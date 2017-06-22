MGM: Why The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Could Spike Q3 Earnings Estimates

MGM is already on a roll inching toward our PT of $35 of a year ago. We now have $40 in our crosshairs for 1Q2018 as cash flow builds.

The buzz among boxing aficionados and general sports fans for years has been this rhetorical question: Could a top UFC fighter take on a world-class standard boxing champion with the flawless, unbeaten 49-0 professional record? These sports arguments at taverns, diners, social poker games, and all over sports radio whenever Mayweather fought, continue to go on unsettled.

That is until two weeks ago when MGM Grand Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced it had done the deal for that "dream fight," which would be held at its T-Mobile Arena on August 26. Skeptics immediately popped up all over the place like Whack-A-Mole heads, laughing at the estimated $99 Pay-Per-View price tag.

Oddsmakers are posted a lopsided number of -550 Mayweather to +375 for underdog McGregor. In brief, a $100 bet on Mayweather would return $20, for the moment. It could shrink even further by the time we get within 48 hours of the first bell.

For the Las Vegas Strip, the odds and sports debates essentially means little. For the town's business, no matter what the big event is historically, it's always about buzz. And in that department, even this mismatched pair can prove to be a huge boost to the Vegas Q3 revenue and non-gaming numbers in general, and specifically a real biggie for MGM. Vegas visitors, among other rationales, come for spectacle. Whether than means the spectacle of just the electric buzz of the town's buildings, crowds and entertainment venues, or the hype of a single buzz producing event. And this fight has already produced considerable buzz alongside the laugh out loud fight fans who are already predicting a zero chance of a McGregor victory.

For MGM, the sport's aging demographic works better

Early this year a report from Sports Business Journal conducted with Magna Global drew something of a woe-is-me conclusion from a study it conducted of the UFC audience demos. It appeared that the median age of fans has risen up to 49 years, way above the golden demo media types treasure i.e, men 18-34. Ten years ago the median age was 34. While this aging out could negatively impact all future TV rights negotiations, , it is good news for MGM. Why?

1. The median age of US casino customers is 46, that's a golden demo for them, not the standard 18-34 the media covet. With UFC fans, averaging 49 years old, suggests there is a basic demographic profile match between fans and casino visitors. The lower age demo of UFC, that is the coveted 18-34 group, contains lots of millennials who tend to shy away in larger numbers from casino play than their elders and of course, not shown are the teenagers, 13-17 who make up a seriously large component of the UFC TV audience. So if you cluster two of the standard demo segments together in a 35-64 age group of UFC fans you get a total of 54%. Add in too, the older folks at the 65 and over range and put an additional 21% making a grand total of 75% of UFC/Casino visitors as a potential pool of revenue producers for the August 26 th Vegas event. UFC staged 41 live events last year generating a total attendance of 491.000. The T-Mobile Arena will have a seating capacity of 20,000 for the event, which is expected to be a sell out. MGM will control the prime ticket blocks backed up by the town's biggest room inventory.

2. The average household income of casino visitors is $56,000, around $8,000 above the national average. And by most measures about 80% of all Americans of legal age to gamble, visit a casino at least once a year. Of that percentage, over 42 million visited the Las Vegas Strip alone. The average spend per person for gaming and non gaming runs above $1,000. During August when the summer desert heat sizzles the strip, arrivals become weather conscious. The fervent core fan base of UFC, doggedly loyal to McGregor as live gates at his fights have shown, will show up no matter what the thermometer registers. They will come mostly from middle-class America, from Ireland (McGregor's homeland) to root their champion on dreaming of a great upset. Mayweather fans, already a huge contingent that knows he is without question one of the greatest fighters of all time, will also arrive in large numbers to validate watch him easily and quickly dispose of his opponent.

