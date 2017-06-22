The Far-Reaching Impact Of A Vicious Oil Bear Market

The forces in play that have led to the sharp declines in energy markets can offer valuable clues with respect to the broader market direction.

Oil prices have suffered sharp declines in June, reversing the upward momentum we saw building during the previous month. The extent of the decline has been such that crude oil has technically entered bear market territory, as the price has already dropped by more than 20 percent since February. The plunge in oil prices has confounded market participants who had been unusually confident about energy prospects in 2017. If sustained, this development is likely to have far-reaching impact not only within the energy market, but more importantly across the entire spectrum of asset classes.

Much of the reflation narrative had been underpinned by the inflationary effect of rising energy prices over the past year. A sudden and disorderly unwinding of this alarmingly crowded trade threatens to shatter the foundation of the ongoing market exuberance, which had been anchored by the notion that we have safely entered a period of accelerating growth, escaping a protracted period of anemic growth and economic stagnation.

As the plunge in the price of crude (NYSEARCA:USO) escalates, the negative effect on the corporate debt in U.S. has the potential to morph into a major financial headwind. The link between the developments in the energy sector -- a sector whose share of the market has grown rapidly since 2014 -- and the performance in the high-yield market has strengthened substantially in recent years. The risk premium associated with the high-yield U.S. energy bonds is already at its peak for the year, reflecting souring confidence and an effort to shield from greater default risks. High-yield reaction remains relatively mild thus far and the damage from the fallout in crude oil remains contained.

The fragility in the high-yield energy credit market is becoming more obvious. Any further deterioration could spark a dramatic sell-off in high-yield bonds, which remain vulnerable to a sizable correction. This, in turn, could trigger an unpredictable domino effect of acutely negative market outcomes whose economic and financial significance will extend well beyond the fate of individual energy companies.

Meanwhile, if the ongoing downward movement in crude oil accelerates, the global economy will face renewed deflationary pressures, which will make it far trickier for the Federal Reserve to reduce its balance sheet and continue its policy normalization efforts. As a result, there are already growing concerns that the Fed might actually pause the tightening cycle, which will create an exceptionally high level of uncertainty regarding the health of the economy and the shape of future monetary policy. It is worth remembering that monetary policy has -- for an excessively prolonged period -- been the primary source of market support.

Consequently, it is critical at this juncture to identify the sustainability of the factors in play that have suppressed energy prices in order to determine the durability and the probable severity of this highly unanticipated bear market. While the combination of oversupply concerns and surprisingly weak gasoline demand has been the main driver of oil price action in recent weeks, it is important to examine some less visible factors that could exacerbate the unfolding crude oil sell-off.

Despite the latest OPEC deal and the subsequent extension of existing production cuts, the level of oil exports remains unexpectedly elevated. As reported earlier this month, tanker-tracking data showed that waterborne exports across the world climbed by 3.3 million bpd from May 2016.

Meanwhile, the positive sentiment that had developed in the oil market ahead of the OPEC meeting has already been offset by a pronounced pick-up in new U.S. oil rigs. Earlier this month, Baker Hughes reported that U.S. drillers continue to expand their operations, which has been underscored by the 22nd straight weekly oil rig increase; the biggest streak in at least three decades.

The broader outlook for crude oil has become even bleaker by the latest projections of IEA which suggest that supply from non-OPEC producers next year could further offset cuts from OPEC and its allies. In fact, supply is now expected to outpace demand, which is projected to grow by 1.4 million bpd in 2018, while supplies outside OPEC will climb by approximately 1.5 million bpd.

The bearish sentiment has also been exacerbated by a significant increase in oil production by Libya and Nigeria, which accentuates the growing oversupply worries and motivates speculators to aggressively capitalize on the accelerating price decline; a trend that is also gathering speed as massive long positions are forced to unwind.

Unsurprisingly, these concurrent developments have led the oil market to a steep contango; a phenomenon which typically reflects weak demand for spot cargoes, but also an expectation that prices will rebound sharply over the medium-term, incentivizing producers to store crude for future sales.

We are going through a period of relative calm and abnormally low volatility in markets, even though it is becoming increasingly clear that the economy is approaching a tipping point. The price action in energy markets may offer valuable clues in the effort to decipher the direction of the global economy. In that sense, investors as well as policymakers should take note of the prevailing energy trends and adjust their strategy accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.