

The second issue I've noted is that, in the case that driverless cars do evolve into a profitable industry, why wouldn't rental companies be in the best position to profit off of them? Rental companies need to flip their inventory in its entirety every few years so they can almost immediately begin investing in these vehicles as soon as they are a proven concept and place them in prime locations. Furthermore, they can earn excess income under the scenario that the rental business is not as busy by putting their fleet to use as autonomous taxis. It is entirely possible that the success of autonomous driving technology can put the advantage back into the hands of car rental companies like Hertz, Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) and Enterprise versus Uber and Lyft.

Conclusion

Hertz is a company facing attacks on many fronts at the current moment. Residual value of vehicles, excessive debt, declining revenues, industry threats, etc. While there is some truth to many of these claims, the imminent death of the industry is far from a certainty. I may give a more specific time-related analysis of the company's capital structure at a later date, but I figured that the foundation of any investment thesis should be based on the bigger picture of the business on both a micro and macro level. I hope I've brought forth a compelling case for why the current situation is not a given and how the future can be potentially subjected to great change in the competitive landscape. Furthermore, currently unrealized threats such as autonomous driving may have a very different impact than the story that many are currently propagating. To subject yourself to a blanket conclusion that all technological improvements will only harm the vehicle rental business may cause you to miss out on a potentially rewarding opportunity somewhere down the line.