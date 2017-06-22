AT&T's (T) Management Presents at the Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Broker's Conference Transcript

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum

June 19, 2017, 08:05 AM ET

Executives

Scott Mair - SVP, Technology Planning & Engineering

Analysts

Jennifer Fritzsche - Wells Fargo Securities

Jennifer Fritzsche

We're really excited to open today with Scott Mair from AT&T. Scott is the Senior VP of Technology Planning & Engineering and a great way to open our conference, Scott welcome.

Scott Mair

Thank you.

Jennifer Fritzsche

I am going to give you a few minutes to do this, I know what you love, the safe harbor and then we'll…

Scott Mair

So, the safe harbor statement. So, some of my comments maybe forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties and results may differ considerably. So, if you want more information, you can find it on our website or in our SEC filings.

So, with that, homework number one done.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Terrific. So, Scott maybe I'll just start with an open-ended question. You've been busy. Can you talk a little bit about what's going on your world at AT&T?

Scott Mair

Yeah, there is so much going on right now Jennifer across multiple fronts. When you look at it, if you like to be busy, this is the right place to be. I like to be busy.

So, if you look at what's happening with unlimited plans, data growth across the networks and you look at the LTE roadmap capabilities that are being rolled out across the nation, if you look at what's going on with FirstNet, so we'll talk a little bit about FirstNet today probably and what that means and the level of activity that we're going through right now that gear up for FirstNet.

And of course, 5G topic of the day, a lot going on in that space with planning, testing standards and we're involved in all of it in very deep ways and then of course spectrum right. Spectrum underlies it all right. So, a lot going on in the spectrum space as well in the industry and also for AT&T and the things we've been doing.

But the other thing that is really driving a lot of our work every single day is what we call our software-defined networking initiative. So, if wireline and wireless doesn't matter and what that really means and how we're implementing that is the other thing we're spending a lot of time on and I am spending a lot of time on.

So, as I said, if you like to be busy it's a great, great place to be because there is no dull moment.

Jennifer Fritzsche

I am sure your days are long and you travel frequent, but maybe we -- and you touched on spectrum. So, if we could talk about your current Spectrum position been. A lot of debates, has put out a great spectrum report yesterday. I think you see the most valuable.

If you can talk a little bit about where you sit now, do you need more work, if you wanted more, where would it be low, mid, high bands, ultrahigh bands?

Scott Mair

Sure. So, I'll just start with what's happening and why is spectrum so important. So, if you just look at capacity and what's going on with unlimited data and data traffic, so you've heard us talk about the amount of data traffic over the last 10 years right 250,000%, video continues to be the heavy load on the network and we're greater than 50%, easily greater than 50% and growing rapidly.

In fact, last year we saw video growth grow by 75% as measured by gigabytes on the network. So as an industry, we always hear that 75% to 80% of video, of the data on the network in the next five years is going to be video and we're seeing it play out. That's exactly what we're saying and so it's our responsibility to keep up with capacity.

So, we're always watching out our performance right. We always know if there's a problem. So, performance is really good on our network right now. Reliabilities at all-time high and the capacity and such are in a really good space and we really owe it to the spectrum position we have right.

The best spectrum position in the industry in fact now probably is the best spectrum position in the industry as also noted in your report, we're in a very good space yesterday and the information we implemented some things to help manage spectrum and manage capacity with Stream Saver earlier this year.

So, network management techniques like that are really paying benefit, but again the most cost-effective way to deploy capacity is through spectrum. So that's why that spectrum position is so important. And when you look at other LTE capabilities that I mentioned, improving spectral efficiency, improving performance of the network on the LTE roadmap is there as well.

And then it also starts with dense network. So, I am going to unpack a little bit of that because there's a few details underneath each one of those. So, spectrum with 60 megahertz of fallow spectrum right, that's a lot of headroom.

Jennifer Fritzsche

And that's AWS FirstNet WCS right.

Scott Mair

Correct. Those three spectrum bands has led us be in FirstNet.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Right.

Scott Mair

And so, what we plan to do is we're going to use the FirstNet build and as we touch the towers to build FirstNet, we're going to put that other spectrum to use, and that's going to put a lot of capacity into the network and build in a very efficient way.

