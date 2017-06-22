I Bought The 7.65% Yield But Only Fools Are Buying The 8.16% Yield

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation currently has two preferred shares which are nowhere close to being priced together.

One of these investments stink

At least the other one is a buy

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has two preferred shares we will be looking at. ANH-A is materially overvalued, while ANH-C is just barely within the buy range. It has had a very significant rally since my prior article on owning ANH-C. I will also be comparing ANH preferred shares to the preferred shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI).

I recently wrote a piece on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) because the risk reward profile between the preferred shares was insane. All of the NLY preferred shares are within my hold range currently, but NLY-E and NLY-A are materially more attractive than NLY-C and NLY-D as of 6/21/2017.

ANH & ARI

ARI mostly deals in commercial real estate loans and they have a fairly substantial amount of credit risk - which is a bit of a downside. ARI common stock is trading materially above book value. They did an issuance of new shares of common stock recently and at the current prices it would be perfectly reasonable for them to do another one. This means the ratio of coverage of common equity over preferred equity could be improving again in the next couple of quarters, which further helps solidify both of the ARI shares from taking significant credit risk.

ANH has less credit risk which is really great. They deal mostly with adjustable rate agency mortgages so they are unlikely to have a major problem even if we were to slip into a recession. It could happen because they have a few other securities, but not very likely.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Charts and stuff

The charts below will show the numbers behind ANH-C being a buy:

ANH-C is currently a buy by $0.13, while ANH-A is a sell by -$0.52. This is substantial and while ANH-C is currently a source of income for me, ANH-A is overvalued. Agreeing to pay $26.91 is basically throwing the premium in the garbage because of the call risk.

Hey, is that your money going into the garbage truck?

ARI-A is as close as you can get to a buy rating from me without actually being a buy. The difference is literally a rounding error. In the mREIT sector where I cover preferred shares, prices are relatively high right now and ARI-A is a good option for an investment.

Let's take a closer look at the numbers:

ANH-A is bad for several reasons. One, it has the potential to be called. Two, the worst-cash-to-call metric for ANH-A is -$1.26 which is not good. ANH-A has a stripped yield of 8.16% which is really nice, but if investors are willing to accept the call risk, there are better options. Investors could end up getting handed $25 and told to go away and stop expecting dividends. There is a materially better option in ARI-A. ARI-A is a superior security because it offers a stripped yield of 8.44% and even though it is trading $1.00 over par value with very terrible call protection, the capital loss on a call would still be materially smaller. So, they get a bigger yield and if calls happen for both companies then the shareholders on ARI-A lose materially less than the shareholders on ANH-A.

Further, ANH has an agent actively issuing shares of ANH-C. The capital inflow could be used to fund the call on ANH-A. I would be surprised if ANH-A is not called within the next year.

ARI-C is decent. It is neither great nor bad. It offers a stripped yield of 7.93% which isn't enough for us to get really excited, but it is worth noting it is 27 basis points away from the stripped yield on ANH-A where investors are taking dramatically more call risk.

Here's a breakdown of the stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

My portfolio

I'm currently holding Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). Of course, a huge portion of my portfolio is in preferred shares. There are other companies I'm waiting for a drop in PE ratio to buy. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) are all companies I would invest in if there were a material price drop.

I do like high dividends that come from preferred shares. I only invest in preferred shares when I believe they are in a good buy range. I'm also interested in CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate (NYSE:PEI) for their high yield. Mall REITs do carry dramatically more risk than preferred shares. I will normally be investing in preferred shares and love the low volatility.

Conclusion

ANH-C is still within my buy range. I'm currently holding shares and plan to continue holding them until the price climbs further or fails to fall after the ex-dividend date. For a high dividend alternative. I think ANH-A is a bad investment right now and an investor could sell ANH-A for ARI-A and get a better yield with less risk. If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before July 1st, 2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $330 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.