Why We Have Decided To Sell The Remainder Of Our Position In Celsius Holdings, Inc.

The Celsius Board Of Directors Has Yet To Name A New CEO To Replace Gerry David Who Retired in March.

A Rise of Almost 100 Percent Year-To-Date in CELH Price Begs The Question Of How Much Further Upside Could There Be?

Revenues Appear To Have Reached A Plateau Over The Past Three Quarters To A Level Of Between $6.5 and $7 Million.

CELH Valuation Metrics Have Risen Once Again To Levels Which Make Us Uncomfortable.

It has been nine long years since we first discovered Celsius Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CELH). During that time the company has experienced a multitude of vicissitudes (did we really just say that?). Under CEO Steve Haley, the company gained recognition by appearing on many, many television news programs and garnering the attention of a few Hollywood celebrities; most notably Katie Holmes and Mario Lopez.

A reverse split, a secondary offering and listing on the NASDAQ initially sent the shares higher, but ultimately the company had little to no market share to justify the roll-out across a national distribution network.

Almost the entire hoard of cash the company raised through the secondary soon disappeared under the weight of heavy marketing and advertising expenses, slotting fees and a few other strategic failures.

We thought that the company was dead and buried. The company's shares were de-listed from NASDAQ and the company went dark; trading under the pink sheets stop sign, a warning to investors that the company was not providing any financial information or updates.

Then in late 2010 a new management team, led by Gerry David and John Fieldly took over. They successfully rebuilt the company from the ground up and turned things around to the point where CELH actually was able to show a small profit in Q4 of 2014 and was cash-flow positive from operations in Q1 of 2015.

During this time we acquired a substantial position in the shares of CELH. We also managed to convince a few other investors of the potential for Celsius and one "whale" who acquired a large number of shares, along with us.

With CELH being a low-float, thinly-traded stock, and closely held by management, we didn't worry much about shares hitting the market when the price advanced significantly.

Over the years, a key to our success in investing and trading shares of this company was to always remain focused on valuation metrics, and not to get caught up in the hype that happens with so many other investors in Micro-cap companies.

In April of 2015, when it was announced that the company had raised $15.9 million, unsolicited, from a group of global icons, including Russell Simmons and Li Ka-Shing, the shares rocketed to a price of $3.55

While clearly that was good news (although we weren't happy with the large discount to market price for the round of financing) we began to worry about valuation for CELH.

Our concerns persisted throughout the summer of 2015.

We expressed that concern in a number of posts to our blog page, and made comparisons to other small beverage companies and what kind of valuation the market was assigning to them.

We fully expected that once the hype from the investor group ran its course, that the stock would return to a more normal valuation, which we estimated to be around $1.50 to $1.60 a share.

Needless to say, not everyone agreed with our assessment, but ultimately the stock did settle back to within the valuation we assigned to the shares.

What we have discovered over many years of investing in the Micro-cap space is that it is a big mistake to ignore valuation.

Generally speaking, investors who ignore valuation wind up either over-paying for shares when they enter a position, or fail to sell when shares reach a valuation level that is unsustainable. Either scenario can cost investors dearly.

Valuation has once again become a concern for us as the past three quarters it appears that revenues have reached a plateau at a level between $6.5 and $7 million.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 came in at $6.0 million, well below our expectations of between $7 and $8 million.

We love Celsius products, and have been using them every single day since we first invested in this company back in August of 2008.

But there is a big difference between a company's products, the company itself and an investment in the company.

We have been watching the Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCQB:RMHB) stock message boards, since it was announced that former Celsius CEO Gerry David and current Celsius Board member Kevin Harrington have joined the RMHB Board of Directors.

The Celsius Board of Directors has yet to name a replacement for former CEO Gerry David, who was the primary driver of the turnaround at Celsius Holdings, Inc.

It is simply amazing to us that so many investors in RMHB focus merely on the products without giving any meaningful weigh to fundamental metrics such as revenues (which are declining) the balance sheet (which is a mess) or the dramatic over-valuation of the company's shares ("to infinity and beyond").

Furthermore, with almost 800 million shares outstanding and 950 million authorized, the capital structure makes it almost impossible to achieve investment success in RMHB.

A few weeks ago, RMHB was valued at around $86 million. Their revenue run rate is currently less than $1 million a year. Is RMHB worth over 80x revenues? We would answer that with an emphatic "No".

The ability of investors to overlook what is really important for success in investing gets overcome by unrealistic fantasies of achieving great wealth by finding the next Apple or Amazon.

We like the fact that Gerry David and Kevin Harrington have become involved with RMHB, but quite frankly we would not touch the stock at this point.

With 2016 sales of $22.8 million, and worse yet flat sequential revenue comparison for the last three consecutive quarters, we find it difficult to justify a 12x multiple on revenues (on a fully-diluted 58.8 million shares) when the peer group in which CELH competes is valued at between 3.5-4x revenues.

CSI Market Data shows a price-to-sales ratio for Celsius Holdings, Inc. of 17.06

We could understand a premium valuation if revenues were growing 25-30% quarter-over-quarter, but they have not.

We should note that valuation is still a subjective measurement. When we wrote about CELH valuation on our blog back on May 4, 2017 we referenced two different reports.

Morningstar Research, which uses a quantitative approach, last estimated CELH fair value to be $3.49 on May 3, 2017.

Capital Cube, on the other hand, estimated CELH to have a fair value of around $1.56 on that same date. Today Capital Cube estimates CELH fair value to be around $2.32

Unfortunately, there is not a more recent Morningstar report to reference, since the OTC Markets website no longer posts Morningstar's report for CELH on their website.

In addition to valuation, it is important to understand two other important factors; first CELH shares are already up 91% so far in 2017 and secondly the restricted shares from the 2015 capital raise are now freely-trading, which means that those shares may be sold at anytime in the NASDAQ exchange.

There is an old adage on Wall Street that goes "a bull makes money, a bear makes money, but a pig gets slaughtered"

We rode shares of CELH all the way from 0.22 to $4.65 since 2013, and whether, or not, the shares go higher from here really does not matter. A twenty-bagger is good enough for us.

Whether you do not subscribe to our view on valuation, or have some other reason for sticking with shares of CELH we wish both the company and its shareholders continued success in 2017 and beyond.

As for us, we are on to looking for new ideas in which to invest. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.