Conclusion: The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight last May generated solid revenues along all verticals, gaming, hotel food and beverage, entertainment-nearly all of it related to the fight. An important component of this was the international business which in this case won't apply-but that will be more than compensated by the mass business this fight will generate domestically. In Q2 of 2016, MGM cash flows were up 12% YoY, strip revenues were up 13$ EBITDA margins over 30%. CEO Murren attributed the upside during hi earnings release last year to "an extraordinary May due to the Mayweather fight."

Here's what MGM has going on this event in August

1. Of all its strip properties the most likely beneficiaries will be those MGM resort with room prices aimed at the budget to mid level segment. They are: Luxor, New York, New York, Excalibur, Monte Carlo and Circus Circus. Using the average ADR from Q1 as a guide we arrive at an average estimate of $120 at an average occupancy between 90 and 92%. Add no-gaming food and beverage revenues, gaming at an average of $600 per visitor and you have the basis of a solid month not including:

a) Sold out live gate. Premier seating for its VIP customers.

b) MGM's closed circuit income across its system. This is one area few if any industry analysts really understand. What happens with high visibility events like this fight is that MGM also controls the closed circuit public exhibition rights and charges anywhere from $10,00 to $15,000 per public venue to show it. Yet that's not the biggie. For MGM, it's the event revenue value for its regional network properties like the AC Borgata, the new powerhouse National Harbor MGM as well as its properties like MGM Detroit and Goldstrike in Mississippi.

Casinos that host big Vegas fights have their properties outside the strip market the fight as a big special event not materially different than from the live event. Each of these MGM properties have huge arenas or ballrooms where giant screens present the TV feed of the fight. Customers are invited to the event by the same pecking order as they are for the live show. Top rated patrons are comped for the admission plus the dazzling array of buffet and finger food offerings and open bar that accompany these events. Mid-level patrons are partially comped but usually get event room rates. Mass customers pay full boat. The revenue flow from these satellite event weekends is powerful, low cost and given the event guest profile, highly profitable both on the casino floor as well as for non-gaming verticals like hotel, food and beverage.

c) Upgraded room pricing power in a traditionally softer revenue month due to fewer arrivals from feeder markets where patrons find the summer Vegas weather off-putting. This event has the buzz to overcome that and furthermore, to give the company more pricing power at a time of discounting. Bear in mind, of all service lines in a casino resort, the best margins after gaming are produced by room sales. Even at a modest ADR of $120, depending on the property, gross margins can run as high as 50% or better.

The MGM 1Q 17 numbers

EPS: $0.38, a beat of 7c. We think the fight could bring Q3 over 40c due to strong occupancy, higher per head food and beverage income, and the beating of gaming revenue estimates due to what we believe will be a spike in slot handle and low limit table games.

Forward and backward looks

Here's a quick look at MGM stock movements over the past year. We tagged our PT at $35 early last year and later upped guidance to $40 by Q1 of 2018 taking into consideration three catalysts:

1.The blow out numbers from MGM's National Harbor property opened last December.

2. The full recognition of EBITDA from the market leading Borgata in Atlantic City churning out solid revenue gains in a weakened AC market where they now dominate.

3. The expected opening of MGM's 1,400 room Macau Cotai property in Q4 this year which we believe will not, in the intermediate range, dilute its existing property there. Even though his fight is a one off event we add it as it will contribute to the roll of earnings improvements for the company since its poor Q4 2016.

Q2 should see a beat and Q3 will get a solid bounce from this elusively accretive event.

If you saw the entry point we did as far back as a year ago July, you would have been looking at a $22 stock which at today's trade is $33.18, getting near our PT of a year ago. We were once bearish on the company due to our concern that management did not have a directional propulsion that gave shareholders hope that it had a way of unlocking value. Since back then they've moved in many directions to validate our view that if they got their act together-which they did-we have a $35 to $40 stock.

A big beat for Q3 stemming from this August fight will contribute to that result and after it Q4, with MGM Cotai open we think will raise bullish sentiment on the shares to our PT of $40.

