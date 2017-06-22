Lonestar Resources: Now We Are Talking

The 2,123 BOED notched at the IP30 benchmark could be exceeded as management continues to experiment with operational and well improvements.

Deleveraging will now look possible to the market. Financial progress seemed remote until now, but this result will change that perception.

The wildcat result helps insure the success of the company financially even if there are some disappointments with the acquisition acreage.

Management has needed a giant well result and it got one in Brazos County. Successful followups could lead the market to re-evaluate the common equity far more favorably.

Finally management came up with a well result that provides the return needed to turn things around.

Source: Lonestar Resources June, 21, 2017, Press Release.

Now if the company can manage a $15 BOE netback on the first 30 days of production, then about $955K of well costs have been recovered in the first month. The payback on a well like this is going to be fun to see unless the well unexpectedly declines or dries up.

Source: Lonestar Resources Acquisition Presentation, May, 2017

By comparison, the company just closed on the above acquisition to add the same amount (roughly) of production. Management just paid about $106 million for the acreage, financed it with preferred stock, and let's hope gets the value from that purchase. Drilling wells on current acreage will greatly aid cash flow faster than the acquisition, however good that acquisition is supposed to be.

But what the company really needed was more production now. So this latest wildcat effort is a big step in the right direction. Management has fought the downturn on a number of fronts to keep the company going. A lot of other managements threw in the towel and gave up. Reorganization was the next step. This management has been looking for a way to turn things around and deal with the relatively high debt load. Big wells with giant IRR's and quick paybacks are a big part of the answer. The hedging program may need to be upgraded. But that is a whole lot easier than finding oil wells with giant IRR's to pay down a failed financial leverage strategy.

Needless to say 5 to 10 of those kind of well results shown at the start of the article will make Mr. Market a whole lot more comfortable.

Source: Lonestar Resources Acquisition Presentation, May, 2017

This is a nice summary of the company situation before the acquisition. Except that the debt is not shown of more than $200 million. This company needs to get to about 20K BOED asap to service that debt. Now that is beginning to look possible. The acquisition acreage is supposed to provide some much needed cash flow too once development begins. But now management may have some wiggle room thanks to the latest wildcat result.

Forcing conversion of the preferred also needs to be a priority. The common stock will respond better to less leverage and preferred counts as leverage for the common shareholders.

Source: Lonestar Resources Acquisition Presentation, May, 2017

Management needs to get the Net Debt/LTM EBITDAX ratio below 3. These wells in Brazos County may provide the insurance policy to "guarantee" this acquisition meets some conservative goals. Time will tell how this acquisition and the wildcat area works out. But some reasonable success in the wildcat area could relieve a lot of financial fears about all the leverage even with some commodity price declines. Lonestar stock could bounce back to its old levels providing an easy double to a price seen just a little while back. Part of the price was always based upon the hope of future great results. Now that one of those results has appeared, Mr. Market will probably hope for more and price some of that into the stock.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.