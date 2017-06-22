Clairvest Group: What Happened?

Although this may all work out in a satisfactory way, at the moment, we explore what happened and this author's thoughts.

Regulatory issues in developing markets are always a concern, and this Toronto-based firm finds itself on the wrong-end of one.

Recent news releases should have been a boon to the company, as it entered new territory in a familiar space.

Clairvest Group (OTC:CVTGF), listed on the TSX as "CVG", is a Toronto-based private equity management firm which has been operating since 1987. It is one of my favorite private equity investments, and I have written about it previously, which you can view with a PRO membership here. Clairvest Group had returned approximately 34% since my recommendation, excluding dividends. The company has a conservative management and a lot of excess cash which has slowed returns, but it has been performing as expected with slow steady returns. Then, this happened:

This has lowered the approximate returns to about 20%. Let's discuss what happened.

The Press Releases

There have been many developments since I last discussed Clairvest Group, and I will explore them in more detail another time, but for this discussion, the focus is on two releases by the company.

The first, viewable here, discusses that Clairvest had begun to utilize some of its cash hoard and had invested it into a market it is relatively familiar with, gambling. However, in this case, it initiated an investment, together with its partners, of US$73.7M into the company Head Infotech, whose most valuable property is Ace2Three.com, an online skill-based gaming platform in India. The distinction of "skill-based" becomes important to this discussion.

The Indian gambling market is massive, growing, popular, and (largely) illegal. Online games, particularly skill-based ones, have been largely exempted due to language in the original, federal level law. For more information regarding applicable Indian laws, you can view a relatively comprehensive report here.

With more capital and a talented and experienced new team involved in the company, things were looking good for Clairvest and Head Infotech to develop a highly profitable, growing business in a new market. Then, this press release happened:

Its new investment, not three months old, has been materially impacted by a regulatory development. You can view the results of that issue here:

(Source)

Its main asset, Ace2Three.com, has been forced to stop real money games due to the legal ramifications of the ordinance to ban online gambling and insert a new definition of cyber gaming within the existing State-level Telangana Gaming Act (1974) as per its state cabinet's decision.

The most pressing of these issues is the quote coming from Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari "Soon after the formation of Telangana, the CM (Chief Minister) had ordered police to crack down on clubs and other... gambling. But the government received complaints that people are now indulging in online gambling. We want to eliminate gambling in all forms..." Emphasis mine.

You can view the article and full quote here.

As the author of that article indicated, the only way to know the full implication of this change will be to await the finalized version of the law when it's completed. Companies in the industry will now be forced to attempt to lobby the government to allow those games to operate legally, or bring legal challenge to the ordinance once it is passed. Due to the uncertainty that the passage of this ordinance with the intent to change the law, Clairvest took a hit in the approximate amount of the total financial investment it made within the company (approximately US$56M, or 11% of its reported book value).

Conclusion

In the meantime, however, the potential returns and profitability of Clairvest Group's foray into online gambling in the India market remain troubled. Although this author believes in the company's management team, and does believe that if any management and legal team can help protect the legality of gambling, particularly in the federally distinct "skill-based" sense, it could be Clairvest Group.

For now, conservative investors, for whom an investment in Clairvest Group makes the most sense, should stay cautious and continue following updates from the company. Although it disclosed that there could be legal ramifications that may be more than its initial investment, at this time, with what limited information I have been able to find, a punishment for operating appears unlikely as its (and other) websites have ceased operation for the time-being as it awaits the language of the law and decides if operating in the remaining States is viable without opening itself up to legal consequences once the law is passed. As it is taking a cautious approach, so should investors.

Please follow me on Seeking Alpha, as I do a more in-depth analysis of the rest of Clairvest Group in the future and continue to follow the story further as we find out more. At the moment, there is a terrific amount of Indian law involved that this author needs to understand before competently discussing the issue and future ramifications properly. Please do your due diligence before entering this, or any investment. Off the cuff, I am tempted to place my own funds at risk here, but I need more time to know for sure.

One of this authors' favorite conservative management teams extended to a foreign country and got burned by unclear regulatory changes. This author remains on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVTGF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No plans to initiate a position, but upon further review may purchase shares on the TSX exchange depending on results of analysis. Traded as CVG on the TSX, the company is much more liquid and easier to trade than on the OTC Markets as CVTGF. This comes with additional currency risk. Always speak to a qualified financial adviser before making any financial decisions.

