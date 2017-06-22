Canadian Oil Stocks Are Being Given Away For A Fraction Of Reserve Value

Some high quality Canadian energy stocks have market capitalizations roughly equal to or less than the value of their currently producing reserves, with probable and possible reserves given for free.

There has been no worse space to be invested in - in North America - than Canadian energy names, both integrated and E&P. S&P/TSX integrated producers are down 20% year-to-date, with E&P names down 24%, and this compares to 9.5% and 20% for the S&P 500 equivalent sectors respectively.

The underperformance of Canadian energy names are perhaps best shown in these two charts of Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF), and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE). As seen below, Spartan - widely regarded as a high quality producer for reasons that will be discussed - is currently trading at around $1.90 per share, equal to the values seen when oil was in the mid-$20's last year. Cenovus is in an even worse position, trading nearly 30% below the lows set in 2016.

The weak price performance of Canadian integrated and E&P producers extends into valuation, and Canadian producers are trading at discounts not only to historical valuations on an EV/EBITDA basis, but also to comparable U.S. producers. Canadian integrated names, for example, are currently trading at about a 1.5x multiple discount to U.S. integrated names, as of the end of May. This discount has almost certainty widened since then, and represents the largest discount in the two producers in over 10 years, which is surprising given the strong growth profiles these names have compared to some U.S. majors. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) for example will be growing production by 12% in 2018, and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) will be growing production by 18% in 2018.

The discount in E&P names is slightly more justified on a production growth basis at least compared to U.S. names, given that U.S. E&P's will average about 16% production growth in 2018 compared to an expected 7.5% production growth for Canadian E&P's. Canadian E&P's are still trading at a discount to their own historical valuations, however. This is evident in this chart provided by TD Securities.

Source: TD Securities

Looking at reserve values makes undervaluation even more evident

Spartan Energy is the perfect example of the absolute brutality being experienced in the Canadian energy space today. Spartan is widely considered to be an extremely high-quality producer. The company can comfortably grow production on a per share basis by 10% in 2017 and 11% in 2018 with WTI prices down to US$45 per barrel, and generate mild free cash flow. The company produces 3-6% free cash flow yield in the low $50 per barrel price range, and has a debt-to-cash flow ratio of 0.8 at $53 per barrel oil. This compares to 1.6 for its peer group.

The company has a current market capitalization of $1 billion. Looking at the company's net present value of reserves, the company's proved developed producing reserves are worth about $825 million on a before income tax basis using a 10% discount rate. Proved developed reserves are essentially the reserves that Spartan is currently drilling from, and these reserves will last about 4 years.

This does not include the company's developed non-producing reserves, undeveloped reserves, probable reserves, and possible reserves. Altogether, these reserves are worth about $1.8 billion. This means at current prices, investors are basically just paying for the company's current cash flow stream, plus $175 million of additional reserves, with $800 million of high-quality largely light oil reserves being given away for absolutely free. Subtracting all the company's net debt brings this down to $600 million. These calculations use the 2016 Sproule Price Deck.

Spartan is not the only Canadian name with such low market capitalizations relative to reserves and with some names - like Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) - investors are only paying for a portion of currently producing reserves (although Baytex does have a high debt profile).

What does this mean for investors?

The weakness in Canadian energy names is attributable largely to fears over a border adjustment tax (which contributed to the initial major sell-off in Canadian energy stocks earlier in the year, ahead of WTI prices), as well as concerns over heavy oil differentials and pipeline takeaway capacity

I believe the discount over these fears is unwarranted. While there has not been much news on the Border Adjustment Tax front, the odds that energy would be included in such a tax is minimal given the high degree of dependency the United States has on imported Canadian heavy crude. The vast majority of U.S. production growth is in light oil, and U.S. refineries average 28% heavy oil feedstock. A border tax would simply hike the cost of gasoline for U.S. consumers.

This same fact should support heavy oil differentials, and at around US$10 per barrel, WCS/WTI differentials are the tightest they have been in two years. This should be supported by declining heavy oil imports into the U.S. from OPEC, Venezuela, and Mexico.

For investors who believe the long-term oil price is higher than the current $42 per barrel (which it most certainly is given U.S. shale break-even prices are at least $10 higher), this is an attractive point to buy Canadian energy for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTORF.

