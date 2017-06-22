Is There A Shortcut For Tesla On The Road To Autonomous Vehicles?

Given the rapid price declines of lidars, we think such a shortcut is pretty important for Tesla.

Some argue this data can only be generated by a host of cars actually driving autonomously, but perhaps there is something of a shortcut.

This requires the company to generate much more data in order to improve the algorithms required for other sensors to build a 3D model of the environment without a lidar.

Tesla is taking a different route towards full autonomous vehicles compared to other car manufacturers in dispensing with the lidar.

On the ambitious road to build level 4 autonomous vehicles ('AV'), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is doing things differently from most other car manufacturers, dispensing with the Lidar and going with cheaper sensors like cameras, lasers, and ultrasonic sensors.

For now, the hardware is cheaper but at the cost of placing a much greater demand on software. But the question we're trying to answer here is whether this route contains a short-cut in the form of generating the required data through Tesla's fleet. This is a question that has already generated a considerable amount of debate here on Seeking Alpha.

We initially, and perhaps all too uncritically, assumed Tesla would be able pull this off, and we received some strong criticism from SA contributor Paulo Santos. It turns out that things aren't as clear cut as they seemed to us earlier, but we haven't given up hope entirely.

First, a little overview of the AV hardware. A crucial capability of any AV is that it should be able to make sense of its environment in real time. It needs to recognize non-moving objects, like lane markings, road signs, traffic lights, curbs, and the like.

More demanding is recognizing moving objects, other cars on the road, pedestrians, bikes, unexpected objects moving suddenly on the road, etc. It needs to recognize these fast, determine how they're moving, and react accordingly.

Errors

There are potentially three types of errors:

False positives; warning for things that are not there

False negatives; not seeing obstacles that are there

Classification errors; misjudging an obstacle and botching the response

There is of course a fourth category, which looks the most serious but might not be, from Templetons:

A different class of error is complete failure. A sensor or its software components may shut down or malfunction in an obvious way. Surprisingly, this can be tolerated more frequently than blindness, because the system will know the sensor has failed, and will not accept its data. It will either rely on redundant sensors, or quickly move to pull off the road using other sensors if that's not enough. This can't be too frequent or people will stop trusting the system, though.

We start off with a brief description of the relative strengths and weaknesses of the different types of sensors.

Lidar

Waymo's cars (and most other AV projects) are based on lidars (light detecting and ranging), a pretty expensive light-based radar system which scans the environment, using bounced off waves measuring distance that create a point cloud which can form a 3D model of the environment in most weather conditions, although they can struggle in heavy rain, fog or snow. They do work in the dark, though.

A lidar is also somewhat limited in its range, up to 100 meters. A car driving at speed can cover this in a second. Lidars are also fairly low resolution devices (although better than radar), which can complicate recognizing things. Another disadvantage is that they are fairly big, so they're usually build on the roof and protrude pretty clearly.

They also need unobstructed vision to get the maximum out of them, so building them in the car (behind the windows, for instance) isn't a good idea. Lidars are also still rather expensive, although this is likely to come down if and when they are adopted for mass market application in AVs.

Initially, Waymo went with the Velodyne HDL-64E LIDAR, but that one cost a cool $75K, so it is now building its own stuff, from Wired:

Waymo, Google's self-driving car outfit, says hundreds of its engineers spent thousands of hours and millions of dollars perfecting the company's lidar. And it accuses Uber of stealing its work. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Waymo claims former Google employee Anthony Levandowski downloaded 14,000 technical files from a company server, then used the information to launch the autonomous truck startup Otto. Uber acquired Otto a few months later and tapped Levandowski to lead its robo-car program.

14,000 Technical papers and hundreds of engineers, you get the picture. There are much cheaper lidars on the way, on which we will have more to say in another article.

Cameras

Tesla has chosen to discard with lidars and go for cameras instead. These are much cheaper and can be built into the car as to make them invisible. They are good at classification and texture interpretation, and they produce higher resolution pictures compared to lidars.

Unlike lidars, cameras can see color, so they have a leg up in scene interpretation, like reading signs, traffic lights, and the like. However, cameras struggle with different lightening conditions.

A disadvantage of cameras is that they produce massive amounts of data which requires massive amount of computational processing, as they are a 2D instrument from which the software has to reconstruct a 3D interpretation.

It's unlikely that this processing is good enough anytime soon as to produce a rendition of the relevant environment without false positives, negatives, or interpretation errors. That is, it's not ready for full AV. Cameras also struggle in bad weather and especially at night, using what light is available like your headlights or street lightening, but this is often not enough.

