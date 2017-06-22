Aging Baby Boomer Population Can Drive Growth For Service Corp. International

By Hamish Kumar, Integer Investments analyst

INVESTMENT THESIS

Service Corp. International’s (SCI) recent earnings release emphasizes the company’s stability and earnings power. The company is trading at a fair valuation, and we therefore recommend a ‘hold’ recommendation.

WHAT DO THEY DO?

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, is North America’s largest provider of death-care products and services in the region. The company operates through both funeral and cemetery segments. These segments comprise of providing funeral services (and locations), cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services and merchandise relating to funerals and cremations. This includes, but is not limited to motor vehicle services, urns, burial caskets and cremation memorialization products. The industry is stable, and extremely unlikely to be disrupted by external factors such as technology or the general economy.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Service Corp. International’s Q1 2017 earnings were reported on April 26th. The company has had another strong quarter, with revenue increasing 3.8%, and operating income increasing 12.9% compared to prior year results. This was driven by a combination of comparable cemetery revenue growth, and acquisition-related growth. Acquisition-related effects allowed the business to increase revenue and at the same time, decrease costs. Funeral service revenue also grew, as funeral volumes were unusually weak the previous quarter. A summary of the results is presented below.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Service Corp. International has two competitive advantages.

1) The sheer size of the company within the industry (16% in USA) means that SCI has the ability to considerably drive costs down through economies of scale, as well as invest a lot more money on acquiring other death-care providers or burial locations. Economies of scale is achieved through purchasing merchandise in bulk, and reducing per $ of revenue overhead costs. SCI is the only “large” provider of death-care services, with other competitors primarily being small and single-location providers.

2) Service Corp. International has the ability to provide a full-service package (merchandise, funeral services and burial/cremation) for customers. This means that the business can take care of all of the planning required for a funeral service to run smoothly. This is particularly appealing to customers, as it reduces both the stress and time involved in preparations. Although certain other competitors provide similar offerings, competition is location based. SCI may therefore be the only provider of this offering in certain regions.

INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS DRIVERS

- As stated in SCI’s annual report, although there are several public companies that own funeral service locations and cemeteries, the majority of death-care businesses in North America are locally-owned, independent operations. It is estimated that Service Corp. International’s funeral and cemetery market share in North America is approximately 16%, based on estimated total industry revenue. The position of a single funeral service location or cemetery in any community is a function of the name, reputation, and location of that funeral service location or cemetery, although competitive pricing, professional service and attention, and well-maintained locations are also important.

- Specifically in regards to SCI, the business aims to offer high-quality products and services at prices that are competitive with local competing funeral service locations, cemeteries, and retail locations. Funeral service locations and cemeteries operate under various names as most operations were acquired as existing businesses.

- The funeral and cemetery industry is well positioned for long-term profitable growth. The large baby boomer population, which in 2017 are aged 53 to 71, are already impacting the industry today. The aging demographic landscape is driving increased pre-need cemetery and funeral sales for SCI, with the average pre-need cemetery customer (pre-need: deferred revenue on services and merchandise) aged in their early sixties, and average pre-need funeral consumer in their early seventies. We also expect a need revenue to increase with the medium-term, as the average consumer of this category being aged in their late seventies/early eighties.

LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGIES

Service Corp. International has generated stable returns over the last several years. However, is this purely driven by the industry? In accordance with management, the company has several key growth initiatives. These initiatives are explained below.

- Acquisitions: The company remains acquisition focused within both the funeral and cemetery segments. Within the funeral segment, acquisitions would provide the potential for scale in areas with the highest return customer categories and market traits. Within the cemetery segment, acquisitions are primarily pursued to create more opportunities to sell to Baby Boomers through a customer-driven strategy. With rising demand for cemeteries expected in the coming years due demographics, making acquisitions now could prove to be lucrative for the business in the future.

- Investment in generating sales: Over the past several years, Service Corp. International has heavily invested in the infrastructure and training of their sales organization. The business completed its implementation of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) during 2016, the company’s new customer relationship management system. During 2017, we expect SCI to reap the benefits of this implementation, delivering a stronger focus on customer appeal and satisfaction. The business expects the system to enhance sales team efficiency, lending to more effective staff in generating revenue.

- Pre-need trust: Due to the business’s $10.0 billion backlog of pre-need sales, SCI has invested a large sum of this money in investment trusts. SCI maintains a low risk investment structure, with relatively liquid assets in their portfolio. The business also enjoys favorable terms with third party insurance providers. Independent operators cannot easily duplicate these arrangements with third parties. This gives the business an edge in funding future growth and profitability over time.

