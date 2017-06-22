Gold Miners Will Lead Gold Higher

Gold miners are starting to behave as they normally do in relation to spot. This signals strength in GLD.

Failing to break through $1300/oz before the rate hike has sent gold prices scurrying back to $1250. However, the medium-term trend still looks strong.

Introduction

I really was hoping for some exciting movements in gold after the rate hike on June 14th. Although it rallied spectacularly intraday, we closed lower, and continued the short-term downtrend from June 7th. No major breaks to the trend. There was nothing too special to talk about with respect to significant factors influencing (NYSEARCA: GLD) prices after that, and most of the price action had to do simply with random walk movements and short speculators. Nonetheless, now that GLD has been beaten down to 118, I do think we're in for another leg up to 123, and I'm looking to break $1300/oz this time around. Hopefully, this time a breakthrough will convert that pesky resistance line into support.

In this article, I'll give a summary of recent developments influencing GLD, along with what they mean for GLD ahead, and I will also incorporate some technical analysis at the end. More precisely, I'll be talking about the hawkish hike, the exciting behavior of the gold miners, the dollar, and some macroeconomic factors.

I don't want to talk too much about the Fed hike and will only go over it briefly, because the topic has been covered in enough detail in other articles, and I think the more interesting observation lies with the gold miners (NYSEARCA: GDX) and the juniors (NYSEARCA: GDXJ).

The Overhyped June Rate Hike

As expected, the buzz for GLD traders and investors has all been about the hawkish Fed hike last week, where the Federal Reserve not only raised rates another 25 bps, but puzzled the markets with its hawkish tone about tapering down its balance sheet. They plan to begin rolling off $10b a month from their balance sheet, with $6b coming from Treasuries, and the rest from MBS. The reason this is hawkish is because selling these assets into the market depresses the price, and increases interest rates. It would be equivalent to raising rates in the market without touching the fed funds rate.

The strong opening price on June 14th at the 121 handle was due to weak retail sales figures and a CPI number that showed inflation coming in lower than expected for the month of May. This led many market observers to look for a dovish hike later in the day.

Since the rate hike came with an unexpected hawkish tone, and the general view is that higher interest rates benefit the dollar at the expense of gold, GLD should have deteriorated dramatically. Instead, GLD merely wiped out the gains from the weak retail sales and inflation numbers released earlier in the day, and only closed down around 0.5%. I would consider this a shallow move in the red considering the severity with which Janet Yellen talked about tightening in the near future.

The fact that GLD resisted downward pressure from the Fed on a day that is normally a huge mover for GLD prices shows me that the big players are beginning to believe in the gold rally that began in 2017.

Gold Miners and Juniors

Traditionally, a move in the less volatile GLD ETF results in a correspondingly volatile move in the same direction for the GDX and GDXJ. Looking at the graph below, we can see when we started the year, this was certainly what happened.

When GLD strengthened in January, GDX and GDXJ exploded to reward investors with huge returns. If you remember, the gold sector at that time was basically the top performing sector of the year. Likewise, when GLD fell in price due to speculations about a March rate hike in a buy the rumor, sell the fact trade, the miners and juniors followed with devastating drops in the red.

GLD 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Here we begin to get into the interesting stuff. After the mid-March hike to mid-April, GLD had a huge rally from 114 to 123, almost an 8% move. As we can see however, the GDX and GDXJ responded sluggishly. The GDX moved from 23 to 24.5 for a 6.5% return. The GDXJ fared even worse, actually falling from 37.9 to 36.2 for a 4.5% loss.

What strange world had we encountered, where such strong underlying GLD prices did not result in leverage-like returns from the GDX and even losses from the GDXJ? Looking more closely, we can see that when GLD fell back down in late April, the GDX and GDXJ willingly magnified those losses. So the GDX and GDXJ were weak without regard to GLD.

Nevertheless, the recent behaviors of the GDX and GDXJ suggest an end to this perverse correlation, where the GDX and GDXJ go down whether or not GLD is in the red or the black.

(Sources: Google Finance, LBMA/Quandl)

Notice that on July 1st, we had GLD notch a day in the black, but GDX and GDXJ did not share in its bounty. After months of similar behavior, this was nothing unexpected, but simply disheartening.

However, a few days later, the GDX and GDXJ had returned to their normal behavior, and positive days for GLD resulted in typical positive days for GDX and GDXJ. Not only that, but as I've highlighted on June 6th, we even got a leverage-like move. As of writing, we saw yesterday on June 21st that a 0.29% move in GLD corresponded to a bigger move in GDX and an even bigger move in the GDXJ. In fact, if you notice the day before, on June 20th, a small loss in GLD did not cause magnified losses in the GDXJ.

