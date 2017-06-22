Shell, Qatargas Secure 5 Year LNG Deal

Big players in the LNG market were on the move on Monday, June 19th 2017 as Qatargas and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) agreed to a new deal beginning in 2019. Qatargas, a joint venture owned by Qatar Petroleum, Exxon-Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Total, Mitsui, and Marubeni, will sell the Dutch oil and gas major 5.5 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) beginning in 2019 over 5 years. According a report from Platt's, 1.1 million mt will be delivered each year.

The LNG will be delivered to the Dragon LNG Terminal in the United Kingdom and the Gate LNG Terminal in the Netherlands. The project providing the LNG is Qatargas 4, a single LNG train capable of producing 7.8 mt annually. Started in February 2011, Qatargas 4 is owned by both companies in the deal with Qatargas owning 70 percent and Shell owning 30 percent. The supply will be delivered by a fleet of 8 different ships with capacities between 210,000-266,000 cubic meters. While 5.5 mt is a drop in the bucket on the market level, the deal only preserves the outlook that the LNG market will continue to be awash with the product.

From Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry

A relatively new LNG market saw consistently high spot prices in the periods before and after the financial crisis in 2008. Liquefaction and degasification capacity was limited to a select group of countries who operated large chunks of the market. According to data from the IGU 2017 World LNG Report, the Asian Pacific and Middle Eastern regions claimed most of the LNG volume during that time, and they still do account for over 60 percent of the global volume. It wasn't until the early 2010's and later that other major regions joined in the trade. When their contributions to the market began to be felt, supply pressures pushed prices down. This trend was accentuated by a similar move in global crude oil prices around 2014. As new liquefaction and regasification capacity is constructed, the two main LNG spot prices remain depressed going into the second half of 2017.

From ERC Equipoise (edited for conversions)

Those two main spot prices account for LNG flows going into Europe and Asia are the United Kingdom National Balancing Point (NBP) and Japanese LNG spot price. Before the supply pressure on spot prices caused a crash, the Japanese spot price traded at a differential of almost +$6.00 per MMBtu before 2015, but that value shrunk to almost nothing in the past two years. Major LNG producing projects (like Qatargas and Shell) face a difficult pricing environment where securing long-term deals are becoming more favorable once again because of the security they provide. Qatar, responsible for 30 percent of the world's LNG exports according to the IGU 2017 World LNG Report, will be the most anxious to find demand for its over 75 mt worth of annual LNG supply. Here's what this deal means for both sides.

Royal Dutch Shell is no stranger to the LNG markets. In fact, in their 2016 annual report, the company cited that Shell's LNG liquefaction volumes reached 30.9 mt in 2016, up 37 percent from 2015. However, most of these gains can be attributed to the acquisition of BG Group's operations. Earnings still saw a significant drop downwards with spot prices failing to recover quick enough in the European market. In fact, that's probably the very reason that Shell finalized a deal with Qatar this week. With cheap LNG available for the integrated oil and gas major, Shell to move beyond its 2017-2019 deliveries commitments (which Shell says are expected to be met). The deal with Qatargas will ensure Shell has a foothold in the European terminals before LNG starts to flood in from the U.S.'s new liquefaction facility at Sabine Pass. With the Henry Hub benchmark so low, exports from the United States should continue to increase through 2020 (they increased 2.5 mt in 2016, 2nd only to Australia). Shell's supply scheduled to be delivered into the United Kingdom and the Netherlands will allow it to stay competitive with U.S. producers who will have to take on transportation costs to reach the European market. Additionally, a European foothold allows Shell to be less reliant on Asian demand which will face its own over supply problems in the coming years.

Qatargas and, in turn, Qatar look to be setting this deal up in a mild state of desperation. As mentioned before, Qatar is the world's leading LNG exporter at 77.2 mt in 2016, and thus, wants to find a home for its supply every year. But with new exporters constantly coming into the market (just 2 new in 2016 alone), regional convenience has the potential to push Qatar's LNG out of the market. The Asian-Pacific region is the largest importer of LNG reporting imports of 138.2 mt of the 258.0 mt that was traded in 2016. The Middle East, and most notably Qatar, relies on this source of demand for its exports, but going forward, this reliance could hurt them. China, India, and Pakistan were three of top four countries that added LNG imports in 2016 totaling 13.0 mt across the three of them. Optimistic for sellers already selling there, right? Yes, but the optimism fails to acknowledge the fact that Asian-Pacific countries are anticipated to add over 40 mt a year worth of liquefaction capacity by 2022 according to the IGU report. That doesn't even include the 56.6 mt expected to be constructed in North America, a region bursting at the seams with fossil fuels at the moment. This deal was more about security than strategy for Qatar. Nailing down some long-term contracts in markets that will be over supplied in three years, even at a lower than desired price, is a necessity. Political tension may also pose threats to Qatar's market share as its neighbors discuss the potential of boycotts in the near future. Some of these neighbors, Egypt and the UAE, are Qatar's biggest importers according to Platts.

The Shell, Qatargas is so much more than just another LNG deal being hammered into place. The agreement represents major shifts in the market landscape. New exporters and new capacity from existing exporters are putting more pressure on an already oversupplied market, and everyone's aiming for Qatar's market share. The new liquefaction facility in Sabine Hill is sure to create uncertainty in the market. What's the best way to counteract uncertainty? Make moves to secure the future, and that's precisely the idea behind the recent deal between two major LNG players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.