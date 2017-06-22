Financial Sector Opportunities Launch: Unlocking Risk Adjusted Return In A Large And Diverse Industry Group

A community of investors looking to know why they own what they own and know when to sell it.

Financial Sector Opportunities is an exclusive research and portfolio service for investors seeking to hone their understanding of and improve their returns in financial sector equities globally.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Financial Sector Opportunities, a new Marketplace service by FIG Ideas).

Today I am launching Financial Sector Opportunities, a Premium subscription service for Seeking Alpha.

A tool to help investors make money in financial sector equities

Over the last nine months I have written over 200 articles for Seeking Alpha, all of them focused on financial sector equities. The experience has allowed me to take a look at the fast expanding world of online investment research. I've watched viewing traffic closely, engaged with readers in the comments sections and read reams of articles from other contributors with something to say on this huge and diverse market sector. The result of this process is Financial Sector Opportunities.

What is it?

I identify attractive risk adjusted opportunities in banks, insurers, REITs, Leasing, and Other financial services companies. I bring the ideas and fundamental work to subscribers, alert them to any changes and discuss the rolling macro context for financials with them.

The service runs two investment portfolios in financial sector equities, one U.S. focused, the other Global. This gives me skin in the game and allows subscribers to see the stock research and market context that they pay for get expressed through position sizing.

What do you get?

Portfolios: Access to U.S. and Global Financial Sector Equities portfolios

Access to U.S. and Global Financial Sector Equities portfolios Engagement: live chat led by a long-term sector specialist and experienced investor

live chat led by a long-term sector specialist and experienced investor Focus Reports: in-depth research on specific stocks and discussion of key issues

in-depth research on specific stocks and discussion of key issues Monthly Newsletter: current market views and how they apply to the sector

current market views and how they apply to the sector Alerts: as actionable opportunity comes, I let you know

Who's it for?

Financial Sector Opportunities is for serious investors looking for strong risk adjusted returns in this large and varied industry group. We'll look at steady capital accruers and oversold recovery situations, large and small cap, income and capital appreciation, local monoline and globally diversified names, all guided by the principles of knowing why we own what we own, and never paying more than its worth.

A small example

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): A big stock with a large following on Seeking Alpha. My first article on this name back in September last year was a response to a widely forming view that investors should own it for its gearing to rate hikes. BAC is certainly geared to rate hikes, but so are all US banks. BAC isn't a stand out in that regard. One stock that is, and the one I advised investors in search of rates gearing to buy, is SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB). Now, I said you should also own BAC, but for its cost program rather than as a rates play.

Since the time of that article, the average US bank is up around 30%. BAC is up 52%. My readers know the extra return hasn't come from rate sensitivity, but from its cost program. And the readers who did buy SVIB for its sensitivity to interest rates have enjoyed a return of 66%, more than twice the move in the sector.

Why is it valuable to know the source of your alpha in BAC? Because had the rates environment been less positive, the stock would still have outperformed, and you would have known to hold it. Had you wanted to lower banks exposure due to weaker than anticipated rates, you would have reduced your SIVB.

Takeaways

A subscription to Financial Sector Opportunities gets you exclusive access to entry points like the one we found for SIVB on a continuous basis.

Stocks like SIVB, which at $9bn market cap is hardly a pipsqueak, simply do not get as much attention on SA as stocks like BAC, and that's to stay within financials. However, proper coverage of these names is achievable through reasonably priced, high quality subscription offerings facilitated by Seeking Alpha.

Initial Pricing of Financial Sector Opportunities

Subscribers who get on board early with this service will help its success. The initial price is a legacy price and is available for the first fifty members. Members joining in the first month will receive it for $252 - a 30% discount to the yearly subscription price of $360.

Looking forward to working with you,

FIG

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, SIVB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.