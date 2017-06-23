Smart Retirement: Target Has Been Targeted

The same monster announced it would offer Prime Wardrobe and all the clothing retailers shuddered.

The Amazon gorilla in the room announced it was gobbling up Whole Foods and all the food retailers shuddered in fear.

Target Has Been Targeted - In The Crosshairs

It is accepted that most retailers have shown weak performance this past quarter. Occasionally, a company can heap insult to injury onto its competitor. This is what happened over the last few trading days to Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). We'll make the investment case that now may be the time to begin consideration of picking up this beaten-down name to capture a cheaper entry price and higher yield off the backs of panicked investors. You decide.

We were minding our own business last week. Then all of a sudden, the publicly traded food purveyors all took a mutual dive into the pool of lower stock prices.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it'd be taking over the struggling high-end organic food retailer, Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM).

Whole Foods reacted quite favorably to the news, rising to $42.78, or 30%, on June 16th on the news.

Whole Foods Price Spike

The wallflowers sitting on the sidelines got waylaid. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shareholders, fearing competition in the food aisle, abandoned their shares, sending them down some 17.4% in short order. Shares fell from a high of $26.05 on Thursday, June 15, to a low of $21.51 on Friday, June 16th, the day of the acquisition offer.

Kroger's Takes The Hit

Target Corporation, the second largest retailer behind Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), is also in the food business. On the acquisition announcement date, it too could not escape the mighty claws of the Amazon retail monster.

Target Was Targeted For Competition, Too

Target investors grew weak-kneed in the face of additional competition and sent shares down from a high of $57.27 to a low of $49.71 on Friday for an intraday loss of 13.2%.

Just a few days later, on June 20th, Amazon announced a new program for its Prime customers, called Prime Wardrobe. Prime is a program subscribed to by over 40 million households in the U.S. which, for $99 per year, provides two-day free shipping on Prime products bought on Amazon, and free movies, free music and many free books in addition to other perks.

Prime Wardrobe will offer customers the ability to "try before you buy". For instance, a customer might buy three dresses in different colors, sizes or styles, try them on, and then decide to buy one, for example. The customer would then simply return the other two items, again paying no return shipping charge, and simply pay for the item they decided to buy.

In addition to food, Target sells lots of clothing at its stores and online. This represented a second attack on Target, as well as other clothing retailers, whose shareholders didn't take too kindly to this second broadside.

Second Broadside Attack on Target

The second attack brought Target low, from around $53.00 per share to $50.64 in Wednesday's trade. This represented an additional loss of 4.5%, making matters worse for price-focused investors in Target. Income investors, like me, were beginning to sit up and take notice of the newly minted higher dividend yield.

The Case For Investment in Target

Target will not just sit back and take it. It won't just let Amazon steamroller it. Target already offers free delivery to any consumer who uses the Target credit card. The company also gives card holders an immediate 5% discount on all goods purchased which helps keep consumers glued to their ecosystem. Good will, free delivery and 5% discounts off of everyday low prices go a long way to develop consumer loyalty.

Its online business has been expanding as well, taking the fight to Amazon's backyard. This is not a retailer that is standing still. It continues to innovate on customer delivery, low pricing and offer a broad array of goods online, just like Amazon.

With a 4.9% yield and a multiple of 12 vs. 17 for the S&P 500, Target's stock began to look like a compelling buy Friday.

For many investors sitting on the sidelines, the slide in price took on the aura of an opportunity they had waited for.

At Friday's low, Target's 4.9% yield arrived in a way that was not expected. It came because of the downdraft in price in response to the competitive threat presented by Amazon. Shares of almost all companies involved in the grocery business plunged in price.

Our analysis was given greater heft by the second attack on the clothing component which brought a lower price still and a higher yield.

The pullback in price appears to be an overreaction. The company's overall health is good and remains a foundation in the shopping experience of millions of consumers.

Also, Target's free cash flow continues to be strong. Free cash flow per share of over $5.00 makes payment of the newly increased annual dividend of $2.48 easily doable. The increased dividend, representing a 3.33% increase from the current dividend, is payable on Sept. 10, 2017. This points to more than sufficient coverage of the dividend payment.

Target has increased the dividend steadily over the last 22 years. Over the last several years, it has grown from $1.65 in 2014 to $2.48 in 2017.

Earnings of $4.18 per share reflect that shares are currently selling for a low P/E of about 12 compared to a P/E of 17 for the S&P 500. This is a signal of the stock being undervalued in the current market environment where investors are backing away from the retail segment.

Target bumped up its dividend by 3.33% on Wednesday.

Because of the general weakness in the retail sector, investors have grown cautions and have sent shares down around 29% this year.

With the dividend set to rise shortly to $2.48 and shares selling on Wednesday for $50.62, the yield is a tempting 4.9% for new investors willing to accept the risks for a higher reward today.

The average yield has been just 3.1% for the past four years. Buying at the current yield point would convey a 58% increase in annual income:

4.9% - 3.1% = 1.8%

1.8%/3.1% = 58% increase in income

Over the last four years, the dividend has increased from $.43 quarterly to $.62 for an increase of 44%. This occurred even in the face of the stolen credit card info debacle that painted the company very poorly for lack of security measures. The company was considered persona non grata for quite some time. Sales suffered but eventually recovered as consumer confidence was eventually restored.

The Case Against Investment

The $13.7 billion deal to take over Whole Foods would give Amazon control of more than 400 stores, an extensive supply chain and a new source of consumer data.

