Citigroup: The Importance Of CCAR

The Fed's stress tests results will be announced today.

There is very little doubt about it - the U.S. banking system is extremely well-capitalized and the stress tests should conclusively demonstrate that. It is also abundantly clear that the large U.S. banks' risk-management and stress testing processes are in a very good shape. Several years of practice and billions of dollars invested in embedding CCAR processes in the BAU business management and forecasting models, pretty much ensure that.

For Mr. Corbat, the infamous 2014 CCAR round was a watershed moment. When he received that infamous wake-up call at 4 a.m. all alone in a Korean hotel room, advising him of Citigroup's (NYSE:C) CCAR failure, he must have thought his job was on the line. As things calmed down and the ramifications truly sunk in - he understood that the capital return story will be a rather long slog. The mantra often-repeated by Corbat and Gerspach since was simply a variation of "we expect to return excess capital over time". In the interim, Citi gave up on meeting its target of RoTCE of 10% and its share price languished at a substantial discount to tangible book value. I, for one, consistently complained over the modest CCAR asks in 2015 and to a lesser extent in 2016. But granted, Citi had to play it safe facing a combative Fed regulatory framework led by the much feared banking Tzar Mr. Daniel Tarullo.

Fast forward to June 2017 and it looks like Citi is on the verge of returning 100% (and perhaps more) of its earnings. Make no mistake about this - this is extremely meaningful for the firm's valuation.

Why is CCAR so important?

Citi currently has $45 billion of excess capital. You should really think about it as two separate items. The first ~$16 billion is essentially excess capital that Citi carries compared to its optimal common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio. Citi needs to operate with ~11.5% CET1 but it currently operates with a 12.6% CET1 ratio. This essentially translates to a substantial drag on its RoTCE or otherwise known as Corbat's denominator problem (i.e. too much lazy equity depressing returns).

The second item is $29 billion of deferred tax assets (DTAs) that do not form part of its CET1 ratio, however is fully included in its tangible book value. As Citi consumes that DTA (to the tune of $2-$3 billion per year) that amount should be returned to investors. The right way to value this DTA is to net present value it, using Citi's cost of equity.

Now if you factor in earnings of $15 billion per year as well - it is clear Citi has capacity to return huge amount of capital to investors every year. The impact of this is further enhanced by a relatively cheap valuation - so a classic opportunity to reduce share count to low 2 billions (compared with 3 billion plus couple of years back).

Other notable catalysts

Beyond the capital return story - there are plenty of other reasons to be bullish when it comes to Citi. I believe one of the key items to consider is the impact of financial deregulation - my estimate is that Citi's earnings could get an uplift of ~30 per cent due to proposed regulatory changes (specifically, capital, liquidity and Volcker rule). The second half of 2017 should see a dramatic improvement in the Consumer bank returns as it benefits from prior years investments in Cards and the Costco acquisition. Whereas its Corporate and Investment bank is continuously taking market share and already delivering fantastic risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

So what did management guide to when it comes to 2017 CCAR?

Citi's CFO, Mr. John Gerspach spoken recently at an industry conference and specifically touched on CCAR expectations:

BETSY GRASECK: So just drilling in a little bit to the capital management piece of that question. I think you've mentioned in the past that your plan is returning $15 billion to $18 billion this year. JOHN GERSPACH: I did not say that, but what I said is we believe we need to get into that range of $15 billion to $18 billion to be credible. BETSY GRASECK: Okay. Credible for your plan? JOHN GERSPACH: Right now, if you take a look we're generating more than $15 billion of regulatory capital a year right now. In order for us then to be able to return that $15 billion, $16 billion of extra capital that we're carrying, you've got to get something north of $15 billion to even paint the path for investors. Hopefully, you'll see a proof point on that in a couple of weeks and we'll see where we end up.

This is as explicit as it gets - especially coming from the horse's mouth several weeks before CCAR is published.

Final thoughts

My prediction is a total capital ask of $15 billion (and an additional mid-cycle request for another ~2 billion of buyback). I expect the dividend component to increase to 25 cents per quarter compared with 16 cents per quarter currently.

What is your prediction? Please outline your view in the comments section.

In my next few articles, I will cover CCAR 2017 for the Bank of America and Citigroup - so if of interest, tick the "real-time follower" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.