Fiscal Flows In Belgium Are Positive And Good For Stocks

The external sector has moved to deficit but is it narrowing.

In this article, we examine Belgium from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Belgium.

GDP is heading down as shown in the chart below.

To assess what impact this has on the economy one applies a balance of national accounting framework.

The national accounts can be summarized in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is located and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

The latest current account result we can use as an input to assess how the income flows into the private sector are going and what this means for stocks.

Private Bank Credit Creation

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit is growing and adding to the private sector.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports and also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows that the balance is negative but also trending down and getting smaller.

At present, the external sector is draining $1671 EUR Million per month, -7,359 EUR Million for the financial year to date or -1.6% of GDP out of the private sector. A surplus is financially the most desirable result. That said Belgium has swapped euro credits for real resources and is materially better off.

This is bad news for Belgium as a country with an external deficit and that is not a currency sovereign will eventually run out of money.

Government Sector

The chart below shows the government's contribution to the private sector.

The fiscal 2017 year-to-date deficit is much the same as the fiscal year 2016. This is 2.6% of GDP.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed constraint as is a fiscal brake.

Belgium is financially constrained as it is the user of the Euro and not the issuer and so must borrow at interest from the European Central Bank to fund its deficit spending.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

Government $ = Non-Government $.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where all three sectors are adding to the private domestic sector where the stock market is located.

Applying the Numbers, Summary and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result.

The sector flows at present and for the GFC boom-bust are shown in the table below.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2017 Now 2.6 % -1.6 % 2.6 % 3.6 %

(Source: Trading Economics, and Author calculations based on same)

One can see the government budget makes a critical difference to the private domestic sector flow results. This is important as private credit flows are determined by the general population and international flows by overseas players and are market driven. Government expenditure flows are a planned choice and not driven by market forces. Government expenditure can be used to guide the overall outcome to an intended result.

The government deficit is offsetting the current account deficit and adding to the domestic private sector. The private sector is itself generating income flows from private credit creation making for an overall positive result for total flows despite the leakage from the external sector.

Overall the sector flows are positive which means there is still an opportunity to invest in this stock market and an investor wishing to do so can use the following ETFs to maintain a diversified exposure to Belgium.

