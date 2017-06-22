Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Breaks Out! Spotlight On Aclaris Therapeutics

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a spotlight feature on Aclaris Therapeutics is below.

Helping the rise this week is the administration's effort to control drug price by increasing competition and removing regulatory hurdles, instead of imposing more regulations on the industry.

The biotech sector is up some eight percent on the week as sentiment seems to be shifting on the sector as it breaks through long term resistance levels.

The biotech sector is having one of its best weeks in recent memory. The sector is up some eight percent through Wednesday including yesterday's better than four percent rise. Sentiment seems to shifted dramatically to the positive this week and the major biotech indices have all broken through stubborn resistance levels decisively that have held firmly in place since December of 2015.

I think helping this shift in sentiment on the sector are supportive moves from the administration intent on tackling drug pricing issues by fostering greater competition and lowering regulatory hurdles, and not by new regulations. The Senate GOP is also due to release their health care bill and we will see what if any impact that has on the sector today.

There remains a dearth of M&A activity in the space but yesterday did have some interesting speculation including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) buying Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the crosshairs of an unnamed suitor.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been a big winner this week. The stock is up more than 50% despite a secondary offering. Triggering the rally was positive Phase 3 results around its compound Rubraca for the maintenance treatment of certain ovarian cancer patients. The company plans to file a NDA around the indication within the next four months.

Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) just received Orphan Drug Designation status for its for is compound pamrevlumab, the company's monoclonal antibody candidate for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Stifel Nicolaus used the event to become the first analyst to chime in on the name in some four months. It raises its price target from $32 to $38 based on the new designation.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is seeing some love from analysts this week after updating investors on the progress of its pipeline candidates early this week. BTIG, Nomura and Cowen & Co. all reiterated or initiated the shares as a Buy this week with price targets ranging from $98 to $108 a share.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) also has gotten multiple shout outs in recent days. This morning H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $30 price target on this cannabiniod play. Yesterday it was Needham reissuing its own Buy rating with a more subdued $23 price target. Needham's analyst notes:

Cara announced outcome of planned CR845 Phase 2/3 post-surgical pain trial interim power assessment today. We spoke w/ mgmt for an update. No changes will be made to current randomization ratio across the 3 arms (1:1:1 placebo, 0.5 ug/kg, 1.0ug/kg), however target enrollment will be increased from 125/ arm to 150/ arm. Other pre-specified options were ending trial early due to low probability of success or shifting enrollment to one optimal dose. We view outcome favorably, noting that the two dose arms were evaluated independently by Data Monitoring Cmtee. Implication is that both low and high dose CR845 have potential for statistically significant effect in view of DMC. We had been concerned that low and possibly high dose evaluated in this trial may not be sufficiently high for efficacy. Mgmt guided for completing enrollment for final analysis by YE17. Separately, top-line results from CR845 Phase 2b trial in Osteoarthritis are expected later this month.

In today's Spotlight feature, we look at a new small cap biotech name at the request of a Biotech Forum subscriber. Is it a Buy, Hold or Fold stock? Let's find out.

Company Overview:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a small clinical-stage biotechnology company just outside Philadelphia. The concern is focused on developing and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. The company came public in the second half of 2015. The shares have gained some 60% since the stock's debut and currently have a market capitalization of just under $700 million. The company receives little coverage here on SeekingAlpha and the last dedicated article on it was in August of last year.

Pipeline:

A-101:

This is the company's primary drug candidate at the moment. This is a proprietary high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution, as an in-office therapy. The solution can be administered by physicians or staff for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK). SK lesions are among the most common non-cancerous skin lesions affecting over 75 million individuals in the U.S. alone.

These afflicted patients may be affected with just one lesion or dozens of SK lesions. SK does not pose a health risk, though the lesions can become itchy, irritated, and painful. This generally is an 'elective' solution so will not be covered under most insurance plans. A NDA has been filed for this indication after successful trial results and has been accepted for the FDA for review. The solution is also under development for common warts.

AT-50001:

This is a Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 dose ranging trial of ATI-50002 for the topical treatment of patchy alopecia areata in the second half of 2017 as well as a separate Phase 2 trial for vitiligo in the second half of 2017.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $160 million in cash and marketable securities and then raised just south of $20 million via a secondary offering. The company has stated this should fund all development and operational activities Aclaris has currently planned through the first quarter of 2019.

The company has decent analyst support with a median analyst price target of $45.00 currently. In recent months Guggenheim, Jefferies and Leerink Swann have reissued Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $36.00 to $54.00 a share. Leerink's analyst believes a recently issued patent the company received could ultimately be worth $15 a share.

Guggenheim raised their price target on Aclaris from $35 to $40 on March 16th for the following reasons:

PT by using a DCF analysis. Post the quarter, we continue to believe that upwards earnings revisions to levels not yet reflected in sell-side expectations should drive ACRS shares higher. We believe upwards consensus earnings revisions could come from: 1) Faster than expected uptake and higher than expected peak sales of A-101 for SK; 2) Commercialization of A-101 for common warts; and, 3) Free call options on ATI-50001, ATI-50002, and other early stage pipeline opportunities. Positives from the 4Q16 release that support our thesis: 1) In November of '16, ACRS reported that two pivotal Phase 3 trials of its lead product candidate A-101 40% Topical Solution met all primary and secondary endpoints of each trial, achieving clinically and statistically significant clearance of seborrheic keratosis (SK) lesions. In February 2017, ACRS submitted a New Drug Application NDA for A-101 40% Topical Solution for the treatment of SK to the FDA. 2) During '16 ACRS also reported positive data from a Phase 2 trial of A-101 45% Topical Solution for the treatment of common warts. 3) ACRS recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of ATI-50001, its investigational JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis. And, 4) ACRS had cash and cash equivalents of $174.1MM as of 12/31/16.

Verdict:

Aclaris is one of few speciality pharma names that have delivered for shareholders as the sub-sector of the market has come under significant pressure thanks to saga at Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) for over a year now.

The company is well-funded for now, has upcoming milestones and several 'shots on goal'. That being said, I do not have a good feel for this part of the healthcare sector and frankly have not done well investing in the space. Therefore, I am going to pass on any investment of Aclaris at this time but did want to offer up a quick analysis on what is a very uncovered name.

