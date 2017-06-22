As An Industry, Info Tech's Size Reaches Historically High Levels

However, Info Tech's growing weight in the SPX is not yet necessarily a cause for broader market concern. Understanding where we are in this market cycle is more important.

In the chart below I plot the relative weightings of various SPX industry groups as a % of the entire index's market cap over time.

Right now, Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) constitutes nearly 22% of total SPX market cap.

This was roughly the same size that Financials represented for much of the middle part of the last decade, and certainly in 2007, as the group and the market as a whole entered the GFC. In the late 1990s Info Tech managed to reach nearly 35% of total SPX market cap, but this level of industry concentration was a historical, once in a multiple generation anomaly itself that ended just as badly as did excessive Financials concentration during the GFC.

Point being, from a multi-decade perspective the current relative weighting of Info Tech within the SPX looks fairly lofty. As Financials proved during the 2000s, such concentration can continue for an extended period of time without pause for concern; in addition, concentration, as Info Tech showed in the late 1990s, can climb much higher before peaking. However, the only two such examples of such concentration in recent history have nonetheless ended very badly, even if timing/degree of peak excess was more difficult to identify.

In addition, we should think about the implications of a Trump presidency for Info Tech. Not only does the group display a concentration of power in its relative market cap contribution, but the group carries similarly excessive clout in our politics, with (NASDAQ:GOOG) have acted as a research and product surrogate to the Clinton campaign and players such as Jeff Bezos acquiring outfits like the WaPo to influence politics in DC while simultaneously using AWS to service the CIA and threatening to send Mr. Trump to Mars on his next rocket launch.

It all suggests an environment ripe for trust busting of these major players by the DoJ. I'm not saying I agree with this course of action if it plays out that way in a Trump presidency, but I'm saying that the potential for it exists and when mixed with historically elevated contribution to the markets v-a-v market cap, it could create the conditions for under-performance in the group moving forward (not yet, but if/when this cycle ends), despite our bullishness on the same group in the near-term this year. Consumer-related names like (NASDAQ:AMZN) and (NASDAQ:AAPL) would likely be most affected as opposed to enterprise-focused firms like (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Something worth keeping in one's back pocket of possible future analytical outcomes.

However, in the interim focus should remain on understanding the broader macro market cycle - what type and where we stand in it, before one can begin making clarion calls on any potential negative catalysts to reverse Info Tech's recent years' of upside prowess.

