Matson Trading At A 52-Week Low. Where Do We Go From Here?

Investors need to consider the expectations over the next few quarters, as this will be a crucial time for a potential return to positive momentum.

The average analyst price target over the next year is $41.70, but coverage for Matson is minimal with only five analysts.

This week is off to a sub par start for markets. For Matson, the stock price hit a 52-week low at yesterday's close.

Review

Matson's (NYSE:MATX) stock price is down 20 percent for the year. Just this week as of Wednesday, the stock price closed at a 52-week low of $28.17 per share. This is a price level not seen since November 11, 2014, or 658 trading days ago, nearly two and a half years. From a longer-term picture as highlighted above, Matson has witnessed some of the most volatile stock price activity over the past five years.

The interesting side to Matson's performance is that the average analyst price target remains at $41.70 per share, a 48 percent premium from the current price. As price targets are typically reflective of a one-year outlook, analysts are assigning Matson a 22.3 times 2018 earnings P/E multiple.

A quick review of Matson's past few years indicates that this level of valuation was prevalent from 2012 to 2014. However, more recently the market has assigned a P/E level of 18 to 19 times earnings, with yesterday's close equating to 17.7 times trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) earnings and 15 times 2018 earnings estimates.

Without trying to get too technical, it is clear that Matson's average estimate of $41.70 per share may be a bit too high. The range from the five analysts covering the company are from $34.50 to $52 per share. Qualitatively, it is a safer bet to assign Matson a future P/E ratio of around 18 to 18.5 times earnings as the company is currently in a challenging market environment.

With a P/E of around 18 times earnings, Matson's stock price expectation would be closer to $35, or the lower end of analyst estimates, still generating a 24 percent premium. What should be noticeable for this week, is that the market has typically assigned a P/E within this more conservative range. But suddenly, the stock price has now deviated lower for both past and future estimates as previously stated.

Based on Matson's first quarter guidance, the second quarter is expected to approximate the operating income achieved in the second quarter for ocean transportation and to double the amount for the logistics segment. For all of 2017, ocean transportation operating income is expected to be lower than 2016, EBITDA is expected to replicate last year's result.

From management's guidance, analysts have effectively set an expectation for Matson to approximate last year's earnings for each of the remaining three quarters. The range for the year from the five analysts is extremely narrow, suggesting a close relationship with the stated guidance.

No new information has become public to lead to concerns regarding this guidance. A quick check-in on indicators impacting Matson operating segments also does not suggest intensifying headwinds. Alaska trade has remained challenged due to the continued economic contraction for employment, but southbound trade has improved. Hawaii's growth has slowed, but remains solid based upon near-term investments and developments. The China business is expected to maintain solid volumes and freight rates have remained much higher than last year for the Trans-Pacific trade lane.

All of these indicators are fairly current between May and June of this year. Additionally, on a relative basis, Matson's port calls have tracked consistently against both Pasha and Tote for the Hawaii and Alaska trade lanes.

Management also stated on the first quarter call that there would be a fuel surcharge lag, where collections would begin to occur in the second quarter. All-in-all, there has not been any information to suggest justification for the recent new stock price lows. But the market may still be focused on near-term events, which could be unfavorable to Matson.

While spot market freight rates in the Trans-Pacific trade lane remain much higher than the previous year, it is still uncertain as to how rates will end up over the back-half of 2017. Matson has stated that it has approximately 50 percent exposure to the spot market, meaning that any drastic declines in freight rates would have a significant effect on revenues and profitability.

There remains speculation of further consolidation in the container shipping industry, which has recently undergone a lot of acquisitions over the past couple of years. Financials have improved for large peers in the first quarter, but uncertainty stemming from overcapacity issues still remain.

For both Hawaii and Alaska, concerns could be from the broader expectations and uncertainties for the overall U.S. economy. The recent decline in oil prices is one likely culprit leading to concerns, not necessarily for further substantial declines in Alaska's economy, but rather a more prolonged down-turn with the timing of any recovery less clear.

Hawaii's concerns are more closely tied to the U.S. economy, in that the length of the recent economic expansion gets more suspect as each passing year goes by. For 2017, Hawaii's gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) is actually projected to be lower than the overall U.S. The most recent revision was at 1.4 percent, down from 2 percent.

The Guam business has also come under pressure as competition has intensified. This has impacted revenues and profits. Matson recently announced that it will increase its South Pacific Express service through the acquisition of a larger and faster vessel named Samoana. This is a direct response to new competitive entrants and a sign of Matson's value for this business.

Based on these variables, I see 2017 as a potential tipping point for Matson and its shareholders. Analysts have given the company a bar of meeting last year's performance for the next three quarters. If Matson is able to exceed this bar collectively, it will be a positive sign, leading into 2018 where expectations are for a return to profit growth.

The other important factor is Matson's Hawaii fleet renewal program. The company will undergo a much higher capital-intensive investment program from 2017 through 2020 to fund the delivery of two Aloha Class and two Kanaloa Class vessels. This will meet the stringent standards of California's Air Quality regulations and reduce Matson's Hawaii fleet operations from 11 to 9 vessels.

The core benefit from these new vessels includes the expectation for annual cash operating efficiencies of approximately $40 to $45 million. This reflects a 33 percent improvement in operating cash on a TTM basis as of the March 2017 quarter.

As cash flows have declined, and Matson has purchased Span Alaska for nearly $200 million, the company will be more greatly dependent on debt to fund the newbuild renewal program. Currently, debt to EBITDA on a gross basis stood at 2.8 times EBITDA and 2.7 times on a net basis.

Matson will be undertaking this vessel renewal program over the next two and a half years. There is a lot of uncertainty of how the global economy will perform during this time, and the same goes for the U.S. Matson needs to be compliant for California regulations. In the event a recession was to occur, deferring the timing of these vessels would not likely be a feasible alternative.

Summary

To sum up Matson's 2017 expectations, analysts are expecting the company to get back on track to meet and/or exceed last year's performance. Matson's management has been consistent and prudent in setting expectations, so I am inclined to think that they will perform in-line.

There are definitely variables which could easily swing results one way or the other. For the second quarter, nothing alarming has taken form to suggest that Matson may not meet expectations. Further out is less certain as time will only tell based on the indicators.

The recent weakness is a buying opportunity, but the payout may not occur quickly. Matson is a core position in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) and it has been averaged with the understanding that it may take a few years to get a very strong return. While today's price is a good one to take advantage of, no action will be taken as it would only improve my cost basis by 3 percentage points.

For other investors considering whether or not Matson may be a good fit and opportunity at today's price, understanding that the company still has headwinds in the midst of global macro-economic uncertainty is a must. Longer-term. I would view Matson's stock price potential by year-end 2018 as more reasonable based on a $35 per share target, with a $50 longer-term price target by 2020. For patient investors with an appropriate risk tolerance, today's price may offer strong investment potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MATX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.