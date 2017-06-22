Bed Bath & Beyond - Priced For Performance Or Value Trap?

The stock may appear to some to be a value given its dividend yield and recent price performance.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is a major retailer of a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. BBBY's retail niche is not a soft one given the real estate sector is still improving from its deep dark hole. BBBY and other home goods retailers tend to do well in housing upturns (see Peter Lynch's Pier 1 Imports love affair). But there is a problem, namely Amazon.com and other disruptors like it.

Bed Bath & Beyond's cash cow popular flagship brand is currently creating cash flow for the exploration of retail expansion, including and keyed on e-commerce. Unfortunately, BBBY has seen its brick and mortar business stall out, and it has been forced to invest in ecommerce and other expansion to find growth again. Rising investment spending and the absorption of less efficient businesses, against stalled revenues, means margins are contracting. Earnings are suffering and analysts and investors are punishing the stock for that trend.

Earnings Preview

Bed Bath & Beyond reports results for its first fiscal quarter after the close today, June 22, 2017. The analysts' consensus estimate for the quarter is $0.66. The whisper number looks to be $0.67 according to Earnings Whispers and Estimize. The company itself did not provide EPS guidance, which partly explains why the range of estimates extends from $0.59 to $0.74. The other part is explained by uncertainty.

1-Year Chart of BBBY at Seeking Alpha

Price Action is Revealing

The stock is down 22% over the last 52 weeks, versus a 15% gain in the S&P 500 Index. BBBY is down 13.5% since the day after it last reported earnings in April (so April 6, 2017). Ironically, the stock rose on the day after reporting, but drifted lower thereafter. BBBY's price action is telling a revealing story.

Look to EPS trend for a clue

There's another point of reference we can look at to attempt to game the quarter. Analysts talk to companies between quarters, though they're not supposed to in the brief quiet period before a quarterly report. As analysts tweak their earnings models post these discussions, EPS estimates are adjusted.

I love to see improving EPS trends in stocks I own, as it often compensates for what otherwise appears to be a rich valuation. Some investors miss that point and that allows for value to be acquired where it seems to not be.

In the case of BBBY, however, the EPS trend is poor, very poor. I hate that and tend to avoid stocks like this because oftentimes what is deteriorating keeps deteriorating unless and/or until it doesn't anymore. I think it's best to wait for confidence in a solid turnaround and avoid uncertainty and relative risk. There are plenty of stocks to own, including value plays already on the fix.

90 days ago, the consensus EPS estimate for this quarter stood at $0.76. So, it's been trimmed quite a bit (10 cents) since just after the company last reported earnings. That explains the stock's poor price action over the last 3 months. Nothing matters more to stock price than earnings and earnings expectations. The EPS estimate for FY 2018 was cut by 6.7% over the last 90 days, so pretty substantially. Valuation is bound to take a hit when that happens.

Earnings History

Also working against BBBY is its poor performance history. The company has missed against expectations three of the last four quarters. Though, as a result of the misses and the reduced expectations, not to mention the stock's price history, it has a chance to perform well tomorrow against uncertainty. I'm just not sure the quarterly operating performance and execution will be good enough. In this case, as much as any, the company's report on its operating progress and its forward guidance will weigh heavily.

Valuation

Bed Bath & Beyond pays a dividend that currently yields 1.8%, not bad for as long as the company does not destroy value otherwise. That has not been the case recently, with revenues suffering on falling same-store sales at its brick and mortar operations. Strong same-store sales growth online has been pretty to look at but has not helped the overall figures to date. That said, the company is looking for sales to improve this year.

BBBY has a forward P/E ratio of 7.8X and a P/E-to-Growth (NYSE:PEG) ratio of 1.27X, but that is based on long-term growth expectations that are not panning out so far. Analysts see EPS decreasing in fiscal 2018 and leveling out in FY 2019.

BBBY is just another business that is being forced to reinvent the way it does business to compete with disruptor extraordinaire, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). As a result, there is significant risk here, because if you're a buyer you are a believer in the company's ability to stop the bleeding and compete with established ecommerce rivals that have caused the wounds.

BBBY pays a decent dividend yield, but the words "value trap" come to mind. Sometimes dividend yields get big and bigger because of stock price decline, and that is partly the reason here. There is risk that operating and stock price performance will continue to deteriorate against the company's stiff competition.

Though it's tempting to bet on earnings against price performance like at BBBY, I suggest avoiding that temptation. Despite my favor for the niche in retail, company specifics here are clouding things too much for my comfort as yet. I would wait for some concrete evidence of a turnaround illustrated in revenues, margins and earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.