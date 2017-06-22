AT&T Loads Up On Debt Like It's 2007

With billions of dollars spent on interest expense alone and $40B in debt maturing in the next five years, T has its work cut out for it.

AT&T (NYSE:T) has always been - and will always be - highly leveraged. Its extremely capital-intensive business model requires enormous amounts of spending in order to stay relevant and that means debt is a way of life. But T’s debt balances have fluctuated a bunch over time depending upon capex needs as well as acquisitions, which Ma Bell is quite fond of doing to put it lightly. But tens of billions of dollars in debt means that the dividend, buyback and other financing needs can be crimped over time by the servicing costs that come along with borrowing binges. In this article, I’ll take a look at T’s debt over the past few years to see what it has gotten itself into and what, if any, implications it has for its business going forward.

I’ll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We’ll begin by getting a look at T’s long-term debt and interest expense for the past five years. In addition, I’ve added in T’s Q1 data with the snapshot of LT debt as well as an annualized interest expense rate estimate based upon Q1.

Here we can see T’s debt balance was already massive in 2012 at better than $66B, but it crept steadily higher for the next two years, hitting $76B in 2014. AT&T’s purchase of DirecTV followed in 2015 and that in part drove its debt balance higher by a whopping $42B+ to almost $119B. Last year, T worked to pay off some of its debt and chiseled away about $5B, only to see Q1’s number back up to a new high at almost $121B. In other words, whenever T takes one step forward with its debt balance, it seems to take five or six steps back. We all know utilities use debt for just about everything, but AT&T is taking it to a new level and is very highly leveraged at this point. Remember also that T’s cash/equivalents on hand are in line with where they usually are, so it isn’t like management has been squirreling away money for a rainy day; it’s been spent, and that means that when T needs more - like to buy Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), for instance - it is going to have go back to the debt well and load up again. Just how much remains to be seen, but for now, T’s balance sheet continues to deteriorate.

The obvious cost of more debt is higher interest expense and T has that in spades as well. The company's more recent debt was done at lower rates than before and thus, its interest expense growth has been kept in check relative to its outright growth in LT debt. That’s great but remember that a bunch of its debt is also due in the next few years, and with rates rising, T is going to have to refinance all of it given that it has no capacity to pay off any meaningful amounts (table from most recent 10-K).

Over $40B of LT debt is going to mature in the next five years, and that doesn’t include anything that will arise from the Time Warner transaction, either to buy the company or what is already included in Time Warner’s balance sheet. Rising rates could prove to be a problem for T’s leverage, but to be fair, having Time Warner’s less capital-intensive business and favorable FCF will certainly help.

With T leveraged to the hilt already and more leverage a virtual certainty, I am concerned about what the balance sheet may do to earnings over the long term. AT&T’s FCF is still okay and Time Warner looks set to improve that, but if you own T, it behooves you to understand just how much leverage the company has taken on in the past couple of years, particularly with the Time Warner deal looming. T likes to spend on acquisitions, and while that helps with growth, it spends so much on the dividend that there isn’t much left over to finance deals or even do the unthinkable and actually pay down some debt (gasp!).

T is on pace to crest $5B in interest expense this year, and if it has to issue another $30B or $40B to buy Time Warner, it could be much, much higher than that. T is in better shape with respect to debt and paying the dividend than rival Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and while I like that T is diversifying away from an increasingly commoditized wireless business, debt is something that shareholders need to keep a keen eye on because rising rates could impair T’s earnings down the road if management isn’t careful. The dividend is well covered for now, and I do think Time Warner will help, but constantly increasing debt balances and the share count to make huge acquisitions is costly for the dividend as well. T isn’t in the danger zone with its leverage, but pending what happens with Time Warner, it may be getting closer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.