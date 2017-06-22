Occidental's Permian Deal Is Great, But Times Are Tough

Occidental Petroleum's recent transactions in the Permian are clever but they won't be enough to offset $40 WTI.

In mid-June, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) announced a series of deals to sell several properties in the Permian Basin to raise a total of $600 million in net proceeds. This includes divesting acreage in Andrews, Martin, and Pecos counties in Texas. Occidental is using all of those proceeds to expand its enhanced oil recovery footprint along with a bit more unconventional upside for $600 million. Here's how all that pans out.

Unconventional side

The western half of the Andrews County is situated in the Central Basin Platform while the eastern half lies in the Midland Basin. For reference, the Permian Basin is made up of several smaller basins including the red hot (oil & gas development wise) Midland and Delaware basins. While the Central Basin Platform remains a shallower conventional development opportunity in a significantly higher oil price environment.

Most of Andrews County isn't in the core window of the Midland unconventional play (only a tiny bit to the east is thought to hold some economic potential), so Occidental gave up very little to get rid of that acreage.

Martin County is firmly in the Midland Basin and has more economic potential. However, Occidental's footprint in the area is very light (scattered across the county) and is only centralized around the border with Midland and Andrews counties in the SW corner.

In order to generate economic returns in a low oil price environment, upstream operators need consolidated acreage positions to drill long laterals, use pad drilling, deploy systematic development schemes, and leverage existing infrastructure (gathering, processing, disposal, electricity, water, etc). Without that, it makes sense for Occidental to divest non-consolidated acreage in the Martin County.

The northern part of Pecos County is located in the Central Basin Platform while the rest is primarily in the Delaware Basin. A portion of Pecos County is a core focus for Occidental as part of its Greater Barilla Draw development scheme (includes Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties), which is to the NW. Outside of that, there is little interest in developing that acreage at this time.

Occidental's management team noted in the press release that "the divested acres had no significant near-term development plans while the acquired acreage provides additional value within the future development area." This appears to be true.

Part of the deal included Occidental gaining acreage in Glasscock County in the Midland Basin (another core oil & gas region) where the firm has a decent position, along with a nice footprint in the neighboring Howard County to the north. While not a main focus for Occidental now, management called this "a future core development area."

In summary, Occidental gave away acreage it wasn't going to utilize in the next seven years or longer for additional acreage in a location management may seriously develop fairly soon (within two years, depending on where oil prices go). Occidental is giving up 13,000 net acres in its Permian Resources (unconventional) portfolio along with 4,700 BOE/d (64% oil), but there's a reason for that.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Conventional side

The main thing driving this endeavor is Occidental's desire to expand its CO2 EOR asset base. CO2 injection is a tried-and-true way to pull more crude out of mature fields and is a staple of the EOR industry in Texas. CO2 goes in, crude comes out, and the margins are quite strong.

While Occidental's Permian Resources division gave up output, its Permian EOR operations are gaining 8,200 BOE/d (70% crude). For $600 million, Occidental is getting a 34.2% stake in the Seminole San Andres Unit, 46.6% interest in the Seminole Gas Processing Plant, 100% of the West Bravo Dome CO2 field in New Mexico and a 9.9% interest in the company-operated Bravo Dome unit. All in all, Occidental's production base is gaining 3,500 BOE/d in net output, mostly oil.

The allure of CO2 EOR assets stems from shallow production declines, $18-25/BOE in total development costs (see below), and the high oil cut. Occidental's Permian EOR unit as a stand-alone entity has been generating FCF during the downturn to fund capex elsewhere.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Management is forecasting Occidental will be able to lock in $5/BOE in operational synergies across its new EOR assets. When the deal closes, the Seminole San Andres Unit will become the firm's "largest operated CO2 flood in the Permian," but these new assets only represent a small portion of its total Permian EOR position (produced 145,000 BOE/d net last year).

As Occidental transfers its expertise over, any gains should have a favorable impact on its future performance, albeit a modest one.

Final thoughts

A good move by Occidental Petroleum Corporation and one that will help speed its fiscal balancing act along. However, it won't be enough to offset weakening oil prices; it is just another step or two in the right direction. By building out its low cost asset base, Occidental Petroleum Corporation is doing what it can to ride the storm out.