Radar

A third sensor is the radar radio detection and ranging, which excels at motion measurement as it uses radio waves to determine the velocity, range, and angle of objects due to the Doppler effect. They're not nearly as accurate as lidars as they produce much lower resolution. Radars and lidars can be used as a way to cross validate in order to more accurately predict motion. There are recent improvements, from EE Times:

The new RFCMOS technology recently introduced to the market will allow smaller, lower power, efficient sensors that fit right into the OEM cost reduction strategy. This will also make radar more complementary to cameras as the "dynamic duo".

Ultrasonic sensors

Teslas have 12 ultrasonic sensors providing the system with 360 degree vision. Their range is about 16 feet/5 meters. They are used by the auto parking system to map out parking spots and by the autopilot to avoid changing lanes into traffic.

Machine/computer vision

Machine vision, from Templetons:

Machine vision usually refers to simpler, localized analysis of digital images. This includes things like finding features and edges, detecting motion and motion parallax, and using parallax on stereo (binocular) images to estimate distance. These techniques are reasonably well established and many are well understood. Some machine vision problems are harder, but on track to solution, like detecting and reading signs.

Computer vision is much more sophisticated, basically producing similar vision and interpretation skills as humans. For this, artificial intelligence algorithms are required, produced by machine learning, improving algorithms by providing them massive amounts of data.

The question is, what kind of data. Can algorithms only improve when they are operating the car in real-world conditions (which would take an enormous amount of driver miles with AVs), or is there some form of shortcut? That is a crucial question for Tesla.

Tesla's shortcut?

Tesla has produced cars with enhanced hardware since October last year, including a radar with enhanced processing that allows it to see through heavy rain, fog, dust, and even a car in front of it.

In addition, it has eight cameras providing 360 degree view with a 250m range and 12 ultrasonic sensors, updated to detect hard and soft objects at nearly twice the distance of the previous sensors. It uses the onboard Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX2 system (albeit that comes in different versions) as the one used at present might not be sufficient, according to SA contributor Mark Hibben, but the Drive PX3 will be out way before any Tesla will sell level 4 AVs).

Elon Musk claims that this hardware, in combination with upcoming software improvements (Tesla Vision), will be able to produce a car that's fully autonomous (level 4), pending regulatory approval. That's a pretty bold claim. By the end of the year, we know more:

A Tesla vehicle will drive in fully autonomous mode from LA to New York City by the end of 2017, company CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday during a press call.

It requires breakthroughs in the algorithms that drive the computer vision. Basically, that needs training and lots of it. It is now uploading data from Autopilot 2 (depending on driver consent), which consists of little video clips.

What we know is the type of neural network Tesla is using; it's a ConvNet, a convolutional neural network, a type of neural network inspired by the animal visual cortex and used in image recognition applications.

A relevant question is what kind of data Tesla is collecting, from its datasharing info, per Electrek:

In order to do so, we need to collect short video clips using the car's external cameras to learn how to recognize things like lane lines, street signs, and traffic light positions. The more fleet learning of road conditions we are able to do, the better your Tesla's self-driving ability will become.

Some more could be pried from users that have hacked the system and putting it in debug mode, but it shows what data Autopilot is using in real time, not what data it is sending in order to improve the algorithms. Here is SA contributor Mark Hibben:

The availability of shadow mode in Nvidia's hardware provides a powerful way to rack up autonomous driving miles. Since every Tesla produced will have the necessary hardware, Tesla can deploy its self-driving software to these vehicles in shadow mode. A fleet of 100,000 Tesla vehicles, driving 10,000 miles in the first year, can accumulate a billion miles of shadow mode testing in the first year. Far from being hopelessly behind, Tesla can easily overtake Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo, which according to its DMV report, has accumulated a total of 2.3 million miles.

In the comment section to that article, another fine SA contributor, Paulo Santos, disputes this claim:

They CAN'T do that by definition. The reason is simple, either the driver or even AP2 will ALWAYS be deviating slightly from what a self-driven car would have done. This needn't be a large deviation -- as soon as the deviation happens, you have a butterfly effect. Furthermore, whatever testing they do then has to be replicated in testing the actual self-driving car in public roads. And we know TSLA factually lags because of such testing and its performance there.

And a later clarification:

A self-driving car needs to check what happens for a stretch after it follows its OWN decisions, not someone else's. Each time someone else drives outside of what the self-driving car would have done, the self-driving has to reset to another starting point. Exactly like your GPS example, in fact. If the self-driving car was following the previous route, it can no longer know how it would have done in that route, because you changed it. Now replace "route" for even minor trajectory changes, lane changes, accelerations, decelerations. Your interaction with everything around the car changes. 1km/h at origin changes everything you're going to meet next. And so on and so forth.

