The Market Expects A War Over Whole Foods

This seems to indicate that a possible war could erupt for the business, pushing its share price higher but it also exposes investors buying in now to some risk.

The other day, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha where I discussed the decision made by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to acquire Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) in a deal valued at $13.4 billion ($13.7 billion including debt). While I cautioned investors against expecting any explosion higher by Amazon near-term, my conclusion was that the deal has a great deal of potential down the road given where Amazon is and where it wants to go.

What has been going on?

Since the publication of that article, shares of Whole Foods have continued to rise. Normally, when a buyout takes place, the share price of the acquiree rises closer to the agreed-upon purchase price, but we usually always see a discount compared to the purchase price to reflect both the risk the transaction might not go through, combined with the time value between the date of the announcement and the date the deal should close.

The only time that we see a proposed acquiree's actual price rise above the proposed purchase price is if the market believes there's a reasonable chance that some other player will come into the mix and make a bid for the company in question. That's what appears to be happening right now. In the two days since the announcement, shares of Whole Foods have risen to $43.22 apiece. This represents a premium of 2.9% over the $42 per share Amazon struck their deal with the retailer at.

Would the big player buy Whole Foods?

Without a doubt, Whole Foods has a nice, niche market segment. In addition to having a strong emphasis on technology, the retailer sells around 5,300 SKUs (shelf keeping units) that are exclusive to their stores and that represent around 15% of the business's sales. This, combined with their almost cult-like status (the company has over 13 million social media followers) and impressive growth makes it an interesting prospect for any retailer or wannabe retailer to buy up.

One market rumor circulating is that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) may end up bidding for the firm. With sales of $485.87 billion last year and net income of $13.64 billion last year, it's certainly the big fish in the pond. Given the company's objective of remaining the big fish, it would make sense for it to want to buy Whole Foods. That said, I don't believe a bid by management for the business is likely or, if they do make a bid, I see it as improbable to pass regulatory scrutiny due to anti-trust concerns.

Simply put, I believe that Walmart is too large to make any sizable acquisitions unless it were to promise to unload a significant amount of its assets in the process (spinning off Sam's Club or shutting down a similar number of stores to what Sam's Club has would probably be required). You see, while Whole Foods has 464 locations as of the time of this writing, Walmart has 4,672 locations (using last year's fiscal end count). They also have 660 Sam's Club facilities and a further 6,363 internationally (though I doubt international stores would count regarding anti-trust).

Beyond just store count, Walmart's overall sales are quite large. According to one analysis, Walmart accounts for about 21.5% of the traditional grocery industry in the US. Realistically speaking, acquiring such a large prospect (Whole Foods had sales of $15.72 billion last year, which is small compared to Walmart, but still very large), is almost certainly going to be a no-go from the perspective of regulators.

What about somebody else?

Besides Walmart, there are two other players that I thought about in terms of bidding for Whole Foods. The first is Kroger (NYSE:KR). You see, this year, Kroger has set for itself a rather interesting goal. Despite having a market cap as of the time of this writing of $20.65 billion, the company's management team expects to spend between $3.2 billion and $3.5 billion on capital spending. This includes acquisition-related activities.

What's more, Kroger has grown quite quickly over the past few years. Take, for instance, the graph below. In it, you can see that revenue at the firm has soared by 19.4% from $96.62 billion in 2012 to $115.34 billion in 2016. Net income, while falling from 2015 to 2016, still grew by 31.9% from nearly $1.50 billion in 2012 to $1.98 billion by the end of 2016. Sales are still up so far this year but management did recently reduce their adjusted earnings guidance for this year from the range of $2.21 to $2.25 per share down to between $2 and $2.05 per share.

KR Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This looks enterprising, but how would Kroger afford Whole Foods? It's hard to know precisely the firm's debt/equity ratio right now because we are still waiting for their 10-Q from the latest quarter to come out and their press release regarding earnings did not separate debt from capital lease obligations. From the end of last year, however, their debt/equity ratio stood at 1.98. That compares to just 0.49 from Walmart and makes the business quite leveraged for a low-margin retailer.

This leaves only a stock-based solution when you consider that cash on Kroger's books stands at only $356 million right now. However, in order for the company to make a legitimate bid for Whole Foods, they would probably have to do so at a valuation of at least $14 billion for the company's equity. By my math, and assuming Kroger's share price wouldn't change as a result of a bid, shareholders in the company would be giving shareholders of Whole Foods around 40.4% of the combined entity. This would probably make the transaction a hard sale.

The only other realistic prospect, in my mind, is Costco (NASDAQ:COST). With sales of $118.72 billion last year, the company's market exposure is just a bit larger than Kroger's. Its sales growth over the past five years has also been similar, coming in at 19.6% over that timeframe, and its net income growth has been only modestly larger at 37.5%. However, with its bottom line coming in at $2.35 billion, the retailer's market cap stands at $72.09 billion, about 3.5 times larger than Kroger's.

COST Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Beyond its size, which would make the company far less likely to be hit by anti-trust concerns (at least ones large enough that they could destroy a deal), Costco is in a much better financial position than Kroger. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stand at $5.73 billion, which is disproportionately large compared to Walmart's $6.55 billion (despite Walmart's sales being 4.2 times greater). This makes a cash component to a transaction more realistic. What's more, in addition to having the ability to buy Whole Foods while giving up less stock if it wants to go that way, and while having a nice chunk of cash on hand, the company's debt/equity ratio is a paltry 0.39. A leveraged transaction seems very possible if management wants to go in that direction.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though Mr. Market's expecting some sort of additional offer to come into play. While I personally believe Amazon will be the buyer of Whole Foods, the chance of somebody fighting them for it is there but I doubt it will be Walmart. The company is just too big to be buying up a major player in my view. Kroger's high debt, low cash, and low market value means it's probably out (unless investors want to give up a nice chunk of the business), so the most viable prospect, in my opinion, would be Costco. The firm's large cash position, low debt, and high market value gives it plenty of different ways to close a deal but my own stance is that, while it's the most likely contender to be able to step in at this time, I don't believe Amazon will let go of Whole Foods unless the cost of the business soars too high.

