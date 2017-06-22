Think Global: The Hawks Are Spreading Their Wings

Two such clues were revealed over the last 24 hours.

For those looking to read the proverbial tea leaves, you have to be willing to search for clues in places you wouldn't normally look.

Here are two important events that I'd wager flew under your radar on Thursday.

I've said this before, but this morning I get another chance to mention it.

One of the challenges about writing for this particular platform (versus writing for my own site) is that it's sometimes difficult to make yourself mention things that investors probably should care about, but invariably don't.

I struggle with that a lot in my posts on China and its vast shadow banking complex.

It's nice to get a lot of comments and a lot of page views. It's gratifying to know that a lot of people read what you spent a lot of time writing.

But invariably, what people want to read about doesn't always match up well with what people should read about.

At HR I don't have to grapple with that dilemma as much, because as far as I can tell from the data I have available to me, a good percentage of the readers are accessing the site from financial hubs and, unsurprisingly, from locales in Connecticut. That probably means those visitors are manning the desks and therefore are interested in things that would seem boring and esoteric to a wider audience.

However, if I eschew this platform when it comes to mentioning some of those esoteric things, I'm actually working at cross purposes with one of my main goals: reducing the information asymmetry between retail investors and the pros.

So on Thursday, I thought I'd take a chance on mentioning two events you invariably don't care too much about, but probably should note.

Over the past several weeks, more than a few commentators have warned that investors have become too confident in the infallibility of the buy-the-dip trade. That trade (whether you realize it or not) amounts to perpetually calling central banks' bluff with regard to whether they're serious about normalizing policy.

Here's how I described this a couple of weeks ago:

For all the talk about how investors and traders hang on every word that comes out of policy makers' mouths, when you actually think about it, central banks' reflexivity problem effectively allows markets to interpret everything as dovish. Or, put differently, every hawkish lean is interpreted as a bluff that is immediately called and every dovish spin is just another reason to BTFD. So in a way, it's not entirely clear who's "guiding" who in the whole forward guidance-markets relationship. Realizing that, to quote Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic, they were no longer "unalterable spectators," but rather "alterable observers who are [themselves] able to alter," markets began to simply mock anything that sounded hawkish. Simply put, every investor and trader became Josephine Witt…

The risk is that the days of being able to "glitter bomb" the Mario Draghis of the world (i.e. openly lampoon them for their inability and unwillingness to lean any semblance of hawkish) are coming to an end.

As one trader put it earlier this month, "for good reason, we've gotten used to taking everything with a grain of salt [but] it's probably better to err now on giving them a serious dose of the benefit of the doubt."

The high profile examples of a notable shift are of course the Fed's purportedly "hawkish" hike and the ECB's removal of the reference to more rate cuts from their forward guidance.

But if you want to get a sense of whether the tide is truly receding on accommodation, you have to look for more subtle clues in places that would normally fly under your radar.

Well overnight, we got two such clues from the RBNZ and the Norges Bank.

The RBNZ kept rates unchanged and suggested it wasn't overly concerned about kiwi strength. "It appears that the bank isn't too perturbed by the rally in the currency given that export prices have also risen," Kiwibank's Zoe Wallis said, adding that "the market was expecting stronger language on the exchange rate and failure to deliver that has sent the New Zealand dollar higher."

I wouldn't call the statement "hawkish" per se, but it certainly wasn't dovish. Here's Goldman's quick take:

Overall, today's brief statement highlights a determination at the RBNZ to keep rates unchanged over the next few months. Nevertheless, we believe the market is underestimating the risk of a more hawkish tilt evolving towards the end of the year (GS: +25bp in Nov 2017) - and particularly in a scenario where CPI surprises RBNZ forecasts to the upside for a fourth consecutive quarter in 2Q2017, wages growth picks-up somewhat, and October's General Election results in additional fiscal stimulus being announced.

The result: a kiwi rally.

Hours later, we got the Norges Bank and guess what? Hawkish, that's what, as the bank projected the rate path bottoming at 0.5% compared to 0.4% earlier thus eliminating the probability of a future cut. The first increase is expected at the beginning of 2019.

Here's Citi:

The Norges Bank drops its 'easing bias' following recent similar moves by the ECB and Riksbank. The Norges Bank left its key policy rate unchanged at 0.5% at its June policy meeting, but removed its 'easing bias' by lifting the interest rate path by 10bp and now showing stable rates until mid-2019.

And here's a screengrab from Barclays:

Can you guess what the krone did? That's right, rally mode:

Again, the reason you should care about this is because the hawkish bias is going global.

Whether or not that will ultimately prove sustainable (that is, whether central banks will eventually be forced to reverse course) is another question, but for the time being, this is absolutely something you should be keeping a close watch on.

I'll leave you with one last quote from the above-mentioned Richard Breslow:

It can't be ignored that with everyone stressing over the four-week caning of oil prices, the Norges Bank removed its easing bias today. In fact, look around the globe and tote up the preponderance of those surprising, hawkish or dovish, and you'll see a pretty compelling picture.

