Snap Acquires Zenly For Location Sharing App

The deal makes perfect sense for Snap, and should bolster its offerings to advertisers with location-aware context about users.

Zenly has created an opt-in social sharing app that enables users to see where their friends and family are located.

Quick Take

Social application company Snap (SNAP) has acquired location app company Zenly for between $250 million and $350 million, according to a report in TechCrunch.

Zenly has created an app that enables opt-in social sharing of location between users and currently has a small but growing user base.

The deal makes perfect sense for Snap since the system will directly build its advertising offerings based on location and user intent.

Target Company

Paris, France-based Zenly was founded in 2015 to make it easy for users to know where their friends and family are located.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Antoine Martin, who has been working on the project since 2011.

Below is an interview video of Zenly’s CEO about next generation video:

(Source: TechCrunch)

The company raised $35 million in two rounds of investment from private investors including top-tier firm Benchmark.

Zenly’s app apparently has had 4 million downloads, mostly from Europe and Asia, which isn’t much compared to more widely-used apps which can reach hundreds of millions.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

The report indicated a price paid of $250 million to $350 million, with most of the consideration paid in cash along with some stock.

Snap hasn’t confirmed the deal, nor has it filed an 8-K, which would be required if the transaction caused a material change of financial condition.

According to its current 10-Q, as of March 31, 2017, Snap had $3.2 billion in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. The company had $306 million in total liabilities.

If the purchase amount range is accurate, Snap would have ample financial resources to pay for the acquisition without financial stress.

The acquisition rationale for Snap is that the app enables users to share their location with their friends and family; the app therefore encourages users to message each other to find what they are doing and potentially make plans for an activity.

Since Snap apparently closed the deal in late May, it may have already integrated the mapping system into its own app that it launched yesterday, which it calls Snap Map.

A significant rationale for the addition is that beyond fostering friends and family connections, which is important, the app enables Snap to target location-based advertising to its daily active user base, which equaled 158 million in December 2016, according to its S-1 filing.

Additionally, since the system encourages users to communicate through in-app, Snap will be able to better understand user behaviors based on location, generating a more complete profile of each user’s typical daily activities and locations. This knowledge will be used to help advertisers more tightly focus their offerings to users based on greater context of what each user is doing and where.

Imagine a teenager seeing her friend nearby on the Snap Map; she texts her to meet at a frozen yogurt shop in between their two locations. Snap could then serve an advertisement for a competing yogurt shop to both persons before the two arrive at their originally-intended location, suggesting that they ‘try something new’ along with a $1 off digital coupon.

It isn’t difficult to see the advertising opportunities that now combine location and knowledge of user intent.

I view the deal a definite positive for Snap. It is well within Snap’s core offering and should provide significant upside to advertisers and Snap’s topline revenue potential.

