Granite Point Mortgage Set To IPO On Friday, June 23, 2017

Overview

New York City-based Granite Point Mortgage (Pending:GPMT) is a mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt that is set to price Thursday evening and IPO on Friday (6/23).

The company was formed in 2017 for the purpose of continuing and expanding on the commercial real estate lending business established by Two Harbors Investment Corp which is a publically traded hybrid mortage real estate investment trust. It is managed by Pine River Capital and focuses on: originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, as well as other commercial real estate debt investments.

As an independent public company Granite Point aims to focus solely on investment opportunities within the commercial real estate finance market. Additionally, it will gain direct access to capital and funding as well as attract investors interested exclusively in commercial real estate debt investments.

Underwriters include; BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, JMP Securities LLC, and Keefe Bruyette and Woods.

Granite Point plans to offer 10.0 million shares at an expected price range of $20 to $21. It expects to raise $210.0M through its offering, ($241.5M if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Assuming Granite Point prices at the mid-point of its proposed price range it would have a fully diluted market cap of $886M.

We previewed this deal on our IPO Insights platform.

Business Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trusts directly originates, purchases, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, in addition to other types of commercial real estate debt instruments. Th

(S-11/A)

Its portfolio comprises 41 commercial real estate debt instruments with a principal balance of $1.6 billion as well as five floating-rate senior commercial mortgage loans with a principal balance of $177 million.

Post IPO, the company will continue to be externally managed by Pine River Capital, a global asset management company with AUM of ~$9.0 billion.

Financial Highlights

The majority of revenue is generated through commercial real estate assets. Granite Point generated $9.1M and $59.8M in revenue in 2015 and 2016, respectively. It generated net interest income of $8.6M and $49.8M during the same time period. Expenses include: management fees, professional services, servicing expenses, and general administrative expenses. In 2015 and 2016 the company reported profits of $138K and $35.4M, respectively.

(S-11/A)

Executive Management Highlights

John Taylor has served as CEO since the company's inception. Prior to joining, he served at Prudential Real Estate Investors, Five Mile Capital Partners, Paine Webber, and Kidder Peabody He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and a MSc. In international relations from the London School of Economics.

Stephen Alpart serves as Chief Investment Officer, a position he as held since inception. His previous experience includes senior positions at Prudential Global Real Estate Finance Group, Paine Webber, and UBS. Mr. Alpart received a Master's in Business Administration, Finance and Real Estate from New York University and a B.S. in Business Administration, Accounting and Economics from Washington University.

Conclusion: Consider An IPO Allocation

Granite Point has a high quality initial portfolio which offers an attractive yield and is led by an experienced management team. As an independent company Granite Point will be focused solely on commercial real estate debt, a market that is large and growing. We are optimistic about the company's prospects and recommend investors consider a modest allocation.

Don Dion's IPO Insights provides up-to-date information and analysis on the major IPOs each week, along with additional opportunities to invest and short these stocks at their quiet period and lockup period expirations, respectively. Consider following us at the link above. We will continue our PRO offerings on Seeking Alpha alongside our more exclusive research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.