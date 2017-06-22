Nothing On The Counter At Caesarstone

CSTE has consistently missed guidance, a theme we believe is unlikely to change.

CSTE’s market analysis is illogical and over represent their poor market impact. The significance of growing competition in the USA is not acknowledged by CSTE.

Management cite increased average selling prices as a response to SEC enquiry over revenue variance. Channel checks reflect decreasing average selling prices within their largest retailer: IKEA.

Numerous catalogued CSTE agents no longer sell (or have never sold) CSTE products. Agents who sell CSTE charge higher retail prices than consumers pay at IKEA for identical products!

Caesarstone's (CSTE) hyped growth product "Transform" - marketed as a collaboration with Lowe’s - is not for sale according to Lowe’s Customer Services and store checks, contrary to company announcements.

1. Summary short thesis

As a prelude to our piece, Ben Axler of Spruce Point Capital has written two good short reports on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE). We will not be doubling down on much of Ben's data, which remains relevant and should be considered concurrently. Our report can also be found on the Viceroy Blog.

Poor management guidance flying under the radar

Management has a history of producing inconsistent information, numerous revisions and profit downgrades. Management announced negative 2017 yoy earnings growth guidance in February; despite this the stock is up !

Figure 1 - 2016 earnings results - 8 Feb 2017

Figure 2 2017 earnings guidance - 8 Feb 2017

Negative yoy earnings growth guidance appears to have no effect on sellside analysis.

Despite guidance showing reduced yoy earnings, Chardan analysts claim that the business now represents LESS RISK, and therefore derive an increased valuation based on a reduced WACC:

Figure 3 - Chardan CSTE note - 11 May 2017

The Chardan valuation is based on a similar 'Hollywood' justification as other sellside analysts, including Stifel:

Figure 4 Stifel - CSTE note - 24 March 2017

Earnings misses & downgrades, impromptu management changes, auditor concerns, quality concerns, increasingly competitive markets, and Kibbutz board activism are apparently obscure concepts to Stifel, who simply provide a hindsight note after a major share price fall, then upgrade a few weeks later, all on the back of an obscure EV/EBITDA multiple.

On top of this, management embarrassingly had to revise its earnings downwards on the back of accounting misstatements, an issue perhaps foreshadowed in Spruce Point pieces.

Lowe's

CSTE's 20F states that the company"commenced offering our products and related services in several Lowe's stores in the United States in the first quarter of 2017". Management commented further on this development in the company's Q1 earnings call:

"We are already in around 200 stores in few of the states, that Lowe selected."

It appears, that the company failed to inform Lowe's of this latest development or CSTE lack the foresight to communicate with their end-customers effectively to any material sales.

Our channel checks with Lowe's' Customer Service confirm the Transform™ product is not available at Lowe's stores as of the date of this report, nor is any other CSTE product.

Physical channel checks into Lowe's stores and a review of their online catalogue confirms that no CSTE product is available for purchase at any Lowe's store as of the date of this report. Meanwhile, Lowe's is stocking what appears to be an increasing catalogue of products from CSTE competitors Silestone.

There are further concerns over the Transform™ product if it ever enters the market on a large scale basis. An experienced industry contractor has advised he would be hesitant to fit the product as the thin quartz layer is likely susceptible to wear and tear and cracking, and overlayed on top of old fittings, which are susceptible to rot and pungent stale water, causes smells near sinks. The transform product is not a permanent solution.

SEC

The SEC issued a request for further information to clarify a number of ambiguous statements in CSTE's 2015 20-F, specifically in regards to revenue movements (including FX and average selling prices) and aggregated operating segments.

Management's attribute increased yoy revenue to increased average selling prices and increased volumes. This do not reflect ground level pricing, which we have found to be decreasing, and excessive volume increases do not correspond to the consensus of the CSTE reseller agents we contacted.

IKEA

CSTE's statements about average selling prices are contradicted by their customers' advertised selling prices.

Between 2015 and 2017, CSTE's Ikea catalogue prices decreased by between ~3% and 15% (excluding enticements, and free installation!).

The reality is Ikea is suffering as a result of greater competition in the market place.

Silicosis - The cost of doing business!

