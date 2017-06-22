Buying Macy's Right Now: Activist Investor Or Acquirer Likely

By Parke Shall

Macy's (M) continues to be unfairly driven lower in price days after the Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods (WFM) deal has consummated. Part of the reason for the stock price continuing to see pressure is the announcement that Amazon is going to now be offering a wardrobe service wherein customers can try on different articles of clothing and, depending on their fit and whether they like them, return them or purchase them.



Business Insider reported the following:

Buying clothing online is tricky. Amazon, in adding to its ever-expanding benefits for Prime customers, will now let customers try on clothing before purchasing it. The program is part of the new Prime Wardrobe, which Amazon announced Tuesday. The program is similar to many 'box' services, like StitchFix and TrunkClub, where a few clothing items are sent to the customer, who then gets to try on the clothing before deciding what to keep and purchase and what to send back. Amazon gives seven days to make a decision, and shipping is free both ways. The difference with Amazon's service is that customers get to choose their own items to put in their box, instead of stylists or algorithms. A 10% discount will be applied if customers choose to keep two to three items, while those who pick four items or all of them will receive a 20% discount.

This had a negative affect on more than one stock in the clothing retailer space this week but we continue to believe that Macy's is the best in class when it comes to bargains in the retail stock space. Our belief is based on a couple of conclusions that we wanted to outline in this article.



First, we have long-held the belief that bricks-and-mortar retail is not going to die off completely. We have postulated in several articles in the past that we believe bricks and mortar will strike a balance with online shopping at some point, after more bricks-and-mortar stores close down and a better balance between the two is reached. We simply don't think that Amazon is going to crush the entire bricks-and-mortar retail sector alone and we do believe that people will continue to go out to stores in some regard, as it is not only a social event but there are also items for purchase that people want to buy in person. Clothing is one of them.



This brings us to our second point, which is that people generally want to try on clothing. Amazon is trying to do everything that they can short of having customers come to their inventory warehouses to try on product. The idea of shipping product to customers and then allowing them to ship it back if it doesn't fit has long existed in the world of online shopping and it isn't extremely intuitive given the cost of continuing to ship items back-and-forth (see how in the above BI article, they note several companies already using the same model that Amazon Wardrobe will use?). Further, for a customer that wants to try something on today and either buy it or try something different, it is much easier to go to a bricks-and-mortar store where there is a palette of inventory to choose from. We simply don't think that investors are going to be that impatient to ditch retail in store to ship them selves clothing that they then would have to possibly go through the hassle of sending back. The one exception continues to be customers that can't find their size in stores because they are either too big or too small; but there is already an online niche for these types of boutique stores.



Third is that one of the models that is working right now in retail requires customers to go into the store. Models like TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST), and even Macy's backstage are now requiring that customers come in store to take a look at their ever-changing and dynamic inventory of clothes and household items that have been marked down significantly. Going to the store to try and find these items that have slipped through the cracks and find name brands is part of the hunt that forms the basis of the appeal for many shoppers. This is a feeling and a social experience that the types of shoppers who go to Macy's backstage do not get ordering online. It is, in essence, real life treasure hunt.

At some point Amazon is going to have to do with clothing what it has done with books, and that is open a bunch of retail stores that double as distribution centers and customer pick ups. In order to do this, they will need to maintain their already existing infrastructure but also add locations that may wind up turning into retail/distribution pick up centers. We are simply speculating, but we believe Macy's to be the best in the sector in terms of real estate offered for price if Amazon were to consider buying another large chunk of real estate similar to the way it just did when it bought Whole Foods.



And if Amazon isn't interested, that's fine. The price getting driven lower as a result of Amazon's actions has to be catching the eyes of activist investors are private equity groups. Macy's enterprise value is now just about $12 billion with the company's real estate assets having been appraised for between $10 billion and $20 billion, depending on who you ask. At this point, a buyer of the company could purchase it at a premium and get the entire run off of Macy's cash flow stream essentially for free.



Not only that but insiders have been buying shares of Macy's as we highlighted in our last article about the company. On June 12, 2017, seemingly making a bet on himself, incoming CEO Jeff Gennette purchased 13,085 shares on the open market at a price of $22.95.

At the end of last week, a member of the Board of Directors has also stepped up and purchased nearly $100,000 worth of stock. Last Friday, Macy's Director William Lenehan filed a Form 4, acquiring more than 4,000 shares on the open market.

The dividend yield is now pushing 7% and it doesn't look as though the company has any plans to cut its dividend. We don't really think that they need to at this point. If company insiders are comfortable purchasing shares at around 7.5X forward earnings at around $22 per share, we were happy to add in the $21 range yesterday. It doesn't have to be about the future of the company's retail business. It can be about what Macy's asset base is worth. There is a strong asset base behind Macy's that we believe will eventually put a floor in the stock. Admittedly, we have been wrong buying from the $30 range lower, but we still believe our thesis makes sense and we believe that shares are even more attractively priced now than they have ever been.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.