- Debt financing: Although not a specific strategy, Service Corp. International has funded much of its growth through debt over the last several years. This is primarily due to the low interest rate environment, resulting in cheaper costs for capital to implement business strategies. In the near term future, SCI is expected to continue leveraging this opportunity, but much cautiously. This is due to the business’s now relatively highly leveraged capital structure. SCI has also stated that they may seek to make open market debt repurchases when it is opportunistic to do so relative to other capital deployment opportunities. This in order to manage their near-term debt maturity profile. See below for a discussion of debt related risks.

RISKS

Despite a stable industry that Service Corp. International operates in, combined with the business’s steady growth, we must be aware of the risks associated with the business.

Perhaps the most pertinent risk for Service Corp. International is their high debt levels. As of March 31st 2017, the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.784. This is almost double the 1.394 long-term debt to equity ratio management posted in June 2013.

(Source: ycharts.com)

This higher debt level has caused the business to become considerably riskier, with a larger fixed cost base, and potential issues of inability to make debt principal repayments in the future. These risks could significantly escalate if there is a downturn in its business operations, or if the company continues to debt finance acquisitions on a large scale. Below is a table showing historical FCFF for the firm over the last 10 years. Comparing this to the projected debt repayments in the future, we see that the company may not generate enough cash in a given year to meet repayment requirements. This also doesn’t include the additional interest payment requirements below the FCFF line (estimated to be average approximately $150m p.a for the next three years). Further, the company is currently paying approximately $100M in dividends. However, when taking into account cash reserves and trust deed funds, the company can be seen as having reasonable ability to make obligation requirements. We also believe that SCI currently has the financial capacity to refinance much of its debt, partially due to its ability to low correlation to the macro economy. This can be seen through its performance during the GFC, where cash flows from operating activities only dropped by 1.6%.

Source: gurufocus.com

Another risk, although less severe, is the fact that Service Corp. International is largely driven by external factors. The industry itself, and to a lesser extent, the economy, determines the revenue and profitability of SCI. With industry demand currently growing under the growing age of the Baby Boomer population, what will happen in the future? Can growth be sustainable beyond the baby boomer generation?

VALUATION

Company Weighting EV ($m) EBITDA ($m) EV/EBITDA P/E Ratio Service Corp. International (SCI) - 9106 752 12.11 20.51 InvoCare (IVC) 25% 1757 112 14.52 22.89 Dignity PLC (DTY) 25% 1744 118 14.78 21.44 Carriage Services (CSV) 25% 784 64 12.28 21.89 Matthews International Corp. (MATW) 25% 2981 193 15.43 29.30 Implied Value 14.25 23.88 Implied Undervaluation 15.02% 14.11%

We have done a simple multiples analysis to value SCI. We used an EV/EBITDA metric to value the business. We used EV to strip out any capital structure differences. We also used an EBITDA metric to nullify any D&A differences between companies.

Service Corp. International is slightly undervalued based on our multiples analysis. The company is trading at a price 15.02% lower than comparable companies based on the EV/EBITDA comparable. SCI is also trading at a P/E multiple 14.11% lower than its comparable companies.

Is this justified however? Below is a chart demonstrating the performance of comparable companies over the last year (TTM). Our analysis shows that SCI has generated slightly less growth than its comparable companies. The company is also more highly leveraged, meaning the investment comparatively more risky. For these reasons, we believe that that the company is justifiably undervalued. Overall, we therefore conclude that the market has valued the business fairly.

SCI IVC DTY CSV MATW Average ex-SCI Net Revenue Growth 0.95% 3.34% 2.72% 1.93% 3.81% 2.95% Gross Profit Growth 2.07% 4.15% 1.92% 2.13% 5.11% 3.33% Operating Profit Growth 3.13% 6.68% 2.30% 8.37% 13.13% 7.62% Net Profit Growth 71.75% 29.25% 3.19% 12.76% 4.54% 12.44% Debt-to-equity Ratio 2.78 1.01 1.01 1.81 1.35 1.30

CONCLUSION

Service Corp. International is qualitatively a strong business that has growth opportunities moving forward. This is primarily due to the aging baby boomer population. We also believe that the company is fairly valued at its current share price of $84.85. We therefore recommend a hold rating.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the " Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, click on our name at the top. Thank you for reading.





