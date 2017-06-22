Micron - A Tech Stock That's Not Overvalued

Micron, despite its growth, hasn't become as hot as some of the flashier names in tech.

Concerns about overvaluation in the technology sector, specifically the FAANG stocks, spooked the market earlier in June. Fear has largely subsided, with many of the affected stocks recapturing their earlier losses and making substantial gains over the last few weeks. But the core issue of extended multiples hasn't really changed.

There is no denying the fact that many of the more popular tech stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) have bright futures. Both companies are releasing details of their heavy hitting releases for the rest of 2017. And on top of this, both companies benefit from the exploding prices of Bitcoin (COIN) and Ethereum - two cryptocurrencies that are "mined" through the use of GPU and CPUs.

Micron (MU) has also gone up tremendously. But unlike some other tech names, its valuation still remain attractive at these prices. The company has a clear pathway towards beating expectations in the coming quarters.

Valuation

The appeal of Micron is mainly about valuation. Despite the continued gains in some of the flashier technology stocks, many investors should rightly feel that too much is being priced into the market caps of these companies. A less inflated stock like Micron may be a better way to get exposure to the technology market without feeling like you are buying at the top of a mountain.

While companies like Nvidia trade at double-digit sales multiples, Micron only trades for a little over double revenue TTM. As margins improve, its multiple should follow.

Micron Technologies top line looks like it will see support from higher prices for its DRAM and NAND products. And this should also help its margins. In DRAM, there was a healthy five percent increase in the first quarter followed by 21% in the second quarter. This has had a tremendously positive impact on gross margins, and the trend looks set to continue with management guiding for gross margins of 44-48 percent.

On top of this, Micron is diversifying in revenue streams as well as incorporating the promising acquisition of Inotera Memories - a move expected to benefit Micron by further strengthening its DRAM business. The company states, quote:

“We are excited to finalize the Inotera acquisition which will generate significant financial and strategic benefits for the company,” said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. “We expect immediate accretion to DRAM gross margins, earnings per share and free cash flow along with enhanced operational efficiency as we align Inotera with our global manufacturing operations."

Conclusion

Micron looks attractive for investors who want exposure to tech but are uncomfortable with how much expectations are already priced into some of the hotter names in the space. That being said, Micron hasn't slept on the 2017 rally either - shares are already up significantly.

And while the company looks like it has less growth priced in than some of the alternatives, it will still suffer from cyclicality in its business, and this is a substantial risk in such an extended bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.