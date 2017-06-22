Boeing: The MAX Factor

The Paris Air Show officially lasts until Sunday, but the first 4 days are only accessible for media. Day 4 usually ends quite early and Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) already have presented their figures for this year’s show. In a later article, I will be summarizing Day 4 of the air show followed by global and detailed wraps of the air show.

One aircraft that does deserve a separate article, however, is the Boeing 737 MAX 10. Boeing launched the aircraft during this year’s Paris Air Show and there are a few things to be said about the airframe.

Boeing 737 MAX 10

Figure 1: New seat placement Boeing 737 MAX family (Source: www.aeroanalysis.net)

The Boeing 737 MAX 10 is the aircraft that Boeing launched as a competitive answer to the successful Airbus A321neo. The MAX 9 is a rather limited compared to the MAX 10. Boeing claims the Boeing 737 MAX 10 will have 5% lower fuel burn compared to the Airbus A321neo offering 230 seats in 1-class configuration.

Airbus and Boeing will likely never agree on fuel economics of their products, but John Leahy from Airbus responded by stating that the Airbus A321neo flies 1,000nm further with 10% lower trip costs.

Orders

Looking at the orders we see that the Boeing 737 MAX 10 had a strong start. At the same time, we need to be aware of a couple of things. The first one is that, while 371 orders and commitments including option conversions were announced, Boeing’s firm business was a whole lot less.

These 371 orders and commitments can be valued at $46.3B at list prices.

Sixty-five percent of the 371 orders was ‘firm’, the remaining 35% were all order intentions. A more important split to make here is that of conversions. In essence, Boeing launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 with 147 new orders or order intentions and 214 conversions or intentions to convert orders and 10 option conversions.

The high number of conversions was also reason for Airbus to state that the Boeing 737 MAX 10 competes with the MAX 9 and not so much with the A321neo. I think that is a major oversimplification; By ordering the MAX 9 at first, airlines had some leverage in pushing for a MAX 10 and by converting the MAX 9 orders to orders for the MAX 10, airlines can secure early delivery slots for the newest Boeing single aisle member. The fact is that a bigger simple stretch Boeing 737 MAX member has always had preference with airlines and the MAX 10 should help Boeing securing business that it would otherwise have easily lost to Airbus.

Currently Boeing still has 264 orders booked for the MAX 9 and out of the unspecified orders there also is a portion of MAX 9 sales. In total, I estimated that there have been 415 MAX 9 aircraft sold. Out of these 415 MAX 9, 214 will be converted to MAX 10 orders, which means that there is a 51.5% conversion rate. With a conversion rate of >50% I think it can be said that the MAX 10 enjoys the preference over the MAX 9, but the MAX 10 also secured important new business in Asia.

With most of the conversions being MAX 9 to MAX 10 conversions the order and commitments cannot be said to be the list price of the MAX 10 multiplied by the number of commitments. Instead, the added value of upsizing should be added to the new orders and commitments to order. By doing so we can attribute $18.35B in new sales value from new orders and new orders intentions and $1.25B can be attributed to added value to Boeing’s order book from conversions to the MAX 10, bringing the added value of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to $19.6B.

I am expecting that customers for the Boeing 737 MAX 9 will also evaluate possibilities to convert in the future, reducing the MAX 9 order book even more.

Broad support

Whether you want to see the Boeing 737 MAX launch as a $19.6B sales success or a $46.3B sales success is up to you, the most important thing, in my view, is looking where the orders come from. Boeing launched the MAX 10 with 100 orders and commitments from lessors, putting the share of lessors at roughly 25% and that is quite important. Lessors such as AerCap (AER) and Air Lease (AL) have to place the aircraft with airlines and they will only order aircraft that retain value over time and in order to retain value there must be market demand, which is driven by demand to support growth as well as demand due to the competitive positioning of the product. The fact that the orders and commitments currently consist of 25% lessor orders, shows that there is a certain level of confidence in demand for the product and technical performance.

Another strong sign is the regional composition of airline customers. Out of all airline orders and commitments for the MAX 10, roughly 50% were Asian airlines. Boeing expects demand for 11,840 single aisle aircraft in the coming 20 years, so the region’s presence in the order book for the MAX 10 is important and increases chances of significant follow up orders for the MAX 10.

Conclusion

The Paris Air Show 2017 was the air show of the Boeing 737 MAX 10. Most of the aircraft’s orders and commitments indeed did come from conversions, but this was to be expected. The MAX 10 enjoyed broad support from lessors and carriers, where interest from Asian airlines is of significant importance.

I am expecting airlines and lessors to continue favoring the MAX 9 over the MAX 10, but it is important to understand for investors and analysts that the Boeing 737 MAX 10 has the potential to secure business for Boeing that it would otherwise have easily lost to Airbus and the MAX 10 strengthens the 737 MAX 10 family as a whole.

