FedEx: It Will Take Time

When shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) pulled back heavily a year ago in June 2016 I noted this as a buying opportunity, and that has paid off. It is important to understand that when I first opined on the name, I thought it was a strong company that was a touch too expensive. While it is priced for near perfection given its expanding multiple, the stock moves higher and higher. It could be headed to $225 or higher with the momentum that it has. When I initiated coverage I also thought it should raise its dividend, and of course it did recently raise the payout 60%. I have felt bullish on the name all year while others are saying that it should be sold and avoided. I think it is appropriate to acknowledge that with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) simply crushing retailers, shippers stand to gain because Amazon needs to move its packages. That said, FedEx has had questionable quarters, but that is no reason to expect growth to suddenly stop. However, in the most recent quarter, I suspect the next leg up for the stock is underway.

Why? Well the company has just reported another quarter of earnings and expectations were pretty high. Yet, these expectations were met and exceeded handily. Well, revenue was $15.7 billion, rising 21.0% year-over-year and beating estimates by $140 million. That is a strong positive I thought. On a GAAP basis, reported earnings were $3.75 for the fiscal fourth quarter compared to a loss of $0.26 per diluted share last year, so that is strong improvement. Of course we need to consider adjustments when comparing year-over-year and as such adjusted operating income actually spiked significantly year-over-year to $1.76 billion from $1.51 billion. Adjusted earnings were $4.25 per share, up markedly from $3.30 last year. The earnings crushed estimates by $0.37. A rally is warranted on these headlines.

Interestingly, this increase came even though the per share earnings should be on the rise due to a large increase in buybacks. I was not surprised by the beats given that the company has also been watching expenses and has seen continued positive impacts from profit improvement program initiatives. Let us not forget oil prices are a huge expense, and the net impact of fuel was mitigated compared to last year, helping to improve results. That said, operating margin was pressured and came in at 11.2%, down from 11.7% last year on an adjusted basis. Make no mistake the TNT acquisition and incorporation is pricey. It will take time.

Segment-specific results were impressive for the most part. The Freight segment reported revenue of $1.70 billion, up 6% from last year's $1.61 billion. However, due to lower average weight per packages, flat volume and higher wage expenses, operating income was pressured again. It fell 3% to $133 million, down from the $137 million a year ago. Of course, operating margin was also pressured, coming in at 7.8%, down from the from the 8.5% last year. These results weighed on overall performance.

Turning to the Ground segment, revenues increased noticeably, coming in at $4.68 billion, up 9% from last year's $4.29 billion. Thanks to higher yields and volume operating income benefited even though it was offset by labor costs and network expansion expenses. Operating income rose 7% to $702 million, from $656 million a year ago. Margins here surprised me as they dropped year-over-year, despite the rise in operating income. Operating margin was 15%, down from 15.3% the previous year.

The TNT Express segment reported strong revenues. Of course there are no year-over-year comparisons available yet. Excluding any integration expenses and restructuring charges, TNT Express saw revenues of $1.91 billion. Operating expense was high, and weighted on margins. As reported the GAAP operating income was just $26 million, with margins of 1.4%. Factoring in some adjustments, operating income was $83million, with margins of 4.4%.

Of course the big money maker is the FedEx Express segment. Revenues were $7.18 billion, up from $6.72 billion last year. This 7% rise stems from higher package volume, international expansion and higher base rates. Expenses here were well managed and operating income rose 20% to $909 million on an adjusted basis. Turning to margins, they were a solid 12.7%, rising from 11.3%.

While expenses weighed once again quarter on margins, it is clear that volumes are strong and the company has pricing power. The growth in internet commerce has driven FedEx's growth as well as that of other rivals. In terms of deliveries, for the most part I felt the quarter was better than expected based on the results. Revenues were up sharply as a whole. I would like to see more strengths in margins. Competition also remains a bottleneck for the company. I expect a few quarters of continued pressure on this front, but the stock continues to motor higher. While it is true that the company expects to incur significant expenses over the next few years in connection with the integration of TNT Express and the Outlook restructuring program, the future is bright. Looking ahead to all of 2017, FedEx expects moderate economic growth but hinted a precise estimate of sales and earnings is tough. We can expect adjusted earnings to be somewhere in the $11.80 to $12.20 per share range. I see the stock testing the $220 range this summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.