Silicosis is an emerging risk in workers who process quartz and other silicon dust producing materials. This is an unknown variable for CSTE. Although provisions have been made for those claims filed, it's noteworthy that there is a significant class action that could have a material impact on the company's balance sheet, approximately, $56m.

There has been no provision for this $56m class action.

Competition

Quartz countertops are undoubtedly a market where competition is growing significantly. Price reductions are being seen in the range of 3-15% in IKEA alone. IKEA prices their stock at a 18%-35% discount to identical CSTE reseller retail prices.

With so many companies intending to compete within the marketplace, it is of additional concern that CSTE USA's former CEO Arik Tendler has entered the market with a product who's marketing appears to address many of CSTE's negative online reviews related highlighting quality concerns.

Comp analysis

Caesarstone's marketing expenses are remarkably low, considering they allege to have over 10x distributors in the USA vs Silestone Caesarstone's maintenance capex spending is substantially lower than Silestone, despite CSTE's higher revenues and COGS Silestone's margins (as a premium product) are 20% higher, suggesting less volume sold per unit of revenue and therefore lower wear & tear machinery expenses All quartz machinery (incl. frequent wear & tear replacement parts) is bought from niche group of suppliers with limited price variances.

A comparative financial analysis against competitor Silestone reinforces our belief that Caesarstone's financial statements are misrepresented. Specifically:

We believe that CSTE is either not properly maintaining its assets, or its production utilization is much lower than reported.

2. The Disappearing Bull Case - Have CSTE investors forgotten what was previously on the counter?

The bull-case is highly predicated on growth and taking more market share despite lower profitability.

Analysts suggest the possibility of a take-outs or M&A. The reality is nothing has ever been concluded, including the CEO jumping ship with significant exit payment of US$2.9m.

The Bull Case Reality Steady top line growth Slow top line growth more than offset by increased cost margins. Dividends Discontinued, despite reported >$106m cash balance Stock buyback programme Discontinued, despite reported >$106m cash balance Increased target price on less-risky WACC Earnings guidance is down yoy, and there is a >$50m unrecorded class action pending. How does this pose less risk?

3. Nothing on the counter at Lowe's

Caesarstone's market expansion strategy took on another direction in their most recent filings announcing a collaboration with Lowe's™, marketing a new overlay product called Transform™.

CSTE's 20F states that the company"commenced offering our products and related services in several Lowe's stores in the United States in the first quarter of 2017".

It appears that either the company failed to inform Lowe's of this latest development or the time expectations of commercializing this agreement are entirely flawed. The product is not available at Lowe's stores via Customer Service for purchase, pre-order or samples as of the date of this report. In fact, Lowe's Customer service has never heard of this product!

Lowe's in-store channel checks

Analysts and investors should check Lowe's sales channels before suggesting its significance as a growth driver.

We spoke with Lowe's on multiple occasions from the time of CSTE's first collaboration announcement (8 February 2017) to the date of this report making extensive inquiries. Not one of Lowe's customer service representatives we spoke to was able to locate Caesarstone's Transform™ product (or any CSTE product)!

Two customer service agents suggested we try Ikea™ or purchasing another product: Silestone. It is worthwhile noting that while Lowe's stocks no Caesarstone of any kind, they have an extensive range of Silestone and a few other brands, including their own brand.

Not one of Lowe's customer service representatives we spoke to were able to locate Caesarstone's Transform™ product! (Or any Caesarstone product whatsoever)

The sell side are expecting a material upside in the Lowe's collaboration and a reputed revenue 'growth driver'. Based on this data, it's likely investors are going to be left materially disappointed.

Figure 5 - Stifel Earnings Analysis - 8 Feb 2017

Online channel check

We conducted an online search on Lowe's website searching by brand (search term: Quartz Countertops (Accessed June 07, 2017).

Figure 6 - Lowe's Website Results - Search Term Quartz Countertops

Other failed search terms included Transform Worktop, Caesarstone, and Overlay Worktop

A Caesarstone product search on Lowe's website returned no results, and instead offered a healthy range of competitors' products.

Key Takeaways

Despite extensive searches, both in-store, via customer services and Lowe's website, there was no evidence of a Transform roll-out programme. There was no product sample availability, no staff awareness of the product and Lowe's customer service advised there was no pre-order availability for any "Transform™" or Caesarstone product.

