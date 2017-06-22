Costco: Store Of Value

Introduction

Costco Warehouse Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) is unusual given its great success. Its net profit is close to the amount it charges its members to shop in the store (see below for numbers). Thus, once its members have paid their annual fee, they are getting their stuff at close to COST's fully-burdened cost. COST is also in it for the long term. It owns the land under most of its stores and the stores themselves rather than leasing.

There is a certain blue chip aspect to COST even though its margins are minuscule: whereas, e.g., Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) receives a 5th percentile rating (worst) from Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) for earnings predictability, COST, has the very best, 100th percentile ranking. This is the sign of a great company, especially given what should be its sensitivity to the economy and the intensity of competition from AMZN, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and the many competitors it has in its global store network.

Going back at least to 2007, COST's net profit margin has been fairly steady, ranging between 1.6% and 2.0%. Given the bare bones format of its stores, clearly, it offers value that its customers can see and touch. COST enjoys close to a 90% US and global renewal rate: a testament to its skills as a marketer.

The stock does not come cheap, however, and valuation is an issue, even though COST has sold off recently.

Since all COST stores are superstores, at least in the US, and it does not operate in every state, even many Americans may not have firsthand knowledge of this second largest retailer in the world, behind only WMT.

The corporate profile it shows on its website includes the following comments (please read it in full if you're not familiar with COST):

Costco's warehouses present one of the largest and most exclusive product category selections to be found under a single roof. Categories include groceries, candy, appliances, television and media, automotive supplies, tires, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, books, housewares, apparel, health and beauty aids, tobacco, furniture, office supplies and office equipment. Costco is known for carrying top quality national and regional brands, with 100% satisfaction guaranteed, at prices consistently below traditional wholesale or retail outlets. Members can also shop for private label Kirkland Signature™ products, designed to be of equal or better quality than national brands, including juice, cookies, coffee, housewares, luggage, clothing and detergent.

There is also a Citi (NYSE:C) Visa (NYSE:V) Costco credit card and other financial services, self-service gasoline stations at many of its stores; and the "health aids" referred to in the description include popular hearing and vision centers. The eclectic mix of goods and services it provides has been honed over decades, is not easy to replicate and is resistant to Internet-based encroachers.

Elsewhere in its materials, COST emphasizes that its changing inventory allows for a "treasure hunt" aspect of its stores, making the experience different each time for shoppers.

The net effect of value pricing and all those services under one roof (or, for gasoline, at one location) can be a surprising degree of loyalty. I know people with 2-3 homes who are empty nesters (and thus, do not need large, COST-sized value packs) who think Mrs. DoctoRx and I are a little loony to stick with Publix and other higher-cost but less stripped-down shopping venues. Even my 92-year-old father, who lives alone, goes to COST for certain things. Why? For one, he pays cash for his meds and exults in the low prices COST's pharmacy charges.

All this is occurring as we are well into the age of AMZN.

Yet COST moves along, expanding all over the world with less than 5% of its sales classified as online (and moving forward with online sales as well).

There's lots that is right about COST as a business venture. What about the stock?

Recent operating results

COST still reports monthly sales, something that has been on the decline during the past several years as chains have had less good news to report. This is the relevant part of the latest release from May 31; the numbers look strong:

COST today reported net sales of $9.86 billion for the month of May, the four weeks ended May 28, 2017, an increase of seven percent from $9.23 billion during the similar period last year. For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $92.11 billion, an increase of six percent from $87.18 billion during the similar period last year. Comparable sales were as follows: 4 Weeks 39 Weeks U.S. 5.2 % 3.6 % Canada -2.2 % 4.2 % Other International 4.9 % 0.7 % Total Company 4.1 % 3.3 % Comparable sales for these periods excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows: 4 Weeks 39 Weeks U.S. 4.5 % 2.9 % Canada 3.0 % 3.4 % Other International 6.4 % 3.8 % Total Company 4.5 % 3.1 %

With or without the adjustments, the most recent period showed some improvement over the full fiscal year to date, which ends in late August.

The recent fiscal 3rd quarter, which was reported on May 25, covered the 12 weeks ended May 7; thus, there was some overlap between Q3 and the above 4-week interim report.

