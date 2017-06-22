The Free Fall In Commodities

Commodity prices are in a tailspin and, globally, weather is not helping much. A rebound in global sugar, cocoa and coffee production -- plus a change in the weather pattern toward much-improved Midwest rainfall for corn and beans -- has pressured most soft and grain commodities. I have fielded many questions from Seeking Alpha subscribers about coffee. See here for an explanation as to why we have predicted lower coffee prices for months.

But it is the energy complex that has really taken it on the chin recently. Despite the persistent hope for an acceleration in both domestic and global economic growth, commodities are down more than 13% year over year. Crude oil has been the leader down. A much more in-depth explanation about oil's recent demise can be found here.

While the first half of June was warmer than normal, not even this could be enough to jump start natural gas, which is being adversely affected by a rebound in shale production in the entire energy complex. Our weather forecast, overall, has not been one for consistent major heat across most consuming areas. Last week we noted that the second half of June would be cooler than normal, while the southwestern U.S. gets scorched by record heat. Nevertheless, we might be getting to the point that natural gas is oversold. I would just prefer to see more consistent heat to get really bullish.

The only real bull in commodities lately has been wheat. Droughts in Australia, parts of the Ukraine, North/South Dakota, and Europe helped us suggest several weeks ago that the lows are in for this market. However, the weather will improve in Europe and the Dakotas next week and could take the steam out of the market for now.

So, are there any bright spots in commodities at all? Will El Nino bring the opportunities it did two years ago, resulting in exorbitant price increases in sugar, coffee and cocoa? Presently, I feel as if the upcoming El Nino will likely be too weak to have the sort of negative effect on global food production, unlike two years ago. However, given the big short position now in many commodities, any little summer weather scare would result in short covering.

There might be plenty of trading opportunities in commodities base on weather the next few months, but unless something changes drastically most of them will likely remain shorting opportunities. Look for longer-term opportunities in energy companies with good balance sheets and those that invest in renewables. Stocks or ETFs such as NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), and Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) could prosper even as oil prices fall.