We call it kind of a Single Touch or One Touch approach that when you touch the tower, you're not touching it just for FirstNet, but you're touching to put other bands of spectrum and other spectrum in service as well and that again, I always view an engineer's job is to build high-quality capability with the lowest unit cost and that's the way you do it. You do it in a fashion like that.

So, we continue to redeploy 2G and 3G spectrum that's not new. We do that day in and day out. We do it hundreds of times a year. As traffic roles over to LTE, we'll take spectrum from the 3G network and move it to LTE and so it's a really efficient way to make use of your assets.

And as I mentioned, 4x4 MIMO and the modulation techniques and also carrier aggregation come into play that yields benefits for us and we'll continue to densify the network as we always have done right. More macro towers as well as small cells, a key part of our overall program to manage that capacitor requirement.

Jennifer Fritzsche

And as you -- there's been a lot of talk on the Millimeter Wave Spectrum, the high 28 gigs to 39 gigs and 39 gigs, you kind of did a great I thought a great deal and I think there is more spectrum to come from FiberTower. Now Straight Path didn't went to Verizon.

Scott Mair

Correct.

Jennifer Fritzsche

What are your thoughts on Millimeter Wave Spectrum because it becomes a large part of the 5G conversation.

Scott Mair

Correct, so with our pending acquisition of FiberTower, it's a really good starting spot for us right. Nearly 400 megahertz nationwide of spectrum that it gives us the road -- the ramp, the roadway into 5G that we need. There will be other opportunities right. We'll have SEC auctions and other means to acquire anything else we need.

But Millimeter Wave is a part of the roadmap that we're going to have for 5G and there will be spectrum available, but again we have what we need now to get into the 5G space and grow it considerably well.

Jennifer Fritzsche

I think we're going to touch on that later, it seems like a good amount is coming from the FCC in terms of inventory and you touched on FirstNet with this as a big topic of incoming calls for, so many different sectors we follow.

But can you talk a little bit about how FirstNet will play a role in building out your network, I guess the timeline, there was an announcement where we stand now.

Scott Mair

Sure. So first off, I'll just say for AT&T it's a great honor to build a public safety network that's nationwide to service our first responders, it just did. First responders do great work impacting our lives and many people's lives every single day and they need a great network for communications in doing what they need to do.

So, if you're not familiar with FirstNet for anybody that might be listening on the webcast, it's good public-private partnership right, involving the U.S. government. Really some key tenants of what FirstNet brings, one is the federal government will provide $6.5 billion of investment over five years to go build the network.

Along with that investment will be 20 megahertz of 700 spectrum nationwide for us to use to build for first responders. The other aspect of that spectrum is when it's not being used for first responders, AT&T will be able to use it for our commercial business.

Jennifer Fritzsche

I think that's an important point a lot of -- so it's not just for public safety, I mean that's having priority. God forbid an event, but it can be shared.

Scott Mair

Exactly, it will be shared spectrum and the other aspect is if states opt in and we'll talk a little bit about the opt-in process here in a minute, as states opt in, they will have access to AT&T's network our commercial network as it sits today on a priority basis as well.

And so as soon as we don't have to wait -- first responder organizations don't have to wait to get FirstNet capability, they don't have to wait for us to build before they get FirstNet capability. So, they will be able to use their commercial network, that's the way that we structured our agreement with the U.S. Government and the FirstNet Organization.

So, it's a really good public-private partnership and it will really provide a great capability for states to get in early. So, it's the process and I am just going to cover the process.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Sure.

Scott Mair

The process itself starts with -- in fact, it started this week. We offered state plans this week through a portal and those -- that kicks off with timer if you will of how the process will play out. For the next 90 days, states will have an opportunity to review those plans, provide feedback to us and then we'll also respond back.

So, at the end of 90 days, there will be a final state plan that the states will start the second 90 days. Second 90 days is the decision-making process. They'll have an opportunity to opt in or opt out of the FirstNet network and if they want to opt in, they'll start taking advantage of AT&T's commercial network for first responder needs.

