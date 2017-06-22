Ventas: The Next Lake House Buy

I added a few rules to my process to assist in picking money making stocks.

Ventas is not a bargain but it has potential for long term growth.

I plan to purchase Ventas as the next addition to my portfolio.

In my last article Lake House Portfolio: Part 1, I introduced my latest portfolio goal and strategy. The end of the month is coming up and it is time for the next contributions which means my next stock purchase.

Diversity is the key to achieving a safety of margin. The Lake House portfolio does not have great diversification. I intend to improve the diversification with this next purchase by not adding to a holding.

Currently the process says only Healthcare or Data Center REITS and yearly dividend yield must be greater than 2.5%. Today I am adding the rule of maintaining a 50:50 ratio of Healthcare to Data Center asset value. In order to achieve balance, assets are needed on the healthcare side. This month's contribution will be applied to a Healthcare REIT.

Analysis of Healthcare REITs by Credit Rating

I started the selection by filtering by credit rating. Turns out there are only 2 Healthcare REITs with a S&P BBB+ credit rating. These are Welltower (NYSE:HCN) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR). A good credit rating signifies the ability for a company to manage it's debts and for investors it signifies lower risk. In simpler terms, greater stability.

Larger Capital, Greater Stability

On the subject of risk, let's analyze the stability of these two companies in terms of market capital. Larger capital stocks have historically greater stability than lower capital stocks. Below is the top 10 Healthcare REITs in ascending order by market capital. HCN, VTR & HCP, Inc (NYSE:HCP), the top 3 companies combined have approximately 2x the market capital sum of the lower 7. HCN takes the win in this category.

Dividend Growth & Current Dividend

Keeping the goal in mind, dividend growth & current dividend are big considerations. A quick comparison of the 3 & 5 year dividend growth rates of HCN & VTR lead me to believe that VTR will have higher growth in the future. HCN shows a larger growth rate in the past 3 years but has a higher growth rate over the previous 5 years. Ventas' dividend growth rate over 5 years is almost 2 points higher than Welltower's. Both stocks have raised their dividend every year for 10+ years.

These rates might have something to do with the latest dividend raises. HCN raised their dividend by 1.2% where Ventas achieved a 6.2% dividend raise.

Ventas shows an 8% annual dividend raise since 2001 on their investors relation page. Welltower shows a 5.6% annualized growth on their 1Q17 corporate presentation. Both great values that are hard to ignore.

The current dividend rate of the two is similar. HCN sits in the #10 & VTR in the #12 position for dividend yield. As of today VTR sits at 4.4% & HCN at 4.6%. Both exceed my rule of >2.5% annualized dividend by a large margin.

HCN has the higher dividend yield today but VTR wins this category because I believe their will be higher dividend growth.

To buy at today's value?

Yes, VTR will be my purchase. I believe their is significant growth opportunity. Currently VTR is 8.3% below the 52-week high & 25.3% above the 52-week low (compared to HCN's 4.0% below 52-week high and 29.7% above 52-week low). The P/FFO multiple sits at 16.4. There is not significant value in this stock but I like position the company is in and the possibility for growth. I am going to aim for $70 per share, about a 2.2% drop from today's closing price.

How much to buy with June's contribution?

June 2017 was a slow month for my side gigs... This month the Lake house portfolio receives the $100 contribution PLUS $41.98 from side gigs.

This is enough cash to purchase 2 shares of Ventas. This will put my portfolio distribution closer to my goal and $6.10 / year closer to owning a lake house.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VTR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.