Comps were also strong for Q3 both with and without those adjustments.

EPS was aided by a one-tax credit and came in at $1.59 vs. $1.24 the prior year. Without that $0.19 per share credit, EPS rose from $1.24 to $1.40, far above the typical retailer.

This year's consensus EPS trend, per Yahoo! Finance, has been trending up, but has been flat for FY 2018 versus 90 days ago (ends Aug. 2018):

EPS Trend Current Qtr. (Aug 2017) Next Qtr. (Nov 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) Current Estimate 1.99 1.3 5.76 6.41 7 Days Ago 1.99 1.3 5.76 6.41 30 Days Ago 1.98 1.3 5.64 6.39 60 Days Ago 1.99 1.32 5.67 6.42 90 Days Ago 1.99 1.31 5.63 6.41

Leaving aside FY 2018, there are not many retailers, including AMZN, with this strong an increase in consensus EPS estimates.

COST only presents GAAP earnings. It also does not buy back stock other than to sterilize stock-based compensation. These two factors help to give it a superior quality of earnings - a factor that all too often is overlooked these days. In addition, it only has $4.1 B in long-term debt, and only $0.4 B in capital lease obligations (which are considered to be long-term liabilities). So it's a financial powerhouse despite its operating margins.

Now let's look at valuation, the AMZN effect and some technicals. Beginning with the key question:

Is COST attractively valued? Maybe



A firm "maybe" applies here in my view. The stock historically has traded substantially above market. But as a steady grower, it now trades at 28.3X TTM EPS; the S&P 500 (SPY) is around 24.2X TTM GAAP EPS on a trailing basis. This high P/E of the SPY incorporates what are felt to be cyclically depressed earnings in a number of stocks, though. Looking at COST's projected FY 2018 numbers and Wednesday's closing stock price of $163, it's got a consensus forward P/E of 25.4X, or an earnings yield of 3.9%. Note that is for the 12 months of September 2017 through August 2018.

The macro backdrop for general merchandise retail spending remains reasonably good. Even though May retail spending was weak, the data are frequently revised and the yoy comparison remained strong enough to make the sector investable. The Gallup data, which are real-time and never revised, look good. The following excerpt and chart shows May data going back to the inception of this survey in 2008:

Americans' spending levels continued to be relatively healthy in May. Their daily self-reports of spending averaged $104, similar to the $107 average in April. The latest figure marks the fourth consecutive month that Americans' spending averaged $100 or higher -- a first since Gallup began tracking this in 2008.

This number, which continues to hold up well through June, is an important reason I've been focusing on retailers.

A positive portent for real incomes is the recurrent downward pressure on gasoline and crude oil prices. This is always good for spending a little ways down the road, though sometimes (things get circular here), the drop in prices is due to adverse economic performance. A drop in gas prices also benefits COST as it then can sell more gasoline at higher margins.

As mentioned above, COST operates at very close to break-even apart from membership fees, as shown on slide 10 of the Q3 presentation:

Fiscal Year 2016 Sales: $116,073 B Gross margin: 11.35% Membership fees: 2.28% SG&A: 10.40% Operating income: $3,672 B Net income: $2,349 B EPS: $5.33

Out of operating income of $3.7 B, $2.6 B came from the membership fees. The rest of the company operated very close to break-even. (This is actually a model that Jeff Bezos specifically studied when implementing Amazon Prime.)

COST has refined and nearly perfected the warehouse concept over the years. It even mentions in its investor section that it has an unusually low shrinkage rate for the industry, due to such factors as limited ingress and egress to the store, member-only status of shoppers, and I would add the large size of many items or bulk packs.

Once a bare-bones, no-frills operation is working this efficiently, with around 90% renewal rates for existing customers, how easy is it going to be for a competitor to disrupt it? Remember, the healthy sales gains shown above are for a mature company operating while AMZN is growing sales at a rapid pace.

This leads to the reverse question: If COST has a reasonably secure sales and earnings floor (not guaranteed), what's the upside for shareholders?