If they would like to opt out, that triggers a 180-day window where they have to go develop a plan, do an RFP and then get FCC approval in order to opt out. Now with that comes a requirement that they have to interface back with the FirstNet AT&T core network.

So, they'll have to -- they’ll be responsible for all the interoperability and making sure that it operates correctly so that we maintain a nationwide capability, not state-by-state and so that timeline is basically 90 days plus 90 days that really put us in I'll call it a mid-December timeframe for state's final decision.

They can opt in earlier if they like and if they want to opt out, it adds another six months after that in terms of the build.

Jennifer Fritzsche

And if they opt in early, if they say we're in, is that thing because things start moving in a particular state ahead of do you wait till that mid-December point?

Scott Mair

So, we'll absolutely, as soon as somebody starts opt-in, we will start designing and building that network. So, we have a design cycle. So, we have to figure out what we're going to put on towers and how we're going to align it and build.

So realistically the build may start minimally by the end of the year, but it's really going to be 2018 before -- but the process, our implementation process will start right when they opt in.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Got it.

Scott Mair

And in the meantime, they'll still be able to get FirstNet capability on our commercial network. So, in another words, the deployment of the spectrum on towers does not gauge the ability for states to start using FirstNet capability and services.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Immediately.

Scott Mair

Immediately.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Okay. So, Scott the other thing I want to touch on because we're at a 5G conference and I think if you ask an RF engineer give us three words to describe 5G, they might say small cell fiber. And so, I wanted to tour both of those issues, maybe first small cells, it's definitely the buzz work, it's been the buzz word for years, but it feels a lot more real right now.

Can you talk a little bit about AT&T's small cell strategy?

Scott Mair

Absolutely, so small cell absolutely will play a part in the network. We start with a macro network that's the densest out there right now and then we'll augment with small cells. Small cells are a great way to provide capacity into areas where it's very difficult to build cell sites and such.

And as you build small cells for the LTE network, it pre-positions you for the infrastructure we're going to need for 5G as well. So, there's a very good reason why you want to do small cells and we're busy building. We'll do several thousand this year and it will be augmenting the macro network as we see it today.

And small cells are really a different type of architecture and I'll just take a moment and describe that. So small cell architecture, if you think about a cell site, the brains of the cell site are at the bottom of the cell site and there it serves the radios and antennas up on top as one-to-one relationship.

The term we use in the industry is called C-RAN or Centralized-RAN, so that unit the brains of the base of the cell sites are moved back into a centralized location and then the radios and the small cells if you will, M&A is out from there.

So, one centralized unit can handle hundreds of small cells being built across the city and that's what we call a Centralized-RAN architecture and it give us a couple things. One is the ability to upgrade very quickly. It gives us the ability to upgrade because that software's happens in one place across hundreds of small cells, plus add additional feature functionality very quickly as well.

The other thing I would note is all of those small cells are fiber connected and so it's a requirement that that centralized unit out to the small cell be via fiber-based transport solution. So, having fiber and building fiber is a really important part of how you deploy small cells.

Jennifer Fritzsche

So, the brains at the bottom of the tower that's fiber dense okay. So that leads to the next question, maybe you have I think the 21 state ILEC footprint, but a national wireless footprint.

So, you've had Verizon talk openly about an out of network ILEC network fiber strategy. What is AT&T's view on that?

Scott Mair

So, we start with probably the largest and in fact it is the largest fiber network. Million plus route miles of fiber is what AT&T owns as part of our fiber assets. That's a really good place to start. It's both in the 21-state footprint and outside the 21-state footprint.

So, we have fiber assets in many places that are not in the traditional franchise areas. That fiber network is going to be required for 5G either the assets we have or assets that we find ways through different arrangements, different partners to go acquire, but we start from a position of strength with where we're at.

The key with fiber is how you actually deploy it. So, from an engineering principle, integrating all of your needs as you build fiber is absolutely critical. So, we don't -- when we deploy fiber, we don't deploy just for a small cell solution or just for a cell site solution.

We take the collective needs of AT&T in our collective businesses. What businesses do we want to sell fiber services into, what residential areas are consumer areas that we want to offer broadband at gigabit speeds into, where do we -- where do we find the need for small cells in the future?

