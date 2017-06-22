U.S Oil, The Permian And Global Outlook

The price of West Texas Intermediate has made a descendant trajectory over the last two months. However, global growth offers a counterweight to supply growth.

While attending the Texas Energy Council 2017 symposium in mid-May, some of the findings and observations may be of more interest now as oil prices display their predictable volatility. As many know, I began writing on the Seeking Alpha platform in the fall of 2013, largely focusing on the Permian Basin as producers ramped up horizontal drilling. I will start there, as it was the topic that kicked off the conference. Later, I will conclude with some general market commentary and notable news.

The Permian

A senior consultant from IHSMarkit Houston offered a number of interesting observations about the Permian Basin and related market commentary. In general, the suggestion was that "over-production was over" and demand is increasing. The U.S. is not "the" swing producer today but "a" swing producer, with the caveat that OPEC has influence as to how this evolves. They expect oil prices to be bound by $55-60 at the end of 2018.

The Permian can still experience growth at $50 per barrel. With shale 3.0 drilling and completion optimizations, break-evens have dropped about $10. In the past, prices in the low $50s were necessary, now it's closer to the low $40s. Some firms like Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) and RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) can break even in the $30s. The average break-even for U.S. shale is $42-45. The Eagle Ford falls within this break-even range, and add $5- 10 for the Bakken. All Wolfcamp breakevens, north and south, are $45, though the North has the best returns. The chart below illustrates where the action has shifted in the last several years and how it is changing.



Several producing firms, major and independent, were mentioned as shifting to a Permian focus. This isn't recent news, but the list offers further research opportunities. Several of the firms have been mentioned in past articles as well, when they first began emphasizing their Permian assets.

• Anadarko (NYSE:APC);

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG);

• Encana (NYSE:ECA) here;

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) here;

• Chevron (NYSE:CVS) here and here (and incidentally the Vaca Muerta in Argentina was recently reported to be attracting more capital);

• Cimarex (NYSE:XEC)

• Apache (NYSE:APA) here, here

The supply of Permian-based oil is expected to increase to 4 million b/d by 2021, evenly split between the Delaware and Midland Basins. IHS estimates that 45,000-75,000 direct jobs will be added in the Permian area. As a sign of the increased demand and activity, in 2016 there were 1,151 trucks on the road for oil-related business, which is expected to reach 3,403 by 2022. The consultancy expects more crude oil and liquids exports originating from the Permian. Innovations in logistics and continued manufacturing efficiencies will be required, as mentioned in a recent past article.

The Dallas Fed notes that Permian crude oil production was 2.34 million b/d in May, up 50,000 b/d from April.

Needless to say, there are numerous interactions between price, capital expenditures, and company specifics related to balance sheets. Another sidebar from the conference, upstream capital in the U.S. was expected to experience robust growth from 2017 to 2021, the noted forecast range.

Fundamentals in the U.S. and Globally

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) "expects U.S. crude oil production to increase through 2018, averaging 9.3 million b/d in 2017 and 10.0 million b/d in 2018. Continued increases in drilling activity in U.S. shale basins, particularly in Texas, support production increases throughout the (short-term) forecast." The organization, reporting June 15th, also forecasts WTI averaging $51 in 2017 and $53 in 2018. The global benchmark Brent is $2 higher than WTI, the U.S. benchmark. A range of potential prices are displayed below:

The global supply and demand outlook is slowly tightening compared to early 2016.

Interestingly, demand growth for oil in China had a tepid outlook, but that appears to be changing. At the conference, a presenter noted that Ford trucks were hot items in China, seen as status symbols. A recent Wall Street Journal article echoed this sentiment with the trend of Chinese consumers preferring SUVs in spite of the government's push toward electric vehicles. It's hard to say which group will win in the end though, the government or the consumers. Given China's air pollution problems, it may be the government. China imported 9.2 million b/d in March, a 15% increase from the previous year.

Finally, the global economic outlook is more positive than in previous years and it supports the expected increasing supply forecast in the EIA's outlook. The Dallas Federal Reserves notes:

"Though emerging-market economies account for a larger share of global growth, advanced economies have steadily increased their contribution since late 2015. In first quarter 2017, advanced economies accounted for over a third of world output (ex. U.S.) growth, up from 22.9 percent in fourth quarter 2015."

The Dallas Fed attributes the growth in advanced economies to output growth in the euro area. Canada and Korea were both acknowledged for decent bumps to GDP. Brazil and Mexico were standout contributors to emerging market growth.

While many oil and gas stocks have taken a hit in recent weeks, the road ahead appears better than the recent past.