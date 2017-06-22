10 Reasons You Should Buy Apple Now

Apple sits on a whopping $256.8 billion worth of cash, more than any other company in the world.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has surged this year, gaining approximately 25% thus far. Even though this has occurred, Apple's forward P/E of 13.72x is still attractive for such a remarkable company and brand. I believe there remains additional upside on the stock given the following 10 reasons:

1. Apple is a Cash Flow Machine

Apple's massive amount of annual revenue translates into an impressive amount of free cash flow. For a little perspective, consider that Apple's $52.3 billion in free cash flow last year is approximately the same as General Motors' (NYSE:GM), Sony's (NYSE:SNE), and Nike's (NYSE:NKE) market capitalization.

Data in all of the tables is from Google Finance.

2. Mountains of Cash

Apple has more cash than any other company in the world, which has swelled to $256.8 billion as of their most recent quarter. Apple also has a reasonable amount of debt for their size. As I'll discuss later, this gives Apple nearly an unlimited amount of acquisition possibilities.

3. Future Dividend King (Current yield of 1.72%).

One of the ways Apple has been using their free cash flow is to fund a growing dividend payment. Given their low payout ratio, there is plenty of room to grow too. Also, if Apple can't find any suitable acquisitions in the near term, they will likely continue increasing the dividend.

4. Share Repurchases

Apple's free cash flow is a common theme so far. It's what fuels their growing cash war chest and their dividend payment, but it also funds their share repurchase program. With their valuation low, Apple continues to buy back a significant amount of shares, which has amounted to $130.5 billion over the last 4 years. This is a significant amount of capital returned to shareholders and has had a very positive effect on earnings per share.

5. Brand Power

According to Forbes, Apple has the most valuable brand in the world. This is what keeps customers buying the latest Apple products and enables them to sell cell phones that cost upwards of a $1,000.

6. Apple Trades At A Discount Relative To Peers

Relative to other large-cap technology companies, Apple still trades at a discount, which is a bit surprising considering the performance of their stock in the last couple of months. A forward P/E of 13.72x and a long-term growth rate of 11.1% is attractive.

Market Cap, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

7. Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 53% Upside Potential

It's no surprise that a discounted cash flow model shows 53% upside in Apple's stock. Keep in mind that this model is highly sensitive to long-term growth rates. I chose 5% because it's significantly less than what Reuters estimates (11.1%) and should be achievable for Apple given their ability to make acquisitions and also their stock repurchase program.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used Google Finance.

Required Rate of Return - calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g)

CF1 = next year's free cash flow, which I've estimated at approximately $55 billion.

'r' is the required rate of return and 'g' is the long-term growth rate

8. Wall Street Is Bullish

According to MarketWatch, 27 out of 44 analysts recommend Apple as a 'buy' (only 1 recommends as a 'sell'). The average target price is $161.63 per share. Given the current stock price of $145.10, that's 11% upside.

9. Donald Trump's Plan

Apple still keeps most of its cash outside the U.S. for tax reasons, but President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress might change rules on repatriation of cash stored overseas, which could make it easier for Apple to spend some of the money on acquisitions without taking a major tax hit. Trump's tax plan also calls for corporate taxes to be cut, which will give Apple significant savings and boost their bottom line.

10. The Unknown Potential

With a massive amount of cash that continues to get bigger every year, Apple has nearly unlimited potential, and investors have spent a lot of time pondering what Apple is going to do next. Here are just a few examples of the possibilities:

Enter the auto industry, which has long been speculated given cars are now just like one giant computer. Apple could do this either from the ground up or by purchasing a company like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Enter the entertainment industry, which Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) could be a potential acquisition target for.

Buy a cell phone service provider.

Branch out and enter other industries like energy or banking.

The main issue remains doing something big enough that actually has a meaningful impact to Apple's bottom line, so I expect it to be big when they do decide to make a move.

Conclusion

Even after seeing a valuation surge this year, I believe Apple's stock is still attractively valued. Apple is basically valued on their existing computer and cell phone business, but there seems to be no value given to their cash reserves and the potential that provides. Apple has the potential to make a huge acquisition or disrupt other markets from the ground up. At the very worst, Apple will continue to be a cash flow machine and reward shareholders with a growing dividend and share repurchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.