Bringing all those assets together is the way that we build a fiber plan because the person that's planning that fiber, the most important thing they need to know is the portal needs for the areas, so they know how many fibers to put in the cable.

And yet why that's important is the cost of fiber builders, not the fiber itself, but the place in cost that you build the cost, down streets and down alleyways and through backyards, that's where the cost, you got to get the fiber sizing right.

We've been doing that as part of our DirecTV merger acquisition right, then putting a lot of fiber into the network. We had requirements of 12.5 million homes past then making great progress on that. We're little over five million now. We'll be over six million by the end of the year and well on track to hit that requirement.

And that's a key step because we're driving fiber deeper into the network. Deeper, deeper, deeper, so where those small cells are, we're going to be that much more closer. Where the next business opportunity is, we're going to be that much closer and so the economics of fiber are that as you build deeper.

The next need is incrementally cheaper and quicker to do it because that business that I wanted to offer fiber services through that might be 1,000 feet away today, when I do that job for a residential or a broadband consumer capability, maybe I'm only 500 feet away from that business now.

And so, every time I deploy fiber, I am getting closer and closer and the next job is cheaper and quicker and so it builds on itself.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Even outside your ILEC network.

Scott Mair

Correct. Absolutely.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Because I think there might be some perception that Verizon given its announcements is a lot more serious about fiber. I want to hear from you fiber for sure is where you said an extreme priority, is that fair?

Scott Mair

Absolutely. We keep building fiber and have and well it's needed for multiple reasons inside of AT&T.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Got it. Great. You also touched on the tower and I wanted to kind of dig deep a little bit there because this has also been I would say AT&T has been one of the more vocal carriers about the tower model and maybe some changes that you would like to happen.

Can you talk a little bit from where you sit? I think AT&T has 60,000 towers am I right on that number? How do you see the towers playing in a role in 5G if you had a wish list and what you can change, what would that be?

Scott Mair

So, I'll start with yes, we have been very vocal and the term we've used is unsustainable and the way I would characterize it is anytime you see a cost stream in a business that's growing faster than the business itself, you have to take a look at it.

You have to look at the business model and say, what needs to change here and that's what we've actively been doing and the model that we have today from a lot of the major players is one that when the analogy we've used is renting an apartment, when I rent the apartment, I'm paying a rental fee, but when I want to buy a new TV and bring it in, a new bedroom set and bring it in, I have to pay incremental dollars on my rent and keep paying.

So, the rent keeps going up and the model we're moving towards that we want to move towards is what we call a real estate model. We want to rent or lease square footage or square inches on a tower and within that space on the tower, be able to do what we need to do for our wireless infrastructure.

So, we'll put up new equipment takedown equipment and of course being limited by the structural requirements of the tower right, that's a given, but we want to rent the space on that tower and be able to use it freely and we've been working with and are starting to work now with some new partners that are subscribing to that model, the real estate model with better set of economics.

We're talking with our current vendor tower partners around that model as well and we hope we can get there as well because that model sets us up on a more sustainable path and with the partners that we have that are using that new model, we're going to be allocating sites to them.

FirstNet is going to be some new build that we're going to have as part of that plan and as new terms, as the terms come up and lease terms come up, there's always an opportunity for us to evaluate what we want to do next and those are thousand or actually years that we have an opportunity to evaluate, but we just want to get to a economic model that is more in line with what's happening in the business.

Jennifer Fritzsche

And there's been a history where you've dealt with some of the public tower companies where they seem to, lack of a better word, play ball and give you right to the tower and is that kind of the conversation you would like to have?

Scott Mair

Yeah exactly. That's exactly the model.

Jennifer Fritzsche

So, we are at a 5G conference and we learned from your Chief Strategy Officer, John Donovan of course that 5G is kind of being though of really more acute trench technology build. Can you dig a little bit more on that and offer some thoughts on that?

Scott Mair

Sure. So 5G, there's a lot going on in that space across mobile fronts. That's a trial that has been here, but I am going to start with what we call our 5G evolution plan and describe what that is. We've said that this year, by the end of this year, we'll have we call it 5G evolution, but it's really application of LTE advanced and LTE pro capabilities for higher-speeds for LTE.

