Continental Resources Profitable At $50 WTI, Not $40

Non-core asset sales will be used to reduce its debt load and rein in interest expenses.

Continental Resources is profitable at ~$50 WTI, just barely, so it is losing money in the low $40s.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is a mid-sized independent oil & gas producer with operations in North Dakota, Montana, and Oklahoma. Using its Q1 results as a baseline, it is clear the firm is no longer profitable in a low-$40s WTI world (just broke even at ~$50 WTI). Here's an overview of what to expect now that energy prices are back in bear mode.

Bakken/Three Forks

Up in North Dakota, Continental is targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations. As this play is largely Tier 2, Bakken development in Montana doesn't make economic sense and only a couple of counties in North Dakota are seeing any activity.

The best Bakken and upper Three Forks well locations are in McKenzie and Mountrail counties. Recent improvements in completion designs and additional pipeline takeaway capacity are making the Bakken more viable, but really it's about making the most of core locations.

Continental Resources has a material presence in McKenzie and Mountrail and is focusing all of its Bakken/TF capex there. Investors should note that with the Dakota Access Pipeline online, oil producers in North Dakota will get better prices as differentials come down while transportation costs move a few bucks per barrel lower.

Below is a look at Continental's acreage position:

Source: Continental Resources, Inc. 2016 10-K

SCOOP and STACK

Down in Oklahoma, Continental's operations are centered around the STACK and SCOOP regions. Home to the highflying Meramec and tried-and-true Woodford shale plays, the STACK is the bedrock of Continental's most economical opportunities.

The Meramec is on par for one of the most economical plays in the unconventional oil space and is in the early stages of development. Continental sees itself sitting on 205,000 net acres capable of tapping into the Meramec. The Woodford is also attractive in core parts of the STACK.

However, the best unconventional plays aren't capable of generating massive profits in a low price environment, especially if funding is coming from debt and/or equity issuance and not internally generated cash flow.

Financial overview

Continental posted $685.4 million in sales and $608.2 million in operating expenses during the first quarter of this year when WTI averaged around $50/barrel. Interest expenses ate up most of the difference and Continental barely came out ahead with a tiny $0.5 million profit. Small compared to a firm of its size but much better than the large loss it posted a year before.

The company generated ~$412 million in operating cash flow when adding back non-cash charges, not enough to cover $427 million in capex. Continental plans to spend $1.95 billion on capital expenditures this year, indicating that its quarterly spend will move a bit higher throughout 2017.

Continental Resources pumped out 214,000 BOE/d in Q1 and aims to push that up to 222,500 BOE/d in Q2 as drilling and completion activity is ramped up. Management is shooting for an exit rate of 255,000 BOE/d with room for upside on the back of better-than-expected operational performance.

In order for cash flow neutrality to become a reality, Continental Resources needs WTI to move up to around $55 a barrel. While larger production streams will help cover larger capital expenditures to some degree, that won't be enough.

With WTI heading towards $40 and Henry Hub back below $3, management may decide to scale back Continental's growth ambitions. That would be the right call because if it doesn't, the firm risks running a significant cash flow shortfall until things improve.

Balance sheet update

Another concern is Continental's current ratio is below 1.0, as current assets of $927 million were exceeded by current liabilities of just over $1 billion. This comes on top of $6.5 billion in long-term debt, most of which doesn't begin maturing for at least five years.

Continental has a $2.75 billion revolving credit line that will bridge the gap until energy prices improve, $835 million of which was drawn at the end of March. The credit line matures in May 2019, leaving the firm with plenty of access to liquidity. Keep in mind Continental's $500 million term loan matures in November 2018, something the firm will have to cover by refinancing or (most likely) asset sale proceeds.

Investors should expect Continental to move forward with additional divestments this year after selling off some non-core properties last year to pay down debt. Continental is marketing part of its Sycamore position in the SCOOP region and management wants to use those proceeds to help bring the firm's gross debt load down by $500 million.

Other divestments will probably be needed to reach that goal. Continental has put 25,000 net acres of mostly undeveloped acreage (just 50 BOE/d in output) prospective for the Merge oil field between the SCOOP and STACK up for sale. Some see that fetching over $300 million, but that may be way too optimistic.

Below is a look at Continental's maturity schedule and debt reduction efforts:

Source: Continental Resources, Inc.

Final thoughts

Continental Resources is sitting on some acreage that frankly isn't that attractive unless WTI is closer to $60. Investors should look out for divestments regarding the SCOOP play (Sycamore and others), any Bakken acreage outside of the core, and the Merge play in between the SCOOP & STACK.

Trading Tier 3 acreage for reduced interest expenses and a better debt profile is the right call. Management wants to improve the firm's debt profile, and with WTI weakening again, that will become more urgent.

Continental Resources has a solid STACK and core Bakken position that is worth developing in a $50 WTI world (STACK is more economical). The operating profit generated at around those prices in Q1 was from older wells that were less productive but more expensive. Newer wells should sport higher margins (lower DD&A and more revenue).

However, if WTI hits $40, management would be wise to scale back. The reason why Continental Resources barely posted a profit in Q1 was due to interest expenses eating up the difference, and debt reduction efforts will be futile if the firm is facing a cash flow shortfall as it would end up just eating the divestment proceeds (and then some) instead.