The observation that the GDX and GDXJ are finally moving as expected relative to GLD should give GLD investors more confidence in this gold rally. This means the speculators in the riskier miner and junior gold miner stocks have begun to capitulate to the longer-term bull trend in GLD.

The GDX and GDXJ are now providing support to GLD, preventing prices from falling substantially. We are seeing that when GLD has a good day, the GDX and GDXJ respond positively, and when GLD has a weak day, GDX and GDXJ don't perform as poorly as they have in the last couple of months.

Of course, to properly diversify, I am also holding GDX and GDXJ, because it is quite possible that I may be wagging the dog. That is, as GLD increases, and the normal amplified and leveraged behavior returns to the miners and juniors, I expect these undervalued mining stocks to make up the gains.

Macroeconomic Factors Weighing on the Dollar

On Tuesday, we got the latest current account deficit, which came in less than expected at $116.8b for Q1, up from $114b last quarter. Nevertheless, any sort of trade deficits increases spell weakness for the dollar. Trade deficits mean that dollars move abroad, and foreigners find them plentiful. That means the demand for dollars in terms of foreign currencies diminishes, and the dollar index weakens.

GLD tends to move opposite to the dollar as a competing safe-haven asset, and because GLD hedges against inflation which weakens the dollar while the dollar provides interest which raises the opportunity cost of holding GLD without yield.

^DXY data by YCharts

The reason for the recent weakness in GLD has been mostly due to Brexit fears, where Theresa May has lost grip of Parliament and conceded many seats over to the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn. The snap election results weakened the pound significantly, which resulted in the huge move up in the dollar index on June 8.

Another phenomenon that has been supporting the dollar above the 97 handle has been the increase of short-term interest rates relative to long-term rates. This has manifested itself into a flattening yield curve.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to almost 10-year lows on Wednesday as investors evaluated the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on the economy even as inflation measures are deteriorating. (Source: CNBC)

Since the recent CPI numbers have come in low, the flattening yield curve is likely signaling real interest rates are higher, currently supporting the dollar index above 97, and depressing GLD, which responds to real interest rates.

On the flip side, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow currently shows GDP to grow at 2.9%, down from 3.2% on June 14th, the day of the rate hike. The New York Fed has their guess at 1.86%. Both of these estimates have come down since the start of the quarter. Consistently weak GDP means that futures rate hikes will probably be off the table, and the September or December rate hikes will likely be pushed back. This delay would support GLD prices.

These macroeconomic factors working against each other have mostly served to keep the dollar flat, and stymied major losses in GLD from the FOMC rate hike.

Technical Indicators

(Source: TradingView)

The RSI doesn't show that GLD has hit oversold territory yet, but as we can see, it is already turning up. Of course, it may continue to fall within the next week or so before actually crossing the oversold threshold, but I don't think it is a bad idea to cost-average down if that happens. If we buy here, and it goes up, we will have bought the local bottom. The Parabolic SAR hasn't turned either, although the indicator is delayed, and doesn't catch the early moves well. Speculators can delay purchase until the SAR reverses, but they may miss some of the movement.

The trendlines show that the medium-term trend is still intact, and we look set to test the 123 resistance again. I do want to note that the last two peaks at 123 may be a double top formation, which signals a downtrend ahead. My personal conviction is that we've already gotten the beatdown in price, and are ready to turn upward again. Jittery investors can also buy now and sell at 123 if they don't want to bet on GLD breaking through 123.

Conclusion

GLD is beginning to show strong resistance even when the price has historically declined dramatically under similar conditions. Earlier in the year, we saw the strange phenomenon where a small day in the red for GLD would result in huge losses for the GDX and GDXJ. That correlation has now disappeared, and I think that's a good sign for the strength of the gold sector overall. Investors should get in front of the curve here, and buy GLD, GDX, and GDXJ before it is in the vogue.

In the short-term, the technicals aren't screaming for a buy, but I will take some risk here to catch the early moves, and if price continues to go down until the oversold territory, I plan on cost-averaging as prices fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, GDXJ, JNUG, VARIOUS GOLD AND SILVER MINERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own gold bullion. This article is based on public information that I assume to be true and correct. My assumptions and forecast may be wrong. This investment may not be suitable for all investors. Always consider your specific investment goals and styles before investing money.