So at least twice as fast as a traditional LTE network and so those cities are being built. We have two that are live right now. One in Austin and one in Indianapolis and we're seeing really nice performance out of those two cities.

In fact that's awesome data earlier this week that was released some public data around some of the competitive speed and Indian and Austin looked really, really nice from my perspective given the work we've been doing there and so that's a sign of things to come in terms of how those markets will play out.

And ultimately in Austin and Indi, we'll also be deploying later this year like four-way carrier aggregation and again another LTE roadmap capability and also LAA, which is unlicensed spectrum if you will in those markets. So we'll get up to close to a gigabit per second peak speeds theoretical peak and so I would like to describe what that means.

A theoretical peak in reality what customers will see is 10% to 20% on average of what those theoretical peaks are. So that's still 100 megabits or 200 megabits per second on a smart phone and that's smoking fast and that's what the LTE roadmap gives us.

So that's the way we're moving into and evolving into 5G, but with respect to 5G specifically there is like that a lot of trials going on, lot of tests going on, lot of standards. So, I'll take them a little better at time.

So, we've shared our tests that we've done in AT&T labs with gigabit speeds of 10 gigabit, 12 gigabit, 14 gigabit per second speeds, single user. So, the technology is there. It works that's then been in demonstrations right and on our vans and seeing 5 gigabits, 6 gigabit, 7 gigabits per second in terms of capability. So that's real.

The other thing that we're going to be doing in the next two, three weeks, is we're going to be starting a trial in Austin multiple locations, multiple devices with multiple customer types, so residential customers, small business customers, enterprise customers and using DirecTV now we're really going to load up the capability on a 5G to understand the performance characteristics, things that we need to understand for standards.

So those standards imports all the staged data we got out of trials folds back into standards work, so that that industry gets a good set of standards that we can all build to and we've been very active there. In fact, we had a largest contributor to standards the 3GPP 5G standard.

Jennifer Fritzsche

We very much have a seat at that table.

Scott Mair

Correct and the largest contributor in the U.S. of standards and that's the way we do and we do it through that trial data. So that will tell us more. So, the way the standards are going to play out, there is a lot of clarity now I think on how 5G actually comes to market.

3GPP earlier in this year in March took Release 15 that was scheduled for June of '18 and made a decision to pull forward the hardware and chip standards that need to be out -- that will be out by the end of '17.

So, the long fold is usually the hardware and the chipset development. So those standards will be out at the end of '17. So that is called like early release, Phase I and early release. The full Phase 1 standards will be out mid-18 from 3GPP. So maybe as early as June we hope.

Those standards will dictate fixed wireless as well as mobile standards for the industry. So that's kind of the next -- and that's the key ones because that's what everybody wants to get into is fixed wireless and in mobile capability. So, June of '18.

That then sets the stage for what will be early introduction of 5G in a commercial space standards-based, which will be probably late '18 so it's part of '19 first half. Yes, it's pulling it forward.

Jennifer Fritzsche

Right. The date was 2020 a year ago.

Scott Mair

Correct on a scale. So, we'll see instead of scaling in 2020, we're going to start to see scaling in 2019 I think in the commercial space and the standards work that's been done on that body is what has enabled that to happen pulling forward the hardware and getting the standards for mobility and fixed in mid-June of '18.

The second phase is end of '19 and that's going to be more focused on massive IoT, massive by about a million IoT devices in a square kilometer. That's a lot of connected things, but that's end of '19 as well as more latency, better latency characteristics, higher reliability, things that we're going to need for the other used cases that have been talked about AR/VR autonomous cars.

A lot of that will come, the standard will come end of '19, but the mobility and fixed is key. So, it's three key dates; December 17 for the hardware chipset manufacturers, mid 18 June and July 18 for mobile and fixed standards and then end of '19 for the other massive IoT and other used cases.

So that gives us clarity around what's going to happening in 5G better than what we've had and I'll also add that as 5G evolves and gets implemented, the LTE network as I just talked about is going to be really, really quick and fast and provide a lot of capability. It's not going anywhere fast. It's going to be around a long time. It's going to backstop the 5G network and provide services well into the future for us.

