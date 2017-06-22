Government Properties Income Trust: High Yield, Solid Fundamentals

High-yield can be a difficult temptation to resist for income investors. After all, many of us need to build a solid income. Generally speaking, I am cautious about high-yield stocks in this environment: They tend to also be highly-levered, and thus doubly vulnerable to the prospect of rising bond rates. Businesses that offer a high dividend are often times, but not always, in the declining phase of their business cycle.

While I believe that income investors must keep high-yield exposure limited, some high-yield stocks have solid, sustainable businesses behind them and have mitigated some of that risk. I believe that Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) is one of those companies.

Government Properties Income Trust is the US government's biggest single land lord. The company owns 72 properties and 93% of its revenue comes from government entities. About 60% of revenue comes from the federal government, and 22% comes from various state governments. Being a landlord to the government has both benefits and drawbacks. This article takes a look at Government Properties Income Trust, and whether it can be picked up right here.

A leap of faith

Because the federal government rarely does long-term budgets these days, it is difficult for management to know its tenants' budget and therefore even harder to provide forward guidance. Last quarter occupancy rose by 20 basis points to 95.1% leased. Rents increased 5.2% year-on-year, but normalized FFO actually fell from 62 cents to 56 cents.

While it is difficult to plot where FFO will go in the future, analyst consensus is for low single-digit FFO declines for the next couple years. In the years between 2019 and 2021 about 39% of all leases are coming due. There are fewer leases rolling off this year and next, and management puts only 1.38% of its properties "at risk" until 2019. 2019 to 2021 might be difficult years, but we will know more about that in the future. At the moment, the dividend (which comes out to a 7.6% yield) is 77% of adjusted FFO. Overall, Government Properties Income Trust has to be an investment for the dividend yield, and the dividend yield is secure.

Another reason not to expect much growth is that capitalization rate to borrowing cost spreads (the spread which makes acquisitions profitable) have narrowed as capitalization rates have dropped (due to increasing competition and higher real estate prices). For example, over the last quarter the company acquired just one property, but disposed of one property as well.

Valuation

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust have been grinding higher in 2017. In fact, shares are up 18% year-to-date. Since January 1st, shares have basically recovered to their average ten-year valuation. Over the last ten years this stock has averaged 10 times trailing FFO. Right now shares are right about at their median valuation. Is Government Properties Income Trust still a buy? For that, I'd like to weigh the pros and cons.

Let's start with the good stuff. Government Properties Income Trust offers a high yield that does have a good deal of cushion. Its tenants, mostly federal government agencies, are some of the highest-rated tenants a REIT can have. In fact, 88% of the company's income comes from investment grade tenants. Once a government agency gets into an office space, it is often difficult for them to leave.

Unfortunately there is a good bit of uncertainty from federal government tenants right now. These days, budgets tend to be rather short-term, and so many agencies are up in the air. Furthermore, the federal government is actively seeking to reduce the amount of square footage per employee, from 200 to 150. What that ultimately leads to as far as occupancy is unknown, but chances are it will have negative ramifications. Federal Government Income Trust is also pretty highly-levered. Its debt is 6.8 times trailing EBITDA, which is once again high for my taste. Also, the company only started paying a dividend in 2014.

I think, on the whole, I'd much prefer to buy this REIT at some kind of discount. Looking at the stock's action over the last few years, the ten year average valuation has actually served as a ceiling, and so shares may well dip again. If they do, I will strongly consider buying, but will keep exposure rather limited.

If you're interested in Government Properties Income Trust, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on following this name more closely in the future, and will write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.