Investors in CSTE would be wise to consider Lowe's spring sales are a key period for the company, as with most home-center retailers. Despite stating sales were expected to start in 2017 Q1, Caesarstone have clearly missed this window of opportunity that the building products sector has traditionally been reliant on.

Additionally, if the Transform™ product becomes available at Lowe's at some stage in the future, investors would be wise to consider:

Lowe's is a mass-market retailer with no premium status, similar to IKEA, and such an agreement will further destroy whatever remaining premium-brand recognition CSTE has left.

CSTE will have to play a "Lowe's-margin" game

Offering a cheaper substitute product through Lowe's would further deteriorate earnings through cannibalization as CTE would essentially be undercutting themselves.

4. Sales Channels - increased competition, fabricated product offerings & phantom agents

We conducted substantial channel checks into agents listed on CSTE's website and into product lines over the last 3 months. Our main findings were that:

The Transform™ product is so far unavailable for purchase at Lowe's.

CSTE's supply chain is filled with phantom agents who no longer sell (and in many instances, have never sold) Caesarstone products.

With apparent lack of supply chain management, we doubt that CSTE are attempting to recover any stock they have loaned or extended on credit terms to its reseller agents

A decline in prices over the past year and CSTE's market being more competitive, it raises the question as to the real value of their inventory and finished goods. It is our view that CSTE must revalue their in-house finished goods inventory and inventory held by resellers represented within CSTE's accounts receivable.

CSTE USA's former CEO Arik Tendler appears to have entered the USA market with a superior product under the brand Vadara Quartz. Vadara's marketing appears to address quality issues that plague Caesarstone online reviews (cracking/chipping, staining & using chemicals).

Our channel checks suggest CSTE is meeting their demand straight from the production line, and reseller built up inventory appears to be unpopular stock which is difficult to sell.

Poor sales channel management

Industry professionals indicate that the market place is significantly more competitive, raising the question as to whether CSTE can afford to be failing so miserably in managing their customer referral points.

OMNI-Channel marketing 101 suggest CSTE are ignoring all the basic rules. In the USA, U.K. and Australian Markets there is an apparent failure to maintain basic up-to-date reseller agent information. There was basic referral information missing such as email, website and/or telephone details.

An industry professional questioned 'whether there is any management of Caesarstone's sales channels at all.'

As a comparison, Silestone's US agent and supplier list appears well maintained, with basic rules of online sales and referrals being followed.

What is the real number of reseller agents in Caesarstone's network?

CSTE has more than tenfold the number of alleged registered reseller agents compared to the likes of Silestone. CSTE's agent count is circa 4,050, whereas Silestone's is a mere 368 (Fig 2). Silestone list outlets such as Home Depot and Lowe's.

Figure 7 - Caesarstone Agents Downloaded as of 16 March 2016

Figure 8 - Silestone Registered Agents as of April 20, 2017

Our channel checks demonstrated that a good percentage of these agents do not sell, or in some instances, have never sold Caesarstone, which raises the question why they were ever recorded as reseller agents in the first place.

Of those alleged registered agents/suppliers contacted, there was a theme. A significant number of contractors would entice and promote other products including granite, on the merits of quality, price point, and/or not being a Caesarstone agent.

CSTE's raw ingredient costs were previously exposed by Spruce Point as being materially higher than what was disclosed. This is compounded by increased competition in top line sales and a decreasing average selling price, reinforced by new and existing competitors expanding and/or entering the North American Market.

It's likely that CSTE's biggest customer after Ikea is their own marketing department. If CSTE's reseller database is accurate, they would require a significant volume of samples.

Given the spread of their reseller network, it's no wonder that CSTE's forecasted revenues in Ikea (the largest customer to date) is a "finger in the wind exercise" and subject to SEC enquiries.

With a lack of supplier management, we pose the question: what is the cost of display items and stock on loan to resellers who are no longer selling Caesarstone products? Should agent inventory be reflected on CSTE's accounts or on a returns basis if it is not sold to an end user, it is our view that CSTE will have to impair their finished goods inventory held by such agents, (i.e. receivables impairment).

