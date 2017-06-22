Kroger Steps Up... Or Does It?

Shares of Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been on watch all week. It is interesting to see the coverage. I covered it a week ago and since then there have been over a dozen opinion pieces put out. When I first started covering the name It began with a buy rating on the name $30. We made a trade in this name well over a year ago when it was called "a dream stock." At the time it had everything going for it, but then of late has succumbed to the pressures facing all grocers: stiff competition, tight margins and growth. Now, I still think the company is one of the best grocery stocks to own. However, the sector has been totally obliterated, mostly in part to fears over the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), as well as general weakness in all of retail. The reality is the market is overreacting. We all agree on this. However, there are some issues with this once champion of the sector that has nothing to do with Amazon. It fell on hard times in 2016 and its carrying over here in 2017. While I think it will return to its winning ways because the company continues to grow organically and through acquisitions, the company has cut guidance following its Q1 report. That hit the name hard last week. However, management has stepped in to help defend shareholders.

Before discussing what took place today let me just say that Kroger's performance has been very respectable but the uncertain nature of the sector has crushed it. Therefore, the stock of Kroger and so many others have suffered at the iron fist of Amazon. After the massacre, the name trades around 11 times earnings. That is cheap. When we look to the just reported Q1 earnings, we see that the name was rather strong. The company saw revenues of $36.3 billion, which was up 4.9% year-over-year and beat the consensus by $520 million. While a top-line beat is strong, earnings were in line with estimates, which is fine for a name priced at 14 times earnings. Now that it is priced at 11 times earnings, it seems like a real winning quarter, in retrospect.

But there were other issues when we look year-over-year which definitely justified SOME of the selling. Net earnings came in at $0.32 per diluted share, and this was disappointing to some at the time of the report, but I think that is a solid quarter. What spooked some was that Kroger's adjusted net earnings were $546 million, or $0.58 per diluted share which was a surprise because Kroger's net earnings for the first quarter last year were $696 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. Same-store supermarket sales growth has stalled to be in the range of flat to 1% (excluding fuel). The same occurred in this quarter, with flat comparable sales, which were actually down 0.2% if we exclude fuel. That is not good enough. Gross margins even fell to 22.1%, dropping 45 basis points from last year.

So what is management doing here to defend its shareholders? Well we just learned of two key items. We know the company pays a dividend. But it just raised the payout from $0.12 quarterly to $0.125 quarterly, a small but meaningful 4% hike. However, I am disappointed by this. They can afford much more. I was thinking the dividend was at LEAST going to $0.13 and had my money on $0.14. Why only this much? Well Kroger has been buying back shares. My guess is that Kroger feels its shares are so undervalued it would rather invest in stepping up its buyback. In the last year, Kroger repurchased $1.5 billion in shares, paid $438 million in dividends and invested $3.4 billion into growth and development. In conjunction with this dividend hike, bringing the yield to 2.23%, the company reauthorized an additional $1 billion share repurchase program. Let me be clear. Repurchases increase shareholder value when the stock is undervalued like it is now. And Kroger has astoundingly repurchased half of its float since 2000. However, I am disappointed with the dividend hike.

So, what should you do? looking at this sell-off...well, I previously stated the name was a buy under $30. I hate to get it wrong, but given that Kroger lowered its 2017 GAAP net earnings guidance to $1.74-$1.79 per share and the adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.05 down from the prior estimates of $2.21 to $2.25 per share. The increased dividend and buyback are nice. The future is uncertain but at these levels, you are getting a quality company at a fair price. Over the long term, Kroger is committed to delivering net earnings per share growth of 8-11%, plus a growing dividend and that is why I got behind the name. The dividend is growing at a 13% compounded rate and even though I am disappointed with how small the hike is, it is a hike nonetheless.