Amazon will probably argue to federal authorities, most likely the Federal Trade Commission, that the deal should be given the green light because the combined entity's share of the American grocery market will be less than 5 percent. No monopoly there.

But this is not simply about groceries. And with the new announcement regarding the Prime Wardrobe program, it's not just about clothing, either. Buying Whole Foods will enable Amazon to leverage and amplify the extraordinary power it enjoys in online markets and delivery, making an even greater share of commerce part of its domain.

The company has captured 43 percent of all Internet retail sales in the United States, with half of all online shopping searches starting on Amazon. In 2016, it had over $63 billion in revenue from online sales in the United States - or more than the next 10 top online retailers combined. It controls 74 percent of e-book sales, is the largest seller of clothes online, and is set to soon become the biggest apparel retailer in the country with the announcement of Prime Wardrobe.

Amazon today is also one of the world's largest logistics networks and marketing platforms, and with 400 Whole Foods stores, it will now have the ability to offer same day pick-up of orders for all Amazon products sold online. This vast reach into all corners of the country greatly increases the reach of its own warehouses scattered throughout the U.S. Drones delivering goods to your front door is on the near horizon.

For consumers, so far, Amazon has delivered many benefits. Its Prime program enables users to receive, through a click, almost any item within two days.

Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods will expand its dominance in many areas of commerce. Prime memberships will enable Amazon to extend its online dominance into physical retail and to use physical stores to enrich its power online. By bundling services and integrating grocery stores into its logistics network, the company will be able to shut out rival grocers and food delivery services.

Forwarding its concept of consumer welfare, Amazon has largely avoided government scrutiny by devoting its business strategy and rhetoric to reducing prices.

Caveat Emptor

There is the possibility that antitrust regulators might block Amazon's bid for Whole Foods, preventing the company from concentrating even more control. Because investors understood the powerful impact that the Whole Foods purchase would represent to Amazon, the company's market capitalization grew by more than $11 billion on the day the deal was announced. Wall Street recognizes the reality of Amazon's market dominance. Antitrust regulators may also perceive this and block the combination.

Watch List Candidate - Target On The Radar

Strategy Session

In a previous article, "How To Become Independently Wealthy", we discussed Warren Buffett's famous saying: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful".

Because retail has been out of favor for many months, the sector becomes an interesting one for contrarian investors like myself who seek greater value and higher yield on our investments.

The Target story seems to fall pretty neatly into the "be greedy when others are fearful" category for me. Because I think there may be further days of weakness ahead for retailers and Target in particular because they seem to be in the cross hairs lately. I believe we may do better on price and yield if we monitor the developing situation and target a lower entry price on this equity.

Wanting to examine the possible scenarios for taking an entry position, I can turn to the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to assist me.

I don't swing for the fences anymore. Been there, done that. It didn't work out too well. Now, I'm focused on hitting singles and doubles. The home runs, though, can come in the form of increasing dividend yields and income on the order of 58% or more as demonstrated earlier. You can read more on how this is done in my recent article "Waste Not, Want Not."

Circled in red, you can see that investors who paid last week's high of $57.27 on June 15th for Target paid $5727.00 for their 100 share purchase and received a dividend at the annual rate of $2.20 for a yield of just 3.84% shown circled in red in column L. Column I indicates the percentage loss of 11.75% in market value, and column P indicates the dollar loss of $673 they have already suffered in just a couple days of trading. Annual income for those investors amounted to just $220.00 shown in column M.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares if they chose.

If they had stuck with the same 100-share allocation at the $50.54 price available on Wednesday, investors would pay only $5,054, circled in red in column G. At that price point, the investor would receive a much enhanced yield of 4.91% on their new investment, indicated by the automatic calculation made in column L.

The tracker allows us to play "what if" games and strategize a possible purchase at an ever better, lower entry price.

If we hold off and don't buy our first entry position till the stock price falls to $45.00 per share, it'll cost us just $4,500.00 for the position. And the new dividend of $2.48 will give us a starting yield of 5.51%.

Comparing this 5.51% yield to what buyers received just a few days ago at 3.84%:

5.51% - 3.84% = 1.67%

1.67%/3.84% = 43.5% more income

Exercising patience and waiting for additional weakness in the retail sector to drive shares to us at the price we wish to pay will gain us 43.5% more income than that received by last week's buyer of those same shares in Target.

Adding TGT to the portfolio will give us further diversification to our holdings; we have no pure retailer in the portfolio at present. It will continue to balance income and grow portfolio income yet again. And the portfolio will be fortified further with a solid dividend grower.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.09% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $29,174.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, 6/16/17

Your Takeaway

Contrarian plays infuse some investors with fear. What if the market is right, pushing down prices in a manner that seems relentless?

In actuality, it is this type of fear and loathing that give contrarian investors the best and brightest opportunities to snatch up beaten-down names for a song. We've demonstrated that somber analysis, taking historic metrics into account, along with future revenue, profit and free cash flow projections can give us the data we need to make solid, rational decisions in the face of herd mentality and fear.

Amazon.com may indeed be a formidable competitor, but let us realize that this is not something new we just discovered. Big capable companies like Target have smart management that has been able to navigate all sorts of economic environments. They managed to continue raising their dividend, even in the face of the recent financial crisis, and even through the recent credit card data debacle and loss of sales.

These are some of the factors that need be weighed to counter-balance new competitive threats. I believe the hammer comes down on the side of continued growth and solid business execution on the part of Target.

