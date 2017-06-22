Bond Market Bulls In Control, But For How Long?

The long-term U.S. Treasury credit market has been frustrating for those expecting a wider trading range. So far, during 2017 the trading range has been modest, compared to the past number of years, see chart below.

While the yield trading range has been compressed, the average yield has moved higher so far in 2017, see chart below.

Recently the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield has moved lower as seen in the chart below.

The Federal Reserve has increased short-term interest rates with the yield range of the 6-month U.S. Treasury Bill moving more than the 30-Year Yield.

The Federal Reserve recently increased the federal funds target range to 1.00% to 1.25%. In addition, the FOMC indicated plans to reduce the size of its balance sheet by not reinvesting principal payments on maturing Treasury securities starting at $6 billion per month, or $72 billion a year, and increasing to $30 billion per month, or $360 billion a year. For agency debt and mortgage-backed issues the amount not reinvested is set to be $4 billion per month, or $48 billion a year, and increasing to $20 billion per month, or $240 billion per year. The normalization of interest rates must be well under way before the principal payments are permitted to roll off. It would not be a surprise if the Federal Reserve tests the market later this year by permitting principal payments not to be reinvested. Given that the FOMC members increased the median forecast for 2017 real GDP growth from 2.1% to 2.2%.

Bond market participants might have anticipated that the FOMC members would downgrade their 2017 outlook for PCE inflation from 1.9% to 1.6% and for core PCE inflation from 1.9% to 1.7%. The lower inflation outlook of 20 to 30 basis points might have been part of the reason for the recent decline in 10-Year Treasury Yields. On May 9the 10-Year Yield was 2.42% and has fallen to 2.16% on June 21, a decline of 26 basis points, or roughly the fall in expected inflation by FOMC members.

The key question is whether the drop in oil prices will spur consumers to increase spending or savings. Should consumers worry that falling energy prices are a worrisome sign of impending economic slowdown then savings might be increased that could hinder the Fed’s goal of higher inflation. Should consumers decide to increase spending, then the Fed’s inflation goal might be realized soon.

Another factor that might be helping the bond market rally is the uncertainty created by Congress over the cost and or availability of healthcare insurance for 2018. There have been reports that the Senate will release some details of their health care plan Thursday and a vote could be taken within a few weeks. The CBO report on the House health care plan suggested that a 64-year old earning $26,500 should expect to pay $14,600 or 55% of their income for health insurance premiums compared to $2,400 or 9% for a 40-year old. The 64-year old earning $68,200 would be expected to pay 21.4% of income for health insurance premiums versus the 3.5% for the 40-year old. It was my understanding that the ACA pegged “affordable” health insurance premiums at 10% of income; therefore, it is unclear why the 64-year old under the ACA earning $68,200 would be expected to pay over 20% of income on health insurance premiums. Clearly, I am missing something but what?

Bottom line

The uncertainty over health care is expected to a drag on the economy while the decline in energy prices may help either mitigate the economic impact, or become a deflationary pressure. Then there is the battle over the budget and the need to increase the debt ceiling. Should Congress find a way to agree on health care, the budget, lifting the debt ceiling and infrastructure spending then the economy could have some wind in its sails that could benefit all.

The decline in interest rates (rally in bond prices) has been a surprise given the strength of the stock market. The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon ETF (ZERO) is up 10.93% beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gain of 8.62% while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is up 7.02%.



Expect interest rates to move modestly higher (bond prices to decline), but so far have been wrong.

