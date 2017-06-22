Callaway Golf: Swing And A Miss

This article about Callaway golf (NYSE:ELY) is from a value investor's perspective on its long-term business outlook.

How is the golf equipment business?

The business has bad fundamentals as it is making a profit of 40 million (adjusted for extraordinary items ) on revenues around 871 million. The net income margin is around 4.5%. Companies like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (TaylorMade) have exited the golf clubs and balls business. This would only be an advantage to existing companies like Callaway if they are able to improve on their existing margins. Only improving the top-line revenues is of no use. Callaway already has 25.6% market share in the clubs business and 13.8% in the balls business. Increasing the top-line from here is going to be difficult.

Due to the many existing players like TaylorMade, Titleist in the golf equipment business, there is the added downside risk that Callaway may lose its current market share. Unlike other games, golf has been declining in popularity for some time. Also, golfers do not change their golf equipment regularly and this makes it unlucrative for the manufacturers. The high prices for a golf club is a barrier to entry for people to take up the sport. This is catch-22 situation for the manufacturers where to increase their revenues by having more people buy their equipment, they might have to first decrease their prices.

The no of golfers reduced from 30.6 million in 2003 to 24.7 million in 2014. The no of golfers in the age group 18-34 decresed by 30 percent in the last 20 years. This shows that not enough young people are taking up golf to increase the revenues in the future.

Source: 10-K filing

If you have a look at the last year's income statement above, most of the profit is due to a partial stake sale in TopGolf of 17 million and a valuation allowance reversal (accounting assumption) of 132 million by Callaway. This has inflated the total assets owned by Callaway by 150 million (below).

Source: 10-K filing

There were hardly any profits in the last 5 years. Below is a graph showing the revenues and profits of Callaway in the last few years.

Source: The Motley Fool

Is TopGolf worth its hype?

Callaway has approximately 15% stake in Topgolf. Callaway estimates its fair value investment in Topgolf between 207 and 217 million. This estimate is obtained from the Topgolf repurchase program of the shares held by Callaway. This implies a valuation of 1.4 billion for Topgolf. Looking at the disclosure below, Providence Equity gave a loan to TopGolf by buying preferred shares (though technically an equity investment) to allow Topgolf to buy back its shares from Callaway.

Source : 10-K Filing

With Topgolf's revenues of 300 million last year and debt of more than 275 million, it would take at least a few years to support the high valuation. So, the estimate of 207-217 million dollars for Callaway's stake is higher than the intrinsic value of the business.

With its current market valuation of 1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of more than 30, the stock provides no opportunity for investors. Most of its recent price gains are due to short-term outlook and hype due to its investment in Topgolf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.