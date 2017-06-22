Market Volatility Bulletin: Waiting For Godot

We're three weeks into June and realized vol is essentially nowhere to be found.

CNBC: 10:15 EST

US stock indexes are range-bound in the first forty-five minutes of trading this morning, as the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) with attempt some follow through to yesterday's bullish performance. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is sporting a 4-point range here in early trading, while the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is trading off its record highs again today.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures are both rallying in early trading this morning, as both attempt some rebound after the week long sell-offs. Gold is trading 0.50% higher, while WTI crude is up 0.80%, looking to re-take the $43 level.

The VIX is roughly unchanged from its close yesterday, also trading within a tight range this morning.

On the political front, Senate Republicans have released details of their Obamacare replacement plan, view it here.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

The Nasdaq posted a strong Wednesday of trading, even as the other US stock indexes lagged. The S&P got off to a very slow and range-bound start, ultimately taking an aggressive turn lower during early afternoon trading.

The healthcare sector (NYSEARCA:XLV) continued its strong movement yesterday, turning in what was by far the best S&P sector performance. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) continues to be the biggest drag on stocks lately, dropping another 1.61% in Wednesday trading. Surprisingly, after a bigger-than-expected inventory draw, crude oil futures dove into another leg lower into the $42's, dropping 2.28%, to 10-month lows.



Source: SectorSPDR

Shout-Out

Today we'll highlight a brief piece from CNBC, regarding the current unemployment rate, and what it means for the overall economy. It is worth noting that while we do not use CNBC for serious research, we've found that they do post entertaining and informative articles from time to time.

According to some economists, an unemployment rate significantly under 5% is considered past "full employment." With an unemployment rate at 4.3% then, the economy in the US is certainly in that territory. "Our findings suggest that the labor market has already slightly overshot full employment," Goldman Sachs economist Daan Struyven said in a report for clients. "The job market is now slightly beyond full employment and any further job overshoot is likely to drive steady monetary policy tightening, in our view."

"In economic terms, full employment is defined as the point at which all available workers have jobs. The remaining are out of work for what economists like to call "frictional" reasons, or because they're basically just between jobs or have only recently entered the labor market."

The article notes that only five years ago, the Fed target for full employment was 5.6%, and was only just last week lowered a full percentage point to 4.6%, a number our economy is still handily beating. Traditionally, an economy near or past full employment would be both pushing wages higher, and edging inflation up as well. Currently, neither is taking place at the rate one might expect.

What this aspect of the current economic situation means to us is that simply, further improvements to the economy are likely to be minimal at best. If the employment situation reverses course, a larger potential for market correction may be on the horizon.

Thoughts on Volatility

After another attempted breakout above the 11 level, spot VIX has pushed down again back into the 10-handle. Now that the VX contract for June expiry is completely out of the way, we look deeper into the Summer month contracts for opportunities. Just before the Thursday open, the F1 (July) VX contract is trading at 12.15, while the F2 (August) is changing hands at 12.75.

The current VIX futures term structure is as follows:

Yesterday we outlined a simple futures spread play for those interested in gaining long vol exposure: buying the July contract while selling the August. Regarding how spread positions affect your risk profile as compared to taking an outright position, we wrote:

"It is important to realize that while taking a long volatility position with a VX futures spread may ease aggregate risk, the contango still works against you; perhaps mightily so. The potential benefit of getting long volatility with a spread position though, is that in a range-bound VIX situation (like we've been seeing of late), both contracts are likely to move lower together. This benefits the position-taker in that some of the loss in the front-month contract is likely to be offset by a gain in the back-month contract, unlike simply taking an outright long position in the front-month."

A reader offered additional support of using futures spreads to gain volatility exposure for the following reasons:

Reader Eric Peterson notes that critically, VX futures have an inside market when trading in inter-month spreads. As opposed to the 0.05 minimum price fluctuation ($50) present when trading outright futures, spreads may trade by increments as low as a penny ($10). Click here to view the full contract specifications for the VX futures product. For those traders or investors who are inclined to simply market into positions (buying the offered price or selling the bid), using the inside market provided by the Chicago Futures Exchange can greatly reduce the cost of taking on new positions (think $20 lost in slippage as opposed to $100.)

These inside markets can also provide a benefit for those who don't trade in futures spreads, but prefer to simply carry a longer-term position with outright futures. Take the example of an investor who was short the June VX contract at the beginning of this week, and wished to roll that position over into the next month: this investor may have been best served to trade the spread (buy June, sell July) in order to roll this position over. As opposed to potentially losing out on $100 during each rollover period by trading the contracts separately, the investor is able to spend only $20.