Jennifer Fritzsche

But the fallow spectrum you spoke about earlier will be well lit up by where we get to that 5G.

Scott Mair

Correct. Correct. Exactly.

Jennifer Fritzsche

And why don't you just explore Airgig because we've talked a lot about Project Airgig and maybe connecting the dots of how that fits with the small cell 5G strategy would be helpful and maybe give what it is?

Scott Mair

Yes, so Airgig, so that's our term inside of AT&T for a technology capability that's basically a transmission capability using spectrum on power lines, so on power lines, not in, not through, but on the surface of powerline.

So, it's actually a pretty interesting technique and that capability, multiple gigabit speed capability using Airgig, using the Airgig approach it will be a really good used case for backhaul, fronthaul capabilities for small cells, any other transmission where you have aerial power wires.

Again, you have to have aerial plant or aerial cables for power. It's not limited to 21 states. It's not limited to the U.S. It's a capability you can use in a lot of places with multiple gigabit speeds, using existing infrastructure. That opens up the ability to quickly deploy and build transport technologies in a way that we haven’t ever seen before.

So, it's early in the development cycle. We're going to be -- we're at the point right now that we're going to be doing two field trials this year with Airgig technology. We need the practical experience of what happens in the real world to fall back into the development of it.

And so, we're excited about it, really good possibilities to have heavily patented the technology 200 plus patents or patents pending on Airgig for AT&T and we're going to stay focused on it. I think it has a lot to offer.

Jennifer Fritzsche

And I guess my last question, SDN comes up a lot, and just the way I understand it in the most simplistic sense is AT&T is moving from a hardware company to software. So, you're pushing a lot of fiber deeper in the network, push the intelligence over the network.

Is that how in my two elementary…

Scott Mair

No, no that's actually a great way to describe it right. It's taking what had traditionally been what I would call aggregated and heavily integrated hardware and software splitting it apart. So, I can virtualize capabilities in software and I can run it on standard generic hardware.

It's couple of things. It gives us a lot of flexibility in building new capability quickly in software without having to deploy a lot of new boxes. I can develop a cloud layer platform with servers and I can run multiple different software capabilities on top and we're focused on open source software. We believe it's the way to go.

And those functions recall if you hear the term network function virtualization, I'll simplify it, call it network functions that are virtualizing functions, it's like the alphabet to me has 26 different functions in it and each on to themselves.

They don't mean anything, but together when aggregated they provide finished products and capabilities. So, there's over 200 network functions in our network and so we're virtualizing those functions one at a time. So, we had 5.7% of them done in '15, little over 34% in 2016 and will be over 55% of those functions on our way towards 75% goal by 2020.

So, little by little we're virtualizing those functions and then we're aggregating them or service changing them together to create capabilities that are used in the network or in finished goods such as our -- some of our network on demand, NetBond capability, FlexWare services that we offer, which is basically a universal CPE or a white box CPE unit that we can put software on and provide routing and load balancing and firewall capabilities on for customers.

And we can update it remotely right. A lot of those capabilities are back in the network and so that gives us the flexibility we need to change their cost structure. It absolutely changes our cost structure both OpEx and CapEx over time.

So, as I have a function at the application, any good PC can have an application without an operating system, and that operating system is what we've been calling ECOMP and its developed eight million lines of code over the last few years on that and then earlier this year move that into the Linux Foundation as an open source base of code that really will be the network operating system of the future.

We wanted to engage all parties across the world and how we further develop ECOMP Linux Foundation, we name it ONAP, open network automation platform. They renamed that so we can contribute a lot of additional capability from other vendors.

So large OEMs are signing up. Large operators are signing up and we hope to have by the end of the year 60% to 70% of wireless subscribers, the companies that have those wireless subscribers participating in ONAP by the end of the year. So, it's gaining a lot of momentum and that's exactly why we did what we did.

Jennifer Fritzsche

You certainly have been busy.

Scott Mair

Yeah, a lot of fun.

Jennifer Fritzsche

So, Scott, thank you. I hope we can watch DIRECTV NOW with the Bernstein and the Packers one day.

Scott Mair

There we go. We had a conversation last night. Take are. Thank you. Appreciate it.

