Spartan Energy Is A Bargain

The stock is undervalued because of the rapid expansion. But operational management execution should help correct the discount even if commodity prices pull back some this year below guidance.

Both the reported first quarter production and cash flow were above 2017 guidance. Mr. Market may not have noticed because the spring breakup makes for a traditionally weak comparison.

Management orchestrated several accretive acquisitions. By far the most significant was the last acquisition which added a lot of light oil acreage and production.

Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) materially changed its appearance last year. Multiple acquisitions were made to substantially change the company. Management attempted to take advantage of the commodity price downturn to remake the company. But the biggest of the changes was as follows:

(Figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.)

The Assets include high quality, low decline, operated production and a large land base which is highly complementary to Spartan's existing operations in southeast Saskatchewan. The Acquisition will result in Spartan becoming one of the largest oil producers in Saskatchewan and represents a continuation of Spartan's strategy to develop an asset base that is capable of funding repeatable, low risk growth within a subset of cash flow.

Source of the table and the quote: Spartan Energy Press Release Nov. 17, 2016.

This acquisition was by far the most significant of all the acquisitions made last year. Best of all it was a light oil acquisition. A track record of successful integration of these acquisitions opens another growth avenue for the company. This management will most likely grow the company faster than the 11% production growth guidance because it makes accretive acquisitions. Of course, Mr. Market wants a track record. For the size of this company, that requirement may be relatively easy to execute. Most of the acquisition was paid for using company stock, so there is currently a long term debt balance that is conservative. There is room on the balance sheet to handle unforeseen problems.

Source: Spartan Energy First Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

The company has already begun to pay down the debt incurred in the acquistion. That immediate payback goal is fairly conservative. Even so for a company currently averaging more than 22K BOED, the debt appears conservative. First quarter cash flow from operating activities was C$45 million. So the debt level is easily handled by the current cash flow. The new Spartan Energy appears to be off to a good start. Yet the market has rewarded all this progress with a big yawn.

Source: Spartan Energy First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

Despite the large number of new shares outstanding, cash flow per share tripled. That cash flow rate is above management guidance for the year. Plus second quarter production is also currently above guidance. Management had a goal to make only accretive acquisitions. While the commodity price rally may muddy the waters somewhat, it looks like accretive acquisitions were made.

Production costs rose as the new mix of production is basically compared to the old Spartan Energy. Management has time to further cut production costs as the properties are integrated. For now, the operating netback appears to be generous and afford management the time to maximize profitability.

Probably the biggest news was the increase of production over internal forecasts by 1,000 BOED despite about 10 less wells than planned coming on production. Plus the new wells are exceeding preliminary production (IP30) expectations by about 70%. So for those who think that some of the metrics above may be expensive, this management may have enough improvements to demonstrate that the acreage was a deal.

Source: Spartan Energy Corporate Update

As shown above, management has some excellent prospects. But IRR's that are that good imply very low breakeven points. So even though commodity prices are declining, this company has prospects that will be profitable in far lower commodity price scenarios. That is before considering the hedging program cushioning ability. Plus the continuing industry improvements ensure that the low breakeven point will be decreasing further this year.

These are very cheap wells to drill that payback very fast. So it is simple to hedge a reasonable minimum profit for these wells. Multiyear forecasts and all the forecasting risk for typical well forecasts are not quite as important here. In this era of constantly lowering costs and improving production results, a guaranteed satisfactory profit is important. These wells fit that bill. Plus they build cash flow very quickly with their quick payouts. Unless commodity prices sustained a severe decline for a long period of time, these properties will be generating some very nice cash flow.

Source: Spartan Energy Corporate Update

This is another example of the possibilities available to the newly expanded company. Many numbers showed improvement per share despite the expanded number of shares outstanding. But Mr. Market has his doubts about the new company. He especially doubts any profit claims while commodity prices are dropping.

Some may question the purchase price at the beginning of the article, but many of the returns are still satisfactory even if C$1 million of the purchase price is allocated to each new well drilled. There are also some waterflood opportunities as well as unexplored intervals. Plus the new technology makes more oil recoverable faster than previous years. So the purchase above could be very successful. In any event the current stock price offers a considerable discount from the value of the stock sold to purchase the properties.

The first quarter report is a small indication of what is now available to shareholders. Management has already beaten the 2017 production guidance. But the real key to convincing the market will be to show increasing profitability as more of these profitable wells are drilled. This management has basically got what it wanted. Now those fantastic profits need to be produced. Should management be successful, then this stock will reward investors very well.

This area of Canada has shown some very good results. But the area does not receive near the attention of a Permian, a Scoop, Or a Stack operator. So for a usually far lower price, the investor obtains competitive returns with some of the much better known premium areas.

Summary

Source: Spartan Energy Corporate Update May 2017.

The company stock has not made that much progress since 2013. Then again it has done better than a lot of competitors. Since the end of the last acquisition, the stock has backed off significantly from much frothier levels. Now the market wants to see results. Second quarter production exceeding 22,000 BOED is an excellent step in the right direction.

Sooner or later the spring breakup will interrupt some operational activities. Some producers have indicated that they can get back to work sooner than normal because the spring breakup in some areas were mild. In any case, production activities (such as drilling) will ramp up by the start of the third quarter. So the market will definitely see some very strong comparisons n the second half of the year.

The first half of the fiscal year will provide some easy volume comparisons. But the results of operating the properties and improving efficiency will probably be noticed in the second half of the year. The market will treat this major expansion as a sort of merger or even a new issue. So there could be some very attractive gains as this management produces the above results. Production volume growth this year could exceed the targeted 11% given the results shown above and some of the improvements

The company is forecasting 2017 cash flow of C$.36 per share. But first quarter cash flow was already above that rate, and the second quarter began with production running above guidance. The closing price (SPE.TO) on June 21, 2017 was C$1.87. Clearly the market has doubts about the annual cash flow. But there is also very little downside risk unless management falls completely apart executing their operational plan.

Eight times projected cash flow is a very reasonable price for a growing company. That would imply a value of C$2.88 share. So the current share price offers a 35% discount before production grows at all and production is already above management guidance.

Should commodity prices continue to decline, the company does have a hedging program to cushion the effect. But this company will have some very attractive IRR's at lower prices. Plus the current guidance of paying down long term debt to a level of one time cash flow allows a lot of room for unforeseen problems.

Resolute Energy (REN) for example has a stock price that is far more expensive because the acreage is located in the Permian. Plus, the higher debt levels mean that the company really needs some commodity price cooperation. Spartan Energy, can withstand a commodity price decline far better than Resolute Energy can. Though both companies are likely to significantly increase production this year.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) is another company that Mr. Market beat up for having relatively high debt levels. Plus the market also has doubts about the ability of Cenovus to successfully integrate the acquisition. Spartan can dispel those market doubts faster because the story-line is far simpler, easier to understand, and therefore improvement is easier to determine.

Then there are the debt ridden companies such as Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Halcon Resources (HK). Both would do a lot better at higher commodity prices. But Spartan Energy does not have that much debt to service, and so would probably outperform both in a higher price energy market. A company that does well with lower commodity prices will probably have a license to print money should commodity pricing more higher. In the case of Chesapeake and Halcon, it would take one very extreme and sustained commodity price move for those two companies to recover fully. They are both inching toward the riskiness of a lottery ticket.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.