Many other popular futures contracts have inside markets for inter-month spreads as well; ES futures (S&P 500) tick in 0.05 index point increments ($2.50) as opposed to 0.25 ($12.50), and ZB futures (30-year Treasuries) tick in one-quarter 32nd ($7.8125) as opposed to 1/32 ($31.25).

We'll address the next part of Mr. Peterson's comment tomorrow, using farther out months to express this futures spread.

Organic at-the-money vol is up some from yesterday's reading, and that in a very flat overnight session and market open. Monthly vol in particular is picking up: maybe a sign of a breakout?

ES has now trading for three weeks in a 30-point trading range or so. That's .625% off the mid in either direction! Clearly, realized vol has been practically nonexistent. That said, we have seen some pretty decent range swings within that 1.25%. In this respect, this summer is behaving not unlike the summer of 2015: big sloshing moves over a small range.

Make no mistake about it though: whatever comparisons one might seek to make, these levels of realized volatility since call it late April are quite staggering. Of course, the one exception was late May, but that was a short-lived episode.

Tracking the Trade

On Tuesday we will began a new trade to keep an eye on over the next couple weeks. The trade summary is as follows:

Strategy (laid out June 20 - this segment will largely stay the same so readers can see what we were thinking at initiation)

Remember, these are thought experiments, not real trades. It's less important that you actually agree with thesis. A lot of learning takes place from the vantage point of imagining that you did agree!

Volatility is basically in its bottom 1%. For perspective, from a percentile standpoint this is the polar opposite extreme of say October 2008 when spot VIX was around 80. This is the "anti GFC".

Buy the dip has become the order of the day. There may be quite a bit of upside left in the ES' most recent move. We think there may be a dip lower that allows us to do some modification; but if there's not, we want to own some potential upside up into the 2525 region. Maybe we've got a blow-off top in store?

The market sure seems to want to push higher; as such, we'll put on a trade that positions accordingly. That said, we want it to flatten out in the event of a drop, at least for a time.

Because no dip has become too small to buy, we will supplement our call butterfly with a put sale. Now, we are not looking for anything too exciting on this front; just a way to add on a little extra time value. Also, we want something to "trade around" in case this market does indeed march higher.

As a final point - this is more of a "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" kind of trade; it's going with the flow rather than fighting it. That said, the spread represents a relatively low-risk approach to going long the S&P (at least over a certain range of values).

Tactics

We will trade the following overall structure (view on initiation day):

There are a number of ways to pick this trade apart. The individual legs are as follows:

Sell the Jul31 2425 call

Buy two Jul31 2465 calls

Sell the Jul31 2525 call

Those are the ingredients of the call butterfly: sell one, buy two, sell one.

As mentioned, we will supplement this spread with a (conservative) put sale:

Sell the Jul7 2300 put

If you observe this trade, it looks almost halfway between a long futures (a 45-degree diagonal line) and a call option (hockey-stick shape that is flat up to a corner point and then rises).

We will follow this spread until Jul 7, when the 2300 put expires. For now though, observe that theta is quite mild on this, as is the delta profile.

"How is the time decay so low"?

This is an imprecise and potentially misleading response. But for starters, we sold four options and bought two. Now, it really depends on which two you buy and which four you sell! The current structure pays a modest theta.

Really though, this trade is very flat; only vega is positive - and even there only over from about 2420 through 2485 on the ES.

"But I thought that vol rose on ES drops and sunk on ES increases. Your exposure to implied volatility seems to be positive when ES is rising and negative when it's falling".

True. That said, options sensitivities are determined the individual option level.

The current implied volatility on the Jul31 2465 call is 7.3: Not exactly high by any stretch. It is difficult to make that vol really head much lower.

As for vega going negative, the Jul7 2300 put expires in just two weeks. Anything can happen - ES can crash overnight, as it did for instance in August 2015. That said, we can make some modifications in the event of a pullback, and ES is simply not in a "mood" to drop below 2400 over the last month. In fact, it is a highly justifiable criticism that we set our put sale way too low. Even during the last two pullbacks, we saw vol push higher in a very measured sort of way - really almost begrudging. So long as the drop is not too wild, we think we can handle it.

Mechanics - trade monitor

From the panel just above, you can see that the mid price is about -$13.25; this trade has moved against us by $1 since initiation. Then again, from the initiation panel higher up you can see that ES was trading 10 points higher than now; and this trade did/does have a positive delta. It should then not be surprising that the trade is down modestly.

Conclusion

That's a wrap - thank you for reading. We appreciate it when readers share their thoughts. These are big markets, and different individuals trade their own pet products using their own strategies. Please do add what you are doing (or thinking about doing) in the comments section.