Australia

It is difficult to assess CSTE's commercial relationship footprint in Australia; its second largest market. There appears to be a significant lack of reselling agents:

http://www.caesarstone.com.au/find-a-display

Only one display room is listed in Sydney, a CSTE branded showroom, and only two in Melbourne, despite these being high population areas. With competition increasing, CSTE appear to be falling behind its competitors on a real, targeted footprint basis.

U.K.

It appears that CSTE has purchased or collated a defunct database of kitchen fitters, worktop fabricators and suppliers and transformed this into a reseller catalogue. There is a similar theme to the USA where agents are either no longer operating, no longer sell Caesarstone, are exclusive to competitors or have never sold CSTE products.

5. The Transform Issue

Much hype has surrounded CSTE's new line at Lowe's, expected to have commenced sales Q1 2017: the 13mm quartz overlay branded as the Transform range. The range is being marketed as a new alternative to traditional benchtops by fitting a 13mm overlay onto an existing worktop. Note that prior to this announcement Caesarstone has never sold 13mm thickness quartz as a countertop option in the North Americas.

On face value investors would be excited about a new product reaching an as-yet untapped market, however Caesarstone's international sales websites tell a different story. Our channel checks suggest Transform is a repackaged pre-existing product that has been available for sale in overseas market as far back as March 2016.

Pure White 13mm thickness on Australian website dated 13/4/2016

Frosty Carrina 13mm thickness on Australian website dated 15/4/2016

13mm product options are listed on many of CSTE's international websites including but not limited to Brazil, Australia, the UK and Israel.

Caesarstone has also sold the 13mm quartz in North America before in some of the same color ranges as the Transform product but as bathroom splashbacks, not countertops.

The reality of the situation is that Caesarstone's Transform is likely a mish-mash of 13mm products that were unsellable overseas and are now being repackaged as a low-margin solution through Lowe's, in the hope of avoiding substantial inventory impairments.

Is Lowes transform old stock that CSTE were unable to sell, and is now being repackaged in the hope of avoiding inventory writedowns?

13mm products were sold as splashbacks, what are the cracking and heat fracture risks?

6. Increasing competition

CSTE's understatement of the year:

"We have also experienced instances of our competitors marketing products with similar appearances and similar model names to some of our products. Competition of this nature may increase in the markets in which we operate and may develop in new markets."

Increased Competition

The market is becoming significantly more competitive, with the following brands recently entering into competing with CSTE in the North Americas:

Arenastone

Cimstone

Diresco

Hanstone

Okite

Quarella

Quartz Compac

Quantra (Pokarna Quartz)

Stone Italiana

Radianz by Samsung

Technistone

Trafficstone

Unistone

Vadara Quartz

Vicostone

Zodiaq by Dupont

In addition established players such as Pokarna Quartz have aspirations to expand their US footprint.

These competitors have advantages over CSTE, be they input costs, cost of labour, FX benefits or quality claims. Based on CSTE's projections and forecasts, they appear to be ignoring the bottom- and top-line risks including the carrying value of their ever-increasing inventory and finished goods.

Competition is hotting up globally, with established producers increasingly competing for the same international market share. Examples being Cambria - a big US quartz manufacturing company moving into international markets: " developing the strategic and operational structure for expanding sales, marketing and distribution of Cambria worldwide."

Vadara Quartz - another slab in the back for CSTE

Mr Arik Tendler is the former CSTE USA CEO and accredited with the expansion and early development of the Company. The former USA division CEO also appears to be a reader of Spruce Point's research. We speculate that Arik Tendler identified the issues and inferior levels of quartz in Spruce Point's previous report (Page 9).

Mr Tendler is now CEO of Vadara Quartz, a relatively new brand within the quartz worktop market. Vadara appear to address quality issues Spruce Point have previously raised and that plague Caesarstone's online reviews (cracking/chipping, staining & using chemicals), which appear to be a deterrent to purchasing CSTE's worktops. Vadara Quartz appears to have addressed concerns of consumers and tested their products to the following:

Figure 9 - Extract from Vadara Quartz Quality & Performance Claims

Key Takeaways If production is ramping up in CSTE's new facility, where is the demand for this? Agents we have contacted suggest is that CSTE is not a quality product, and most prefer to redirect us to other hard surface worktops. Some agents, despite being registered as suppliers/contact points to purchase CSTE products either do not sell it (in some cases, have never sold it) or actually are registered distributors and/or agents for other products. We believe CSTE wants to give the impression of a company with greater reach, depth and market share than the reality. Arik Tendler, accredited with the development and expansion of CSTE, is now in direct competition with Caesarstone.