This seems logical. However, perhaps there is something of a shortcut here. Describing what kind of data is generated and what is done with it in order to improve the algorithms, here is Spectrum IEEE:

In most cases, this technique depends on humans making annotations to enormous sets of data in order to train machine learning algorithms: hundreds or thousands of people looking at snapshots or videos taken by cars driving down streets, and drawing boxes around vehicles and road signs and labeling them, over and over. Researchers from the University of Michigan think there's a better way: Doing the whole thing in simulation instead, and they've shown that it can actually be more effective than using real data annotated by humans.... at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Singapore last week, researchers from the University of Michigan set out to determine whether or not the graphics in Grand Theft Auto V can be used to train a deep learning system to recognize objects.

That is, the article raises two interesting points:

Training seems to be possible with humans making annotations to enormous sets of data, the data that Tesla's cars load up from its fleet to its servers in shadow mode (if the car owner consents).

Perhaps even more radical, it tries to ascertain whether training can be done in simulation, that is, in a computer generated photorealistic environment like Grand Theft Auto V.

And, the results of the latter are interesting:

Additional analysis suggests that the simulation-trained networks are actually better at picking out cars that are farther away or otherwise difficult to see, and also better at avoiding false positives. This may be because the simulations are able to generate a much wider variety of data than you tend to get by just driving a car around a city over and over, providing a more diverse input for training.

The problem is the simulation of things that are hard to predict, but this doesn't mean simulations aren't useful, even if they can't solve every problem. So perhaps there is this Tesla shortcut. It's unlikely to be a complete substitute for real world autonomous testing of vehicles, but it's likely to get at least some of the basics.

There is some degree of turbulence in the team that is responsible for Tesla's Autopilot though, that's never a good sign.

Daimler

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is going a similar route as Tesla, using the Nvidia Drive PSX2. Mark Hibben places it in the same camp as Tesla, as it also promises to have a full (supposedly level 4) AV car on the road by next year.

Hibben invokes Daimler's inherent engineering prowess and its conservative approach to solidify Tesla's route to AV:

Is it possible that Daimler, one of the oldest and most prestigious automobile companies in the world, has suddenly been infected by "Tesla Fever"? Tesla Fever is characterized by a reckless willingness to market unsafe technology to unsuspecting customers. The Tesla bears often invoke some form of Tesla Fever in characterizing the short thesis for Tesla. I seriously doubt that Daimler has been infected by any such thing. At this point, let me digress briefly with a personal anecdote by way of explanation.

But Daimler isn't quite taking the same route as Tesla, it is actually using a lidar, this is in German, but it is nevertheless quite unequivocal, from All electronics:

Neu an Bord sind dabei laut Daimler neben Lidar-Sensoren auch Deep-Learning-Technologien sowie bisher im Automobilbereich kaum verwendete Grafikprozessoren (GPUs).

This is pretty important, because using a lidar greatly reduces the amount of computation necessary as no 3D image needs to be constructed from 2D data (as in the case with camera data).

However, we did find one other company that tries to get to AV without using a lidar, and it's called AutoX, a small startup from Princeton professor Dr. Jianxiong Xiao, from Business Insider:

As noted in the video, AutoX's system doesn't rely on the LIDAR laser arrays or other expensive sensors that most self-driving cars, including Waymo's and Uber's, require to function. Instead, AutoX uses advanced artificial intelligence to "see" through cameras mounted on the car and steer the car accordingly.

But even it isn't necessarily forsaking lidars:

From Xiao's standpoint, that's a crucial point: While future iterations of AutoX technology will support ultrasonic sensors and LIDAR and all that stuff for the sake of enhancing driver safety, the startup is currently focused on building the cheapest and most accessible system for self-driving cars that it possibly can.

Conclusion

At present, Tesla stands alone in its level 4/5 AV ambitions forsaking lidars. In order to make this a success, it relies on heavy training of its algorithms. It looks like the shadow mode real life data generated by its Tesla fleet is useful, even simulation data can be useful, as it happens.

But it remains very much to be seen whether this can completely substitute for large scale road testing of autonomous driven cars. The jury is still very much out on that. Perhaps Tesla should hook up with AutoX, but it seems more likely to us that somewhere in the near future, when lidar prices have come down sufficiently, Tesla will also include a lidar in its cars, although such decision would have considerable consequences for its existing production platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.