How fast can COST grow? The case for 6%

A guess at a 4-5% sales and 5-6% or greater EPS growth rate for some time to come is based on the following guesstimates:

2% - store base

1% inflation (note there is some deflation now)

1-2% real growth per store (possible upside from integration of Web-based sales including store pick-up).

As COST builds out it global store base, the investment it makes in property development could be directed to share buybacks, thus increasing EPS faster than sales.

I am willing to accept that COST deserves a premium to the market P/E for reasons listed above and other reasons, which include the following:

The diversified services that COST provides allow it to adjust what the stores do for people. If the structure of the economy makes its large food segment a tougher business, perhaps more health-related services and more financial services could take up more shelf space. If gasoline engines on vehicles phase out, perhaps high capacity electric vehicle charging stations could attract customers.

Other areas for EPS growth may include smaller stores, as WMT and Target are doing, more large format stores closer to each other as Home Depot (NYSE:HD) did 15 or so years ago, and greater involvement in financial services.



Given our era of low to ultra-low interest rates, what discount rate is required to invest in COST at current prices? Or, to think of it as a financial asset without an equity risk premium (if one thinks this is a truly strong company), what owner's return is good enough for you given the alternatives? If COST grows EPS at 6% per year for 12 years, then it doubles EPS. That still leaves investors with less than an 8% earnings yield for FY 2030.

So I think valuation is challenging. But it is challenging for money going into cash, bonds and most stocks: the conundrum facing investors today.

Another conundrum:

What about AMZN?

Now that AMZN has a deal to acquire Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), investors have either taken profits in winners such as COST (few and far between in retail) or punished losers such as Target. AMZN is no doubt a deflationary force, but I have a contrarian view, namely, that it's not 10X better than everyone else, as its P/E suggests. I further think that capital looks for a real return, and when you have a game-changing force such as the Internet, it's normal to get excesses in valuation. But a sky-high valuation often does not translate into brilliance as a company expands its operations.

Reviews of AMZN's first bookstores suggest they are an amalgam of Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) and Borders. AMZN's retail operation also laid an egg with its hyping of Amazon Go; as late as the second quarter of this year, it promised (not merely hoped) we would see its prototype Seattle store open to the public.

AMZN may have enough problems digesting WFM and integrating it into AMZN's operations that COST is not scared; COST has a very different business model than WFM.

Another difference is that COST, as is the case with many or most WMTs, has the following advantage in a multi-channel/omni-channel retailing world: very large parking lots. Many COST stores, probably most if not almost all, have the space by them for curbside pick-up or to build a kiosk or secondary store for pick-up outside of the main store. WFMs generally lack that capability.

AMZN is a deflationary force, though, and that's a real concern for retailers. The question is when AMZN itself, and its investor base, demands economic profits rather than just sales gains, i.e. greater profitability. Price wars end, after all.

Some comments on technicals



The 3-year chart for COST is very strong (graph is not on a semi-log scale):

What's not so hot is the limited nature of support in the high $150s or $160 going back to late 2015. There is a zone of congestion in the $145-155 range, and certainly a drop to $155 would continue the pattern of higher lows while further challenging the bulls. This appears to be a reasonable downside target even for bulls.

As far as moving averages and many other components of technical analysis, everybody can focus on what they like. COST has come down to its 200-day exponential moving average, which has held for now.

Correlating the moves up with increases in EPS estimates for this calendar year, and the recent move(s) down with various AMZN announcements and ongoing media hype about its greatness, I'm comfortable with COST from a technical standpoint.

Conclusions - COST as a great ecosystem company

Just as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ties you into its products with their inter-relatedness, so does COST draw people into its various product lines and services. What it does is very far from easy to do so well. Among the fee-only competitors, Sam's Club (a major division of WMT) does not do it as well, nor does anyone else. Nobody does it better.

Given that and given market P/Es and competing interest rates, COST may be an interesting investment alternative. With a low dividend yield of 1.23%, it might be most interesting to investors looking for investment vehicles that can return more than corporate bonds due to price appreciation. I have initiated a small position in COST as part of my continued emphasis both on US consumer-oriented companies and on stocks that may have been hammered on AMZN-related press releases. Better buying opportunities in COST may lie ahead, and certainly there are significant short- and long-term risks in owning this name.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.