7. SEC gets involved in ambiguous disclosures

On September 26 2016 the SEC issued a request for further information in order to clarify a number of ambiguous statements in the company's 20-F.

While these requests are SEC filings attached to the CSTE ticker, they are nowhere to be found on CSTE's "SEC Filings" section of their website.

Management's address of revenue variance factors do not correlate with our channel checks. Specifically, increased average selling prices do not reflect ground level pricing, which we have found to be decreasing, and excessive volume increases do not correspond to the consensus of CSTE resellers we contacted.

The Average Selling Price & IKEA ambiguities

The SEC questioned CSTE's revenue variance.

Figure 10 - SEC Query re ambiguity of revenue variance factors

CSTE responded as follows:

Figure 11 - CSTE response to SEC Query re ambiguity of revenue variance factors

The following year's 20-F provided insight into various metrics which we address below:

Figure 12 - 2016 Revenue Movement concerns

Forecasting, Competition

With increased competition, margin pressures and a sales network that needs serious updating, it's no wonder CSTE are the subject of SEC enquiries relating to the inherent risks in their forecasts. CSTE's financial forecasting is akin to holding their finger in the wind.

Increased Volume?

The consensus from the resellers we have contacted is that CSTE is not a quality product, and many prefer to redirect us to other hard surface worktops. We actively saw merchants moving away from this product. How is it that the largest portion of CSTE's FY 2016 growth was driven by increased volumes?

Increased Average Selling Price?

Our comprehensive channel checks showed no increase in the prices of CSTE products at over the last two years. In fact, a review of Ikea's catalogue shows that stock prices are generally decreasing.

Figure 13 - IKEA Sektion price list - FY 2015

Figure 14 - IKEA Sektion price list - FY 2017

Figure 15 - IKEA Sektion prices yoy

Note that "Level 0" items are a thinner, ¾" thick product. No contractors recommended buying Quartz this thin as it was much more prone to cracking from impacts or weight.

2015 Revenue movement concerns:

CSTE was also made to amend FY 2015 revenue movement. Their explanation is as follows:

Figure 16 - Revenue movement explanatory note

Unfavourable movements to the AUD & CAD?

Canada and Australia make up approximately 40% of CSTE's revenue, or c. $215m. This end figure was negatively impacted by forex movement to the tune of ~ 18%. We question the implication that volume has offset an 18% move in forex. We have already expressed our reservations on CSTE's alleged volume growth:

Figure 17 - Segment revenue

8. IKEA: Caesarstone's high-margin cannibalization

Our extensive channel checks identified that CSTE's IKEA offerings are also offered by independent contractors, only IKEA's prices their stock at a 18%-35% discount to CSTE contractors' retail price.

The contractor price list

A USA based CSTE agent was kind enough to provide a copy of his retail price list of CSTE stock, as follows:

Figure 18 - Reseller retail price list

The IKEA Sektion catalogue

Note that many of the above listed designs are also available at Ikea (Page 9):

Figure 19 - IKEA Sektion catalogue

Despite being identical products, IKEA's buyer catalogue is between 18% and 35%cheaper than the regular CSTE agent's retail price, and includes installation!

Figure 20 - IKEA Sektion quartz price list

The consequence

This business model raises two revenue cannibalization issues that benefit everyone except Caesarstone.

The first obvious issue is: who would (willingly) pay a premium price for an identical product, given the choice (especially an IKEA product)? The answer is "no one". Consumers will obviously opt for the low margin, extremely cheap IKEA product.

Secondly, resellers are increasingly discouraged to sell CSTE products, opting instead for a higher margin, premium products.

9. Silicosis - cost of doing business

The elephant in the room

Silicosis liabilities have a significant range of assumption issues, on the one hand the company made provisions for the legal action to date, after insurance of circa $19M. So far there had been no provisions for the class-action suit that was filed in 2014 (circa $56M) , the progress of this case is unknown to date.

Prudence dictates that these legal claims should be risked into any price target going forward. CSTE discreetly mention that "Consistent with the experience of other companies involved in silica-related litigation, there may be an increase in the number of asserted claims against us."

