CarMax: Did You See This?

Carmax (NYSE:KMX) is a well-known company that operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. I lifted my sell rating back in April and the stock has moved higher since then. For those that are unfamiliar, the name sells used cars, but not just to consumers. It sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions as well as sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. What is more, the company also provides customers financing alternatives through its finance operations while offering a range of other related products and services, including the appraisal and purchase of vehicles directly from consumers, vehicle repair services and extended warranties. The business has been quite profitable, but I had a sell rating on the name up until April. I lifted that call at $55 and the stock has begun to rally. However, does performance justify this rally? To answer this, let us check in on the name.

The company just reported its Q1 earnings and it was another very profitable quarter with growth. Further, unlike several quarters in the past, the company managed to surpass estimates on the top and bottom lines. In the past few quarters it had been missing on both lines. In terms of underlying performance, the company saw total used vehicle unit sales grow 14.1% and comparable store used unit sales grow 82% versus the prior year's first quarter. This growth is getting a bit back on track with the growth displayed in the last few years. In recent quarters sales had slowed, but thus far calendar year 2017 has been strong. This same store sales performance reflects an improvement in conversion and a moderate improvement in store traffic. I was disappointed to see that wholesale vehicle unit sales were flat, but in quarter's past they had been falling, so I will take this. The flat wholesale numbers come from weakness in appraisal traffic.

So-called "other sales" and revenues were up 12.3% year-over-year. Extended protection plan revenues (which includes extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection revenues) increased a strong 20.5% versus the prior year level, reflecting growth in used unit sales. There were also lower cancellation activities which is a great positive. Net third-party finance fees were, however, up only 4.2% from last year's quarter. Other sales were boosted by the opening of three new stores in the United States as well.

So overall, sales were on the rise, and total revenues were $4.54 billion, beating estimates by $80 million, and rising 9.9% from last year. That is strong but still slightly slower growth than we are accustomed to. What about overall profit? Well, total gross profit increased 13.2% to $648 million in the quarter. Further, used vehicle gross profit rose 14.7%, driven by the 14.1% increase in total used unit sales that I mentioned above, while used vehicle gross profit per unit remained comparable with the prior year period, but was up about $10 per vehicle. Wholesale vehicle gross profit actually rose 1.8% versus the prior year's quarter thanks to sales prices, even if volume was flat. Finally, due to the rise in third-party fees, so called "other" profit jumped 20.7%.

Now, in order to generate these sales and higher profits, expenses rose. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.1% to $404 million, primarily reflecting the 11% increase in the company's store base in a year's time. Interest expense rose to $16.8 million from $11.1 million in the prior year's quarter. However, compensation expenses declined $11.5 million. All in all, these rising expenses resulted in a narrowing interest margin to 5.8% from 5.9% last year. This is one weakness that keeps me from wanting to be a buyer.

Bottom line? This is one of the better quarters we have seen in a while, but there are still weaknesses. I continue to like that the company has a nice share repurchase program. During the fourth quarter, CarMax repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock for $182.1 million pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of May 31 2017, it had $1.41billion remaining available for repurchase under the program. While a reduced share count of course benefits earnings per share, the company is still under pressure. However, with the relatively strong economy, low gas prices and a confident consumer, I think sales will remain strong. With the improvements in the name that we are seeing and a fiscal 2018 plan that includes another 15 store openings, continued repurchases, and leaner capex, I will recommend you continue to hold the name.

