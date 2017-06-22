Apple Vs. Qualcomm Heats Up

Why is Apple suing Qualcomm?

We learned that Apple (AAPL) is stepping up its efforts against chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) in a new filing. This follows from the lawsuit filed in January of this year with Apple claiming that Qualcomm's business practices were unfair and that the company had withheld $1b in rebates from Apple after it had participated in aiding a South Korean antitrust investigation.

Apple seeks to stop Qualcomm's "illegal business model" of charging for both the patent licences to use Qualcomm's cellular technology chips in its iPhones along with selling the chips themselves. This term has been phrased as 'No licence, no chips'. This practice has been very lucrative for the chipmaker. Over the last year, the company recorded $15.4b in revenue for selling the chips, which resulted in $1.8b in profits. The margins on this business may seem quite reasonable. However, Qualcomm makes much larger profits from the licensing of those chips. Over the last year, the figure has been $7.66b in revenue and $6.5b in profit.

This is showing a clear trend towards lowering price per chip unit but locking in significantly more profits through expensive licensing arrangements.

Apple argues that not only does the price reflect unreasonable rates on patents related to industry standards, but that the practice 'amounts to a scheme of extortion' in which Qualcomm can entrench its monopolistic position.

In addition to these concerns, Apple regards the practice as being a hindrance to innovation. As consumers are fully aware, iPhone prices have been increasing year-on-year for the newly released models. Much of this is down to the cost of new technology added to the device to improve various aspects such as screen quality, camera strength, and longer battery life. Under the current arrangement, Apple is forced to pay Qualcomm a percentage of profits on each device regardless of whether the advancements of the device are Qualcomm technology or not.

The dilemma Apple faces is apparent; the company is having to pay more to Qualcomm every time it tries to create a better product through innovation. This cost has to be passed onto the ultimate consumer of the device. For example, if a consumer buys an iPhone with 256GB of memory instead of 128GB, Apple currently has to pay a higher fee to Qualcomm. This is then passed onto the consumer.

Apple notes that in certain circumstances, they are paying up to 9 times more for Qualcomm's technology on its most expensive models than a cheaper competitor's model. What is argued is that the licensing agreement might have been relevant when the iPhone was merely a phone with a few extra features, however, as more technology is added to the device to improve its capabilities, the 'phone' element gradually loses its significance.

Qualcomm's case

According to its court filing, Qualcomm argues that it "essentially acts as a research and development engine for the entire mobile industry." The company states that it has invested billions of dollars in making the wireless network and phones more efficient. It believes that it should be paid beyond the cost of selling its chips through strict licensing payments.

Qualcomm has also returned fire by stating that Apple is dealing unfairly by telling its suppliers such as Foxconn to halt payments to the chipmaker, resulting in the company downgrading forecasts for future revenue guidance by $1b per quarter. We have learnt that Qualcomm is also suing Apple's contract manufacturers simultaneously.

Currently, the company has more than 300 licences along with a patent portfolio exceeding 100,000. It argues that "any effort to revise patent exhaustion law to limit the freedom of contract among sophisticated parties may needlessly disrupt those relationships," industry practices and the ability of innovators like Qualcomm to recover a reasonable return on their investments.

The arguments retorted by Qualcomm to Apple seem weak and almost a desperate attempt to fend off Apple.

Does Apple's case have merit?

The recent unanimous Supreme Court ruling (Impression Products Inc. v Lexmark International Inc. 581 U.S. (2017) overturned an appeals court decision that allowed the printer company Lexmark to use its monopolistic position to bar the sale of ink refills by other companies without paying royalties.

Chief Justice John Roberts stated that allowing companies to put restrictions on their products in this fashion would restrict consumers in their ability to use products they buy as they see fit. The court also stated that Lexmark could not enforce their U.S. patents when customers import legally bought products from overseas. This is has been coined "double dipping." The court stated that the patent holder may only demand "one reward" (p2) for its patents. The case is highly important for Apple as they would like to see this applied to Qualcomm chips bought overseas by Apple from its respective manufacturers.

The current licensing arrangement does seem to be very discriminatory to high-end phone producers, charging significantly more for the sale and use of the same product than for cheaper phones. This goes contrary to US patent law that provides that patents to which companies deem essential to cellular standards must be reinforced by contractual obligations.

The obligations must be fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND). The most notable problem with these types of cases is the lack of decided cases. For example, in the EU, all cases that have been brought to the EU Commission in this area of law concerning market dominance have been settled.