"Consistent with the experience of other companies involved in silica-related litigation, there may be an increase in the number of asserted claims against us."

10. Caesarstone vs. Silestone - financial comparison

A comparative financial analysis against Silestone (a.k.a. Cosentino) reinforces our belief that Caesarstone's financial statements are misrepresented. Specifically:

Caesarstone's marketing expenses are remarkably low considering they allege to have over 10 times as many distributors in the USA as Silestone. Caesarstone's maintenance capex spending is substantially lower than Silestone's, despite CSTE's higher revenues and COGS. Silestone's margins are 20% higher, suggesting less volume sold per unit of revenue and therefore lower wear & tear machinery expenses. All quartz machinery (incl. frequent wear & tear replacement parts) are bought from a niche group of suppliers with limited price variance.

We believe that CSTE is either not properly maintaining its assets, or overstating its sales volume and revenue while PPE remains underutilized.

Unlevered modeling exercise

In order to make a fair comparison, we have derived unlevered operational cash-flows for both businesses over a 5-year period - CSTE ending in FY 2016, Silestone ending FY 2015 as FY 2016 results have not yet been released.

In order to remove the effects of growth, we have estimated maintenance capex as the D&A recorded for the given year. This is fundamentally the value of the assets that will have to be replaced in order for the businesses to continue its operations.

This analysis highlights what was already apparent at first glance of the accounts: Caesarstone's free cash flow is inexplicably and illogically better than its competitors. Note that while we have modeled in CSTE's lower tax rate, this does not affect our comparative analysis conclusions.

Marketing Expenses

CSTE's marketing expenses have averaged around 13% of revenues over the last four years. We derived marketing expenses from Silestone's account by way of elimination, which appear to be in the region of 20% of their revenue over the last 2 years. Salaries accounted for, the only other costs could be administration which given high salaries, are presumably done in-house and thus would not be recognised as "External Services". In any case, Silestone have much higher OPEX overall per Figure 21 below.

Note: we were unable to retrieve full financial statements for FY 2015, only raw financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

As mentioned through this report, CSTE has over 10 times more distributors than Silestone. CSTE's marketing expenses do not reflect this enormous client upkeep with a maintenance cost consequence. This was reflected in our channel checks where a numerous CSTE's listed agents simply did not sell the product.

Figure 21 - Silestone (Cosentino) Financial Statements FY 2014

Maintenance Capex

As a prelude: all quartz manufacturers buy their machinery from a limited number of manufacturers and suppliers which are niche to the industry. Industry experts and competitors have advised that these machines suffer a measurable amount of wear and tear with parts requiring replacement after a given "mileage" (think of tread on car tires). It is therefore reasonable to assume that CSTE's depreciation and maintenance capex schedule would be very similar to its competitors. It is not.

Note that we are discussing maintenance capex, not any other type of acquisition or expansion based investment outflows, examples of which can be seen over Figures 22 & 23.

Figure SEQ Figure 22 - CSTE FY 2015 Financial Statements

Figure 23 - CSTE FY 2016 Financial Statements

Our analysis removed the capital structure effects on the business, transaction costs, minority interest earnings, and one-time costs. The results can be found on the next the page and are labeled Figures 24 & 25.

EBITDA Margins

Readers should also note that Silestone's EBITDA margins have also declined by over 6 percentage points over the last 5 years, reflecting the increasingly competitive market in which it operates. Despite having substantially lower gross margins (almost 20 percentage points!), CSTE's EBITDA has grown in the midst of competition and has overtaken Cosentino's margins!

This means CSTE had to make up more than 20 percentage points of revenue in savings from marketing or staff cuts just to make up the proportional COGS difference between the two.

NOTE: CSTE figures are in USD, Cosentino figures are in EUR

Figure 24 - Cosentino Unlevered Maintenance Cashflow Assumptions

Figure 25 - CSTE Unlevered Maintenance Cashflow Assumptions

Comparison to actual figures

Cosentino spent c. €33.5m (US$43m, assuming a conservative €1 = US$1.3) on PPE in FY 2014. Cosentino did not expand its operations in 2014.

