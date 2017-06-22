How Gold Bulls Can Beat Wall Street In The Stock Market, Too

Being familiar with investing in precious metals, natural resources, commodities, etc., will be a critically valuable skill to know at the moment when the stock market trend turns bearish.

We can have a game plan in place when the stock bull market ends, and preserve our gains much better than people who rely only on the Wall Street perspective.

We gold bulls can use our flexibility, awareness and knowledge of the precious metals market to outperform and beat Wall Street stock bulls at their own game.

Earlier this year, I found myself in a challenging situation as I analyzed the stock market (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Powershares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)) and the gold market (SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)).

On fundamentals such as valuation, U.S. and global government debt levels, unresolved problems of the 2008 financial crisis, massive fiat currency money printing by central banks, and many other issues -- I remained deeply skeptical of the U.S. and global stock market rally.

But looking at market sentiment, momentum, and the technical price trend analysis that I have learned it is very difficult to bet against and win -- I saw a very different picture. U.S. and global stock markets were rising in a technically very healthy bullish trend, far outperforming gold and gold miners. These trends remain in place up to the present.

This is why I am a stock bull in the current market, despite my continuing concerns about the deep global macroeconomic fundamentals upon which the current bull market is built.

But in this article, I seek to explain to other gold bulls, who share my overall perspective of the fundamental problems of the global economy, how 1) we can participate in the present stock bull market while it lasts, and also how 2) we can use our flexibility and our awareness and knowledge of the precious metals market to outperform and beat Wall Street stock bulls at their own game.

Game Plan to Preserve Our Gains Better Than Wall Street

We can make gains in this stock market that match or exceed those of the typical Wall Street bulls, but we can do so while maintaining a much safer and more well-rounded portfolio with precious metals and other safe haven assets and inflation hedges. Also, very importantly, we can use our knowledge to have a game plan in place when the stock bull market ends, so that we can preserve our gains much better than people who only rely on the usual Wall Street stock bull perspective.

The classic typical recommended portfolio is "60-40": 60% stocks and 40% bonds. Now most people don't actually have these allocation levels when you consider all of their assets -- they have some cash in checking, savings, and other accounts, and they may own a home or other real estate. But still, they have a large allocation to a standard stock fund, a fairly significant bond portfolio, perhaps some real estate, and a little cash.

I think a standard portfolio like this will work out pretty well so long as the current stock bull market lasts. The problem with it is, what will happen when the bull market ends, and how will people with these portfolios react?

And here is where the big problems for standard portfolios begin: If all you know is stocks, bonds, and cash, your only options are to ride the stock crash and bear market all the way down, or to sell stocks at a certain point and hide out in bonds and cash. I think it is prudent to sell down your stock holdings when the stock market trend turns bearish. But then what are people going to do, sit in bonds and cash for the rest of their lives? When will they get back into the stock market? How will they know when is the right time?

This is precisely where the standard Wall Street financial advice fails most people. Some investors may have even sold stocks at a fairly reasonable time in the fall of 2008, and avoided some of the worst of the losses, but then they never knew when it was safe to get back in. Some people never got back in, and have been sitting in cash ever since all the way until this day!

As knowledgeable gold market investors, we have a much better, more well-rounded perspective, and we can have a much better game plan in place to navigate these market twists and turns and preserve more of our gains.

A More Well-Rounded Portfolio

Even as a stock bull right now, I will have a smaller percentage stock allocation than many standard 60-40 portfolios. I am confident that I can and will make up for this with sharper selection of sectors and stocks, gaining alpha by outperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, with investment ideas that I share with subscribers to my Stock & Gold Market Report service.

At the same time, my portfolio will be much safer and much better protected against unexpected risks and outside shocks. That is because I understand the one basic asset type that is missing entirely from most people's portfolios: inflation hedges such as gold and precious metals, natural resource stocks, commodities, and now even a little digital currency.

I think it is wise to keep about 20-25% of your total portfolio in this group of assets, even when stocks are bullish. First of all, it will protect you in the event of an unexpected stock market crash or other Black Swan event.

Much Easier If You've Done It Before

But more likely and more importantly, being familiar with how to invest in a variety of assets in this group will be a critically valuable skill to know at the moment when the stock market trend turns bearish.

When it is time to reduce your stock allocation and move more of your assets into gold & precious metals, gold miner stocks, natural resource stocks, commodities, etc. -- it will be critically helpful and much easier to execute your portfolio moves correctly, if you have actually invested in these assets before and have some idea of what you are doing! It is much easier to add to an existing position than to open a new position from scratch, especially when it involves opening a new account somewhere, etc.

There are a variety of different safe and effective ways to invest in physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium. But you need to be familiar with your options, know what you're doing, and have an existing position you can add to -- rather than try to figure it out on the day you decide you need to sell stocks and buy some precious metals!

Likewise with gold miners, and commodities, and other natural resource miners, and now even digital currencies. A little bit of effort to learn about your options and open small positions now, can make it much easier to add more to those positions later, when you really need to.

As gold market investors, many of us already know a little something about these things. This is the huge advantage that we can have as gold bulls, even when right now we are investing in the bullish stock market alongside Wall Street and many other investors for the time being. We can make money with them in the stock bull market for now, but at the critical moment when the tide turns, we will be able to hold onto our money much better than they will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS,QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.