Other opposition to Qualcomm's practices

Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission brought a lawsuit (Federal Trade Commission v Qualcomm Inc., 17-cv-0020, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California) against Qualcomm accusing the chipmaker of illegally maintaining a monopoly for semiconductors in addition to charging elevated royalties. The effect of this challenges the ability of companies to have a fair chance of competing in the market.

In addition, South Korea fined Qualcomm in late 2016 over $850m for its monopolistic practices. The company is also currently a target by regulators in the European Union and Taiwan.

In April 2017, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) was awarded $940m in an arbitration case against Qualcomm after it successfully argued that it was paying excessive royalties for the use of Qualcomm's patents between 2010 and 2015. Unfortunately, we do not have a post-arbitration deal that includes a new price for the use of Qualcomm's chips as BlackBerry stopped producing handsets in 2016.

Investor takeaway

Reasons to own Apple shares

What is clear is that Qualcomm's business practice of overcharging for the use of their chips is not limited to the dispute with Apple. What is important is that these allegations are from several different plaintiffs in different geographical locations around the world. The result of the dispute has been the same - Qualcomm monopolistic business practice of overcharging for its chips has been malpractice and owes compensation.

This bodes very well for Apple in the courtroom and a potential decision favouring them. On the other hand, if Apple was alone in challenging Qualcomm, the story would be very different and I would be very reluctant in using the case as a material reason for an investment decision.

If you consider the number of phones BlackBerry has sold compared to Apple, you could imagine that the amount potentially due to Apple grossly exceeds the compensation awarded to BlackBerry.

Not only will a favourable ruling benefit Apple shareholders through a compensation payment, such a ruling would benefit the bottom line going forward. Apple will most likely pay less through a smaller royalty payment, or (if the Lexmark case is upheld) no royalty payment at all, only the price of the semiconductors. A ruling of such significance would lead to either a noticeable gain in profit margins for the iPhone, or a fall in price of the handset, which might entice more potential buyers of the product.

If the court decides to rule that Qualcomm's practices have been illegal then the benefits for Apple are rather large due to the scale of the business. Although we do not know the total cost for the chip due to confidentiality reasons, it has been estimated that the cost per chip to be around $15 (iPhone 6 and 6s). The subsequent iPhones would command a higher cost. The cost savings per semiconductor chip going forward would be substantial. Taking into account global iPhone sales of over 200m per year, every dollar of future savings per chip will save the company over $200m annually.

Reasons to sell Qualcomm

The mounting legal action against the company is severely hurting the bottom line with the last two quarters showing a significant decline in earnings. This is in conjunction with declining revenue for the last 3 years.

The above chart does not include any legal expenses from the dispute for Apple and its suppliers, or from the Federal Trade Commission. The growing legal action could be supplemented with action from other handset producers who use Qualcomm technology and wish to gain compensation too. All of this will detract the CEO's attention away from focusing on the business.

In the event of a win in the courts for Apple, Qualcomm will most likely have to revise its future guidance downwards as it will most likely not be able to keep charging excessive amounts from sale and licence of its chips. The value of its patent portfolio will have to be significantly revalued to the downside to take into account the changing legal views surrounding Qualcomm's patents and the compensation due. However, if we take into account the situation at the moment with Apple refusing to pay royalties, this is a big blow to Qualcomm's current earnings. Stifel notes that Apple accounts for up to 30% of Qualcomm's earnings.

If we take into account the estimated calculation of savings for Apple I used earlier, these savings should be extracted from Qualcomm's profit. However, Qualcomm will most likely see downward alterations to profit going forward from more customers than just Apple.

An unfavourable ruling will also act as a catalyst to break down its monopolistic position in the market. This opens up the playing field to other chipmakers such as Intel Corp. (INTC), which could stand to benefit from additional future business with the likes of Apple if relations with Qualcomm are not repaired. This case may result in dampened relations and force Apple to move much more of its business away from Qualcomm.

Conclusion

The case for Apple in its fight against Qualcomm seems to have been picking up steam with its opponent having to fight several legal battles around the globe due to its monopolistic practices when selling and licensing semiconductor chips. The legal discourse on the matter to try and aid innovation and competition in the market seems to be strongly in Apple's favour. Any future judgements in favour of Apple will benefit the company's bottom line in years to come and may allow the company to maintain margins while bringing down the average selling prices of its handset devices or increasing profit margins.

On the other hand, the reasons to own Qualcomm are disappearing over the near future. The company is plagued by too much litigation involving significant amounts of capital while at the same time suffering declining revenues. Future guidance for the company will most likely have to be downgraded to take into account lower profit from the sale and licensing of its chips. The long-term future of the company's success may also be dampened by customers looking for business elsewhere.