Figure 26 - Cosentino FY 2014 Statement of cash flows extract

Cosentino's sales in FY 2014 were €291m, or US$378m

In 2016, which was a non-expansionary year for CSTE, it spent a mere US$23m on PPE:

Figure 27 - 2016 Statement of cash flows extract

As a means of comparison, consider the following:

CSTE's FY 2016 revenue was US$538m, against US$378m by Silestone in FY 2014.

CSTE's gross margin was 39%, compared to Silestone's 57%.

Given all the machinery and frequent wear and tear parts are provided by, fitted and maintained by a limited number of niche suppliers with limited cost variables, it is reasonable to presume that:

Cost per unit of volume sold in both factories are the roughly the same

Silestone's higher margin suggests less sales volume is required per US$1 of revenue.

Silestone's would be expected to require less maintenance costs associated with wear and tear

We note that the suppliers for the equipment are based in the Euro zone, however even the appreciation of the USD does not compensate for this massive discrepancy.

We have no idea how CSTE can spend so little on its CAPEX; but we can hazard a guess. We believe maintenance is down because production is down, either that or CSTE is failing to maintain its machines in good order.

Both are equally damning.

We believe the SEC are similarly suspicious on CSTE's incredible margins and low maintenance capex. It's letter issued a letter on 26 September 2016 asked why US production lines and Israel production lines are aggregated into a single reporting segment, reducing visibility on utilisation of each plant:

Figure 28 - SEC Letter Extract - September 26 2016

We believe it would be prudent for the SEC to persist in this matter, as the financial evidence suggests that it is not feasible for CSTE to achieve their reported results. We believe transparency into CSTE's reportable segments would ultimately prove our thesis.

11. Market data: The gaping hole in CSTE's market penetration logic

In each year's financial statements CSTE give a breakdown of global countertop markets and demand developed "independently" by Freedonia Market Research, who conducted the research "on behalf of" CSTE (Page 4). We have reservations on the accuracy of this data because:

Contrary to CSTE's suggestions of independence, Freedonia's data should not be considered independent. Freedonia source information from CSTE themselves and are compensated for the data by CSTE! Freedonia's pie charts do not reconcile with CSTE's revenues and alleged market penetration.

Relevant data is as follows:

Figure 29 - Global countertop market

Figure 30 - Geographical & material distribution

Figure 31 - CSTE market penetration in key markets

Figure 32 - CSTE market penetration in key markets

Consider the following

You could calculate CSTE's alleged 14% quartz penetration in the USA backwards. CSTE's North American revenue should be as follows according to Freedonia data:

$524m is 97% of total revenues in FY 2016, and 70% more than CSTE's reported North American segment revenue of $308m.

The pie charts provided by management separate geographies and countertop type demands based on volume, not revenue. However if we were to translate these pie charts into revenue, we would expect that:

Premium countertop materials (Granite, Marble and Quartz) would be more heavily weighed than non-premium products (laminate, solid surface, other), as premium products are obviously more expensive. For example, where Quartz represents 15% of countertops by volume, we would expect it to represent >15% by revenue.

Developed geographies would be more heavily weighted than less-developed geographies. For example, we would expect a countertop to be more expensive in North America than in Latin America or Asia. Therefore North America's demand distribution of revenue would be greater than its distribution of volume (i.e. >26%)

North America/Granite would have a larger revenues relative to volumes, making our calculations conservative.

We back tested these calculations using Australian geographical data. CSTE's Australian segment comprises 24.3% of total revenue, with market volume comprising (allegedly) 2% of global demand and where they claim to have 45% market penetration. Therefore:

CSTE alleges 14% market penetration in North America.

Whilst this calculation does not consider countertop material preference by geography or even by volume, it would certainly be a stretch to say that the product mix of surfaces in Australia is so substantially different to that of the USA, as the calculation is derived from Australian figures.

The mismatch speaks volumes. We believe either:

CSTE's performance is not correlated to the global market in which case the data is useless. CSTE's market penetration figures are inflated in which case the data is wrong

Year-on-year quartz growth

The surface demand mix increase yoy for quartz countertops appears extreme considering that:

There was an obvious recommendation and sales data channel checked countertop fitters which suggest a preference towards granite or quartz. Granite and quartz are the same price

While Quartz surface has grown in the product mix by 50% since 2014, granite's mix has stayed flat:

Figure 33 - 2014 Global countertop demand by type

Figure 34 - 2016 Global countertop demand by type

Key takeaways

We believe Freedonia's marketing material is a redundant exercise, and the SEC should seek more clarity into:

Verification of CSTE's geographical segment data

Authentication of CSTE's market research data

12. Market Highlights, some key points investors should be aware of

Stifel analysts recently (March 2017) upgraded the stock after their last earnings report. CSTE has guided for lower earnings power this year, yet the stock is up significantly YTD. These are the same analysts who said "buy" in early 2015 the peak prices.

