The Rarity Of Responsibility: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

In recent posts, we've recently discussed Illinois's fiscal problems, increases in longevity, retirement funding, tontines and related themes. This has caused me to recall an IMF report published five years ago which garnered 15 minutes of the public's attention when it warned that increasing longevity should be expected to have a devastating effect on pensions.

Its essential point was that governments have consistently underestimated longevity projections and thus have underestimated their pension liabilities. If people live just three years more than expected in 2050, which is in line with the average underestimates of the recent past, the IMF warned that the funding gap to pay retirement benefits would be 1% to 2% per year - an amount equal to 50% of 2010 GDP.

This gain in longevity would come as a huge shock to public and private pension schemes that are already underfunded. Interestingly, the IRS now looks set to adopt new mortality tables, reflecting the wonderful news that we are indeed living longer. Public pensions (Illinois et al.) and corporate retirement plans will thus be under increasing pressure to increase contributions so as to maintain their plans' "fundedness."

Since the financial crisis set in, I can recall a zillion responsible voices - the IMF being one of them - calling for, even begging for, structural reforms. But looking back, actions in this area have been exceedingly rare. We noted in yesterday's post that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has been a rare exception to this trend - the exception that underscores how little has been done throughout America (and the world) to ensure institutions' ability to meet their future obligations to retirees. We just don't do financial responsibility particularly well these days.

A novel policy recommendation made by the above-cited IMF paper was to transfer longevity risk from pension plans to insurers, who would handle the risk for a fee. This makes a lot of sense, and indeed is the reason why I backed tontines, seeing them as the retirement expression of today's sharing economy. But in general, while we wait for these sorts of innovations to catch on, saving and investing earlier and longer would be a good idea. Alternatively, rather than save so hard for a 40-year retirement, people can save for a 30-year retirement (as has been the recent expectation) and plan to work longer.