CSTE has materially missed its capex costs for the Georgia facility and continually revised earnings lower.

Slide 13 of Spruce Point report details the repeated raising of capex guidance associated with the Georgia plant. We know now that the Georgia plant has not performed up to expectations and been a drag on margins.

Q4'14 Results (Feb 2015)

Company Issues FY15 Guidance, expects continued growth Taking into consideration, among other items, current exchange rates and the temporary inefficiencies associated with opening its new U.S. manufacturing facility, it expects its 2015 revenues to be in the range of $515 million to $525 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $123 million to $129 million Stock moves higher

Q2'15 Results (August 2015)

Reiterates. Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance on lower revenue expectations The Company's U.S. manufacturing facility in Richmond Hill, Georgia remains on track, with the first line in the U.S. now operational, and the second line in the U.S. expected to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2015. The Company today reiterated its guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $123 to $129 million and commented that it now expects to achieve that range with better than previously expected margins. As a result of slightly lower-than-expected U.S. growth and the further negative impact of foreign exchange rates, the Company moderated its full-year revenue guidance to a new range of $495 million to $505 million as compared to its prior range of $515 million to $525 million. The stock corrects lower significantly. Spruce Point report follows.

Q4'15 Results (Feb 2016)

Issues disappointing guidance. Says " The Company is ramping up its U.S. manufacturing facility in Richmond Hill, Georgia with both lines operating at a higher pace. This ramp will enable the Company to better serve the U.S. market and support the Company's ongoing growth." Announces buyback. The stock declines significantly but bounces back on the support of the corporate buyback.

Q1'2016 (May 2016)

Company reiterates full year guidance, stock rallies. CEO Shiran abandons what we believe is a sinking ship, just 20 days after reiterating full year guidance.

Nov 2, 2016 Q3

CSTE Revises 2016 Guidance downward significantly.

Q4'16 Results (Feb 2017)

CSTE issues guidance which shows revenue growth, but a decline in adjusted EBITDA (and by extension EPS) The Company issued guidance for the full-year of 2017. It expects its 2017 revenue to be in the range of $580 million to $595 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $119 million to $126 million. Company promotes the Lowe's deal

Takeaway - Looking back you can see this 2017 EBITDA range is even lower than the range that was forecasted in the same period in 2015!

CSTE Stifel analyst ascribes a 9% improvement in numbers for the full year 2017. They best get their skates on as near two quarters are over and we have found no evidence of CSTE's sub-premium Transform product at Lowe's.

March 24, 2017

Stifel analyst upgrades to buy Shares rallied post publication 13. Conclusion

Due to the irregularities displayed in CSTE's accounts, we have not derived a target price, as we would have incorporated too many assumptions.

*Note: We have not contacted management for comment on reseller catalogue.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report has been prepared for educational purposes only. This report and any statements made in connection with it are the authors’ opinions, which have been based upon publicly available facts, field research, information, and analysis through our due diligence process, and are not statements of fact. This document or any information herein should not be interpreted as an offer, a solicitation of an offer, invitation, marketing of services or products, advertisement, inducement, or representation of any kind, nor as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment products or to make any type of investment, or as an opinion on the merits or otherwise of any particular investment or investment strategy.Any examples or interpretations of investments and investment strategies or trade ideas are intended for illustrative and educational purposes only and are not indicative of the historical or future performance or the chances of success of any particular investment and/or strategy.As of the publication date of this report, you should assume that the authors have a direct or indirect interest/position in all stocks (and/or options, swaps, and other derivative securities related to the stock) and bonds covered herein, and therefore stand to realize monetary gains in the event that the price of either declines.The authors intend to continue transacting directly and/or indirectly in the securities of issuers covered on this report for an indefinite period